Modified On Sep 29, 2021 11:31 AM By Tarun for Tata Punch

The Punch will be wider than the KUV100, Swift, Ignis, and Grand i10 Nios

Going by the leaked data, the Punch will be 3840mm long, 1800mm wide and 1635mm tall.

Its ground clearance and wheelbase could be 187mm and 2450mm, respectively.

If these dimensions are correct, it will be longer than the KUV100, Ignis and Grand i10 Nios and have the best-in-class ground clearance.

Will be powered by an 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired to 5-speed manual and AMT units.

The dimensions of the Tata Punch have been leaked ahead of its October launch. If these specs are anything to go by, the Punch will be wider than its direct rivals like the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Maruti Ignis , as well as similarly priced hatchbacks like the Swift and Grand i10 Nios.

Dimensions Punch KUV100 Swift Ignis Grand i10 Nios Wheelbase 2450mm 2385mm 2450mm 2435mm 2450mm Length 3840mm 3700mm 3845mm 3700mm 3805mm Width 1800mm 1735mm 1735mm 1690mm 1680mm Height 1635mm 1655mm 1530mm 1595mm 1520mm Ground Clearance 187mm 170mm 163mm 180mm 165mm

As seen above, the Punch is 3840mm long, 1800mm wide and 1635mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2450mm. Given these dimensions it will be the widest, and also have the best ground clearance among its rivals. While the KUV100 is taller, the rest are shorter than the Punch. In terms of length, the Swift is in the lead followed by the Punch.

The Punch will feature a free-floating 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Altroz’s 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, cruise control, automatic headlamps, connected car technology, and a push-button start/stop. Passenger safety should be covered by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and a rear parking camera.

The Punch will get the 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine that’s found on the Tiago and Altroz. Transmission options will include 5-speed manual and AMT units. The Altroz’s 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is also expected to be offered later.

Tata is expected to price the Punch from around Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Its unofficial bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 21,000, and the SUV has reached dealerships already.

