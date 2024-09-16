Modified On Sep 16, 2024 11:28 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Wagon R

Maruti hatchbacks alone accounted for more than 70 percent of the total sales

In August 2024, Maruti Suzuki dominated compact and hatchback sales, dispatching nearly 35,000 units, which includes the Maruti Wagon R and Maruti Swift. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also saw an increase in monthly sales, surpassing the Tata Tiago. Let’s take a closer look at how each of these models performed last month.

Models August 2024 August 2023 July 2024 Maruti Wagon R 16,450 15,578 16,191 Maruti Swift 12,844 18,653 16,854 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 5,365 7,306 4,922 Tata Tiago 4,733 9,453 5,665 Maruti Celerio 3,181 4,038 2,465 Maruti Ignis 2,464 2,373 2,216

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Wagon R overtook the Maruti Swift to become the best-selling hatchback in August 2024. Maruti dispatched more than 16,000 units of the Wagon R, which is more than the combined sales of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio, and Maruti Ignis.

With over 12,800 units shipped, the Maruti Swift stood second here, experiencing a loss of around 24 percent in month-on-month (MoM) sales. The hatchback’s yearly sales also dipped by 31 percent in August 2024.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios saw an increase of 9 percent in monthly sales, and it overtook the Tata Tiago to bag the last spot on the podium last month. However, the hatchback’s year-on-year (YoY) sales declined by 27 percent.

The Tata Tiago slipped to the fourth spot in the sales table facing a loss of 16 percent in monthly sales. It also experienced the highest decline of 50 percent in yearly sales. Tata dispatched around 4,700 units of the compact hatchback in August 2024. Note that Tiago’s sales here include both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV versions.

Also Check Out: MG Windsor EV Launched With Battery Rental Scheme: Will It Succeed in India? Here’s What Our Instagram Followers Think

Maruti dispatched over 3,000 units of the Celerio last month while its monthly demand also increased by 29 percent. However, Celerio’s yearly sales dropped by over 800 units.

The Maruti Ignis recorded a positive growth of 11 percent and 4 percent in monthly and yearly sales respectively. It crossed the sales mark of 2,000 units in August 2024.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Wagon R on road price