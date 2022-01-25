Tata Begins Deliveries Of The Tiago And Tigor CNG

Published On Jan 25, 2022 01:15 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

The CNG variants of both models have a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.49km/kg

The Tiago CNG is available in four variants: XE, XM, XT, and XZ+.

You can opt for CNG with the Tigor’s range-topping XZ and XZ+ variants.

Both powered by a 73PS 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with 5-speed manual transmission.

Both feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver’s display, automatic ACm, and a rear parking camera.

Deliveries of the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG have commenced across the country. While the Tiago CNG retails from RS 6.10 lakh to Rs 7.53 lakh, the sedan is priced from Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 8.3 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tiago CNG is available in four variants: XE, XM, XT, and XZ+. As for the Tigor, the CNG kit is limited to its XZ and XZ+ variants.

Please note that the CNG-powered variants demand Rs 90,000 more than their corresponding petrol variants.

Both get the same 86PS 1.2-litre petrol engine but make slightly less power when running on CNG -- 73PS and 95Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual. The CNG variants offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.49km/kg.

Tata has also given the two models new colour options, new interior shades, and features. Both get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera. The hatch’s latest additions include projector lights and LED DRLs, and the sedan gets automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

The Tiago rivals the CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, and the Hyundai Santro. The sub-compact sedan goes up against its only rival, the Hyundai Aura CNG.

Read More on : Tata Tiago AMT