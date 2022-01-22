10 Most Fuel-efficient CNG Cars You Can Buy In India
For a premium over the petrol variants, you can reduce your average daily running costs significantly with a CNG car
With rising petrol prices, manufacturers are increasingly turning to CNG options. They are considerably more affordable – in terms of daily running expenses – than petrol variants, plus they’re a cleaner fuel.
Till some time ago, the CNG space was dominated by Maruti, but it has been populated by Hyundai and Tata cars since. As of now, you have as many as 11 CNG models to choose from, and in this report, we shortlist the 10 most fuel-efficient of them.
Maruti Celerio CNG
|
Specifications
|
1-litre petrol
|
Power
|
56.7PS
|
Torque
|
82.1Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
35.60km/kg
|
Price*
|
Rs 6.58 lakh
-
The Celerio is the most fuel-efficient CNG car in India with a claimed fuel economy of 35.60km/kg.
-
The Celerio CNG is available in just the mid-spec VXI variant only.
Maruti Wagon R
|
Specifications
|
1.0-litre CNG
|
Power
|
57PS
|
Torque
|
78Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
32.52km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 6.19 lakh
-
For Wagon R, the CNG option is limited to its base-spec LXI and LXI (O) variants.
If you look at the tables above, you’ll find the Celerio CNG is around Rs 40,000 more expensive than the Wagon R CNG. There’s hardly any difference between the Celerio and Wagon R, of around 3km/kg.
Maruti Alto 800
|
Specifications
|
0.8-litre CNG
|
Power
|
40PS
|
Torque
|
60Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
31.59km/kg
|
Price*
|
Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 4.95 lakh
-
While it’s the least powerful, the Alto 800 is the most affordable CNG car you can buy.
-
The base-spec LXI and LXI (O) variants of the Alto get the optional CNG kit.
-
Please note that the LXI (O) variants of the Alto, Wagon R, and S-Presso get just a co-passenger airbag extra over the LXI.
Maruti S-Presso
|
Specifications
|
1.0-litre CNG
|
Power
|
57PS
|
Torque
|
78Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
31.2km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 5.24 lakh to Rs 5.56 lakh
-
The S-Presso has the optional CNG kit with its base-spec LXI and VXI variants.
Hyundai Santro
|
Specifications
|
1.1-litre CNG
|
Power
|
60PS
|
Torque
|
85Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
30.48km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 6.39 lakh
-
The Santro is Hyundai’s most fuel-efficient and affordable CNG car.
-
It is powered by a four-cylinder engine compared to its three-cylinder rivals.
-
You can opt for the CNG option with the Santro’s mid-spec variants: Magna and Sportz.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre CNG
|
Power
|
69PS
|
Torque
|
95Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
28.5km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 7.07 lakh to Rs 7.61 lakh
-
The Grand i10 Nios’ Magna and Sportz variants get the CNG kits.
-
The Grand i10 Nios, along with the Tata Tiago and Tigor, are three of the most feature-equipped CNG cars offering a touchscreen infotainment system, alloy wheels, automatic AC, fog lamps, and a rear parking camera.
Hyundai Aura
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre CNG
|
Power
|
69PS
|
Torque
|
95Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
28km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 7.74 lakh
-
The Aura CNG is only available with its mid-spec S variant.
-
Please note that the Hyundai is more fuel efficient than the only other CNG sedan, Tata Tigor.
Tata Tiago
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre CNG
|
Power
|
73PS
|
Torque
|
95Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
26.49km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 7.53 lakh
-
The Tiago was recently launched in January, and it offers a claimed economy of 26.49km/kg.
-
Note that the Tiago is the most powerful CNG car in its segment.
-
The cleaner fuel option is available with four variants of the Tiago:XE, XM, XT, and XZ+.
Tata Tigor
|
Specifications
|
1.2-litre CNG
|
Power
|
73PS
|
Torque
|
95Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
26.49km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 8.29 lakh
-
The Tata Tigor gets the CNG option only in its top-spec XZ and XZ+ trims.
-
The Tigor (including its CNG variants) features rain-sensing wipers and automatic headlamps, which no other car on this list gets.
Maruti Ertiga
|
Specifications
|
1.5-litre CNG
|
Power
|
91PS
|
Torque
|
122Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
5-speed manual
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
26.08km/kg
|
Price
|
Rs 9.87 lakh
-
The least fuel-efficient but the biggest CNG car on offer is the Maruti Ertiga; it’s a 7-seater.
-
The CNG kit is limited to the Ertiga’s VXI variant.
-
The same engine will be used in the upcoming Vitara Brezza CNG.
