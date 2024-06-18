  • English
Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line vs Maruti Fronx: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Jun 18, 2024 04:29 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Fronx are also available with automatic transmission options, meanwhile the Tata Altroz Racer only gets a manual transmission for now

The Tata Altroz Racer stands out as the most powerful version of the Altroz lineup yet, directly competing with the Hyundai i20 N Line. Moreover, the Tata Altroz Racer also presents itself as a viable alternative to the Maruti Fronx, especially in its turbo-petrol avatar. Let's delve into how these models compare in terms of real-world specifications on paper.

Prices

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Maruti Fronx

Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh

Rs 9.73 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (turbo-petrol)

  • The Altroz Racer has the lowest starting price here and it undercuts the entry-level turbo-petrol variant of the Fronx by Rs 24,000. 

  • Tata’s premium hatchback also undercuts the base-spec N6 variant of the i20 N Line by Rs 50,000.

Dimensions

Models

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Maruti Fronx

Length

3990 mm

3995 mm

3995 mm

Width

1755 mm

1775 mm

1765 mm

Height

1523 mm

1505 mm

1550 mm

Wheelbase

2501 mm

2580 mm

2520 mm

Tata Altroz Racer Rear 3/4th

  • In terms of dimensions, the Tata Altroz Racer is smaller than both the Hyundai i20 N Line and the Maruti Fronx in nearly all measurements. However, it is 18 mm taller than the i20 N Line.

  • Being a subcompact crossover, Fronx is the tallest car in this comparison. On other hand, the i20 N Line is the widest of all three.

Maruti Fronx Side

  • Though both i20 N Line and Fronx are identical in terms of length, the N Line still has a longer wheelbase than that of the Fronx.

Also Check Out: Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Price Comparison

Powertrains

Models

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Maruti Fronx

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

120 PS

120 PS

100 PS

Torque

170 Nm

172 Nm

148 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

Hyundai i20 N Line

  • The Altroz Racer has the larger 1.2-litre turbo-petrol compared to 1-litre turbo-petrol units of the i20 N Line and Fronx.

  • Both Tata and Hyundai hatchbacks have equal power and almost identical torque outputs.

Maruti Fronx

  • The Maruti Fronx turbo on other hand is 20 PS less powerful than both Altroz Racer and i20 N Line, and it also has lesser torque output than both the hatchbacks.

  • However, the Altroz Racer is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, meanwhile the i20 N Line and Fronx also get the option of a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter, respectively.

Feature Highlights

Features

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Maruti Fronx

Exterior

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • Dual white stripes on the bonnet and roof

  • Racer badges on the front fenders

  • 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

  • Dual-tip exhaust

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front projector fog lamps

  • Red accents all around

  • N Line badges in the grille, front fenders, and wheels

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Dual-tip exhaust

  • Auto-LED multi-reflector headlights with follow-me-home function

  • LED DRLs

  • Connected LED tail lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering and gear lever

  • Sunglass holder

  • Front sliding armrest with storage

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest with sliding storage

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Comfort and Convenience

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Front ventilated seats

  • Ambient lighting

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Sunroof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 7-inch fully digital driver display

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • All four power windows

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop 

  • Air purifier

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Push-button start/stop 

  • All four power windows

  • Ambient lighting

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Semi-digital driver display

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Sunroof

  • Paddle shifters (with DCT only)

  • Automatic AC with rear vents

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • Type-A and Type-C USB charger for rear seats

  • All four power windows

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button engine start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Paddle shifters

  • Heads-up display

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker music system (including 4 tweeters)

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 7-speaker Bose music system (including 2 tweeters and a  subwoofer)

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • ISOFIX Child seat anchors

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper with washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Reversing camera

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Disc brakes on all four wheels 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear wiper washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Hill hold assist

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

Tata Altroz Racer Cabin

  • If you are specifically looking for a turbo-petrol model, the Altroz Racer clearly is the most feature-loaded model here. It comes with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and rain sensing wipers.

  • The i20 N Line and Fronx miss out on ventilated front seats and rain sensing wipers, while the Fronx also doesn’t get a sunroof.Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift Cabin

  • Maruti’s subcompact crossover however comes with a heads up display, which shows information like speed, rpm, average fuel economy, and etc. This feature is missing on both Altroz Racer and Fronx.

  • In terms of safety, both i20 N Line and Altroz Racer get six airbags as standard, and Fronx only offers six airbags with its higher-spec variants. 

Maruti Fronx Interior

  • The Altroz Racer and Fronx also get a 360-degree camera over the i20 N Line. The Altroz Racer additionally also features blind spot monitor which is not there in the Fronx.

Final Takeaway

If you prioritise features and are open to letting go of the absence of an automatic gearbox, the Altroz Racer is an ideal choice. However, if you prefer a powerful petrol hatchback with an automatic transmission, the i20 N Line remains the best option here. It should be noted, though, that the i20 N Line lacks some premium amenities like ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera as seen on its other similarly priced rivals here. On the other hand, if you want a turbo-petrol engine in the shape of an SUV with all necessary features and automatic transmission option, the Fronx is also worth considering.

