Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line vs Maruti Fronx: Specifications Comparison
Modified On Jun 18, 2024 04:29 PM
The Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Fronx are also available with automatic transmission options, meanwhile the Tata Altroz Racer only gets a manual transmission for now
The Tata Altroz Racer stands out as the most powerful version of the Altroz lineup yet, directly competing with the Hyundai i20 N Line. Moreover, the Tata Altroz Racer also presents itself as a viable alternative to the Maruti Fronx, especially in its turbo-petrol avatar. Let's delve into how these models compare in terms of real-world specifications on paper.
Prices
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh
|
Rs 9.73 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (turbo-petrol)
-
The Altroz Racer has the lowest starting price here and it undercuts the entry-level turbo-petrol variant of the Fronx by Rs 24,000.
-
Tata’s premium hatchback also undercuts the base-spec N6 variant of the i20 N Line by Rs 50,000.
Dimensions
|
Models
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Length
|
3990 mm
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
Width
|
1755 mm
|
1775 mm
|
1765 mm
|
Height
|
1523 mm
|
1505 mm
|
1550 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2501 mm
|
2580 mm
|
2520 mm
-
In terms of dimensions, the Tata Altroz Racer is smaller than both the Hyundai i20 N Line and the Maruti Fronx in nearly all measurements. However, it is 18 mm taller than the i20 N Line.
-
Being a subcompact crossover, Fronx is the tallest car in this comparison. On other hand, the i20 N Line is the widest of all three.
-
Though both i20 N Line and Fronx are identical in terms of length, the N Line still has a longer wheelbase than that of the Fronx.
Also Check Out: Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line: Price Comparison
Powertrains
|
Models
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
120 PS
|
100 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
148 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT
*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission
-
The Altroz Racer has the larger 1.2-litre turbo-petrol compared to 1-litre turbo-petrol units of the i20 N Line and Fronx.
-
Both Tata and Hyundai hatchbacks have equal power and almost identical torque outputs.
-
The Maruti Fronx turbo on other hand is 20 PS less powerful than both Altroz Racer and i20 N Line, and it also has lesser torque output than both the hatchbacks.
-
However, the Altroz Racer is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, meanwhile the i20 N Line and Fronx also get the option of a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter, respectively.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Maruti Fronx
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
-
If you are specifically looking for a turbo-petrol model, the Altroz Racer clearly is the most feature-loaded model here. It comes with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and rain sensing wipers.
-
The i20 N Line and Fronx miss out on ventilated front seats and rain sensing wipers, while the Fronx also doesn’t get a sunroof.
-
Maruti’s subcompact crossover however comes with a heads up display, which shows information like speed, rpm, average fuel economy, and etc. This feature is missing on both Altroz Racer and Fronx.
-
In terms of safety, both i20 N Line and Altroz Racer get six airbags as standard, and Fronx only offers six airbags with its higher-spec variants.
-
The Altroz Racer and Fronx also get a 360-degree camera over the i20 N Line. The Altroz Racer additionally also features blind spot monitor which is not there in the Fronx.
Final Takeaway
If you prioritise features and are open to letting go of the absence of an automatic gearbox, the Altroz Racer is an ideal choice. However, if you prefer a powerful petrol hatchback with an automatic transmission, the i20 N Line remains the best option here. It should be noted, though, that the i20 N Line lacks some premium amenities like ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera as seen on its other similarly priced rivals here. On the other hand, if you want a turbo-petrol engine in the shape of an SUV with all necessary features and automatic transmission option, the Fronx is also worth considering.
