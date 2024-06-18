Tata Altroz Racer vs Hyundai i20 N Line vs Maruti Fronx: Specifications Comparison

Modified On Jun 18, 2024 04:29 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Fronx are also available with automatic transmission options, meanwhile the Tata Altroz Racer only gets a manual transmission for now

The Tata Altroz Racer stands out as the most powerful version of the Altroz lineup yet, directly competing with the Hyundai i20 N Line. Moreover, the Tata Altroz Racer also presents itself as a viable alternative to the Maruti Fronx, especially in its turbo-petrol avatar. Let's delve into how these models compare in terms of real-world specifications on paper.

Prices

Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Fronx Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.52 lakh Rs 9.73 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (turbo-petrol)

The Altroz Racer has the lowest starting price here and it undercuts the entry-level turbo-petrol variant of the Fronx by Rs 24,000.

Tata’s premium hatchback also undercuts the base-spec N6 variant of the i20 N Line by Rs 50,000.

Dimensions

Models Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Fronx Length 3990 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1755 mm 1775 mm 1765 mm Height 1523 mm 1505 mm 1550 mm Wheelbase 2501 mm 2580 mm 2520 mm

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Altroz Racer is smaller than both the Hyundai i20 N Line and the Maruti Fronx in nearly all measurements. However, it is 18 mm taller than the i20 N Line.

Being a subcompact crossover, Fronx is the tallest car in this comparison. On other hand, the i20 N Line is the widest of all three.

Though both i20 N Line and Fronx are identical in terms of length, the N Line still has a longer wheelbase than that of the Fronx.

Powertrains

Models Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Fronx Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 120 PS 100 PS Torque 170 Nm 172 Nm 148 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Altroz Racer has the larger 1.2-litre turbo-petrol compared to 1-litre turbo-petrol units of the i20 N Line and Fronx.

Both Tata and Hyundai hatchbacks have equal power and almost identical torque outputs.

The Maruti Fronx turbo on other hand is 20 PS less powerful than both Altroz Racer and i20 N Line, and it also has lesser torque output than both the hatchbacks.

However, the Altroz Racer is only available with a 6-speed manual gearbox, meanwhile the i20 N Line and Fronx also get the option of a 7-speed DCT and 6-speed torque converter, respectively.

Feature Highlights

Features Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Maruti Fronx Exterior Auto-projector headlights

LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

Dual white stripes on the bonnet and roof

Racer badges on the front fenders

16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

Dual-tip exhaust Auto-LED headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front projector fog lamps

Red accents all around

N Line badges in the grille, front fenders, and wheels

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Dual-tip exhaust Auto-LED multi-reflector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lamps

16-inch alloy wheels Interior Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

Front sliding armrest with storage Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering and gear lever

Sunglass holder

Front sliding armrest with storage Dual-tone dashboard

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest with sliding storage

Auto-dimming IRVM Comfort and Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Front ventilated seats

Ambient lighting

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Sunroof

Wireless phone charger

7-inch fully digital driver display

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

All four power windows

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Air purifier Auto AC with rear vents

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

All four power windows

Ambient lighting

Wireless phone charger

Semi-digital driver display

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Sunroof

Paddle shifters (with DCT only) Automatic AC with rear vents

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Type-A and Type-C USB charger for rear seats

All four power windows

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cruise control

Push-button engine start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Paddle shifters

Heads-up display Infotainment 10.25-inch infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker music system (including 4 tweeters) 10.25-inch infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

7-speaker Bose music system (including 2 tweeters and a subwoofer) 9-inch touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

ISOFIX Child seat anchors

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper with washer

Rear defogger 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

Reversing camera

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear wiper washer

Rear defogger Up to 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

If you are specifically looking for a turbo-petrol model, the Altroz Racer clearly is the most feature-loaded model here. It comes with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, 8-speaker sound system, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and rain sensing wipers.

The i20 N Line and Fronx miss out on ventilated front seats and rain sensing wipers, while the Fronx also doesn’t get a sunroof.

Maruti’s subcompact crossover however comes with a heads up display, which shows information like speed, rpm, average fuel economy, and etc. This feature is missing on both Altroz Racer and Fronx.

In terms of safety, both i20 N Line and Altroz Racer get six airbags as standard, and Fronx only offers six airbags with its higher-spec variants.

The Altroz Racer and Fronx also get a 360-degree camera over the i20 N Line. The Altroz Racer additionally also features blind spot monitor which is not there in the Fronx.

Final Takeaway

If you prioritise features and are open to letting go of the absence of an automatic gearbox, the Altroz Racer is an ideal choice. However, if you prefer a powerful petrol hatchback with an automatic transmission, the i20 N Line remains the best option here. It should be noted, though, that the i20 N Line lacks some premium amenities like ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera as seen on its other similarly priced rivals here. On the other hand, if you want a turbo-petrol engine in the shape of an SUV with all necessary features and automatic transmission option, the Fronx is also worth considering.

