Tata Altroz Racer Reaches Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Jun 06, 2024 05:29 PM By Shreyash for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer uses a 120 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon

The Altroz Racer also gets sportier design elements like revised grille and dual-tip exhaust.

Inside, it gets all-black leatherette seat upholstery with ‘Racer’ graphics.

Feature highlights include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s, and ventilated front seats.

The Altroz Racer gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The prices for the Tata Altroz Racer will be announced tomorrow. Ahead of its launch, units of the sportier hatchback have arrived at some dealerships. The 'Racer' is the sportier version of the Tata Altroz, which not only has a more powerful turbo-petrol engine but also gets sportier design elements and additional features. Here’s a quick overview of the Altroz Racer:

Sportier Design Elements

While there haven't been any alterations to the design of the Tata Altroz Racer in comparison to the regular Altroz, specific 'Racer' styling elements enhance its sporty appearance. These changes include a revised grille and dual-tip exhaust. Although the design of the alloy wheels remains unchanged, they are now coated in black. Additionally, dual white stripes are also provided running from the hood to the rear end of the roof.

It also has a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders, while an ‘i-Turbo+’ badge on the tailgate. Another thing which stands out on this sportier version of the Altroz is its new Atomic Orange dual-tone exterior shade.

All-Black Interior

Inside, there are no changes to the cabin layout, however it gets a different black leatherette seat upholstery with ‘Racer’ graphics on the headrests. It also gets themed ambient lighting which will be different from that of its regular version. There are also orange inserts in the dashboard around the AC vents and on the seats.

New Features On Board

The Tata Altroz Racer comes equipped with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 7-inch fully digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, and heads up display. The ‘Racer’ version of the Altroz will also get a 360-degree camera and six airbags.

More Powerful Turbo-petrol Engine

The Altroz Racer is powered by a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Tata Nexon. It makes 120 PS and 170 Nm, and only comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Hyundai i20 N Line.

