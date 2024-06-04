Published On Jun 04, 2024 05:39 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz

While there are four major feature additions to the Altroz, one of its powertrain options is likely to be replaced by the new unit as on the upcoming Altroz Racer

Tata will be launching the Altroz Racer in the coming days which will get a lot of new features, and a few of those feature additions will be made to the standard Tata Altroz as well. While new details haven’t been updated on the OEM website, a new brochure of the updated hatchback has surfaced online which has revealed a lot of fresh details. Here are the 5 biggest changes you’ll see on the 2024 Altroz.

Bigger Touchscreen

Higher-spec variants of the updated Altroz will be equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, thus replacing the 7-inch unit presently on offer. The new screen is similar to the one we have seen on the Tata Punch EV. Along with the bigger screen, the Altroz will also get Tata’s new OS for the infotainment unit, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

New Driver’s Display

Tata has changed both screens (infotainment and driver’s display) in the Altroz’s cabin and now its higher-spec variants will sport a 7-inch full-digital driver’s display.

6 Airbags

Until now, the standard Altroz only came with dual front airbags, even in the top-spec variant. Now, with the introduction of the Altroz Racer, Tata will soon pass on six airbags to the regular variants of the hatchback too..

360-degree Camera

Another feature borrowed from Tata’s newer cars is a 360-degree camera. This feature is available from the higher-spec XZ Lux variant onwards and also comes with a blind view monitor. The blind view monitor’s feed is displayed on the touchscreen whenever the driver switches on the turn indicator.

Changed Powertrain

This is a big change for the hatchback. Till now, the Altroz was offered with three engine options: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol. While the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines are still on offer, the turbo-petrol engine has been replaced by Nexon’s 1.2-litre unit (to be offered on the Altroz Racer as well), which is more powerful than the outgoing one.

Also Read: This Is What Each Variant Of The Tata Altroz Racer Will Offer

However, this turbo-petrol engine will likely be available with the Altroz Racer only, and the standard Altroz may not be offered with a turbo-petrol powertrain altogether.

The Tata Altroz Racer will be launched on June 7, and the updated Altroz is expected to be launched along with the sportier version soon. We expect the Altroz Racer will be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and the updated Altroz will also carry a price premium over the current one, which is priced from Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Altroz on road price