Published On Jun 10, 2024 05:00 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz Racer

Out of the two, the Altroz Racer is more affordable, but it also misses out on an automatic transmission

The Tata Altroz Racer has recently been launched as the sportier version of the Altroz hatchback, and its direct competitor in the market is the Hyundai i20 N Line. With prices of their base variants falling in close quarters, we decided to take a look to figure out which one is better.

Price

Ex-showroom Price Variant Tata Altroz Racer R1 Hyundai i20 N Line N6 Manual Rs 9.49 lakh* Rs 9.99 lakh Automatic N.A. Rs 11.15 lakh

* Prices of the Altroz Racer are introductory

When the entry-level variants of the two hatchbacks are considered, it’s Tata’s sporty hatchback that is more accessible than the Hyundai one by Rs 50,000. Also, with the i20 N Line, you get a base-spec automatic variant for a premium of Rs 1.16 lakh.

Powertrain

Specifications Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 N Line Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 120 PS Torque 170 Nm 172 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Both models get turbocharged petrol engines with almost the same output figures and both get a 6-speed manual as standard. In terms of performance, there isn’t much difference on paper, but the i20 N Line gets the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) which not only makes it more convenient, but also makes it more fun to drive with paddle shifters (missing on the Altroz Racer).

Also Read: Hyundai Creta CVT vs Honda Elevate CVT: Real World Performance Comparison

Features

Features Tata Altroz Racer R1 Hyundai i20 N Line N6 Exterior Auto-projector headlights

LED DRLs

Front fog lamps

White pinstripes on the bonnet and roof

Racer badges on the front fenders

16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

Dual-tip exhaust

Rear spoiler Halogen headlights

LED tail lights

Front projector fog lamps

Red accents all around

N Line badges in the grille, front fenders, and wheels

Dual-tip exhaust

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Rear spoiler Interior Leatherette seats

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Leather wrapped front sliding armrest

All-black cabin theme with orange highlights Leatherette seats with “N” logo

Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

All-black cabin theme with red highlights

Paddle shifters (DCT)

Metal pedals

Day/Night IRVM Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

8-speaker sound system 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Comfort & Convenience Semi-digital instrument cluster

Automatic climate control with rear vents

Push button start/stop

Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

Height adjustable driver seat

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Cruise control

Ambient lighting Semi-digital instrument cluster

Automatic climate control with rear vents

Sunroof

Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Height adjustable driver seat

Cruise control Safety 6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability program

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear defogger

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera Rear wiper and washer 6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Hill start assist

Vehicle stability management

All-wheel disc brakes

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rearview camera Rear wiper and washer

When it comes to features, the Altroz Racer R1 is ahead with a better infotainment package, and a few extra amenities. Both models get similar comfort and convenience features, while it’s the i20 N Line N6 that has a slight edge when it comes to the safety kit.

Verdict

Choosing between these two can be hard, but it all depends on your needs. For Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the i20 N Line N6 offers a sporty design, premium interiors, a decent infotainment package and a good feature list. Also, if you are willing to put down another lakh, then you can get the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Altroz Racer R1, on the other hand, comes with a similar sporty exterior and interior, and also brings a better infotainment package into the mix. If features are a priority for you, and you want a manual transmission, then going for the Altroz Racer will be better, making it a more economical purchase.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: 5 Key Differences Explained

But if you want the convenience of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters, with a good mix of features, then the i20 N Line N6 is the one for you.

Read More on : Altroz Racer on road price