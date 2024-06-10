Tata Altroz Racer R1 vs Hyundai i20 N Line N6: Specifications Comparison
Published On Jun 10, 2024 05:00 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz Racer
Out of the two, the Altroz Racer is more affordable, but it also misses out on an automatic transmission
The Tata Altroz Racer has recently been launched as the sportier version of the Altroz hatchback, and its direct competitor in the market is the Hyundai i20 N Line. With prices of their base variants falling in close quarters, we decided to take a look to figure out which one is better.
Price
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
Variant
|
Tata Altroz Racer R1
|
Hyundai i20 N Line N6
|
Manual
|
Rs 9.49 lakh*
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Automatic
|
N.A.
|
Rs 11.15 lakh
* Prices of the Altroz Racer are introductory
When the entry-level variants of the two hatchbacks are considered, it’s Tata’s sporty hatchback that is more accessible than the Hyundai one by Rs 50,000. Also, with the i20 N Line, you get a base-spec automatic variant for a premium of Rs 1.16 lakh.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Tata Altroz Racer
|
Hyundai i20 N Line
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
120 PS
|
Torque
|
170 Nm
|
172 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
Both models get turbocharged petrol engines with almost the same output figures and both get a 6-speed manual as standard. In terms of performance, there isn’t much difference on paper, but the i20 N Line gets the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) which not only makes it more convenient, but also makes it more fun to drive with paddle shifters (missing on the Altroz Racer).
Features
|
Features
|
Tata Altroz Racer R1
|
Hyundai i20 N Line N6
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
When it comes to features, the Altroz Racer R1 is ahead with a better infotainment package, and a few extra amenities. Both models get similar comfort and convenience features, while it’s the i20 N Line N6 that has a slight edge when it comes to the safety kit.
Verdict
Choosing between these two can be hard, but it all depends on your needs. For Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the i20 N Line N6 offers a sporty design, premium interiors, a decent infotainment package and a good feature list. Also, if you are willing to put down another lakh, then you can get the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Altroz Racer R1, on the other hand, comes with a similar sporty exterior and interior, and also brings a better infotainment package into the mix. If features are a priority for you, and you want a manual transmission, then going for the Altroz Racer will be better, making it a more economical purchase.
But if you want the convenience of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters, with a good mix of features, then the i20 N Line N6 is the one for you.
