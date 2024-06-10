  • English
Tata Altroz Racer R1 vs Hyundai i20 N Line N6: Specifications Comparison

Published On Jun 10, 2024 05:00 PM By Ansh for Tata Altroz Racer

Out of the two, the Altroz Racer is more affordable, but it also misses out on an automatic transmission

Tata Altroz Racer R1 vs Hyundai i20 N Line N6

The Tata Altroz Racer has recently been launched as the sportier version of the Altroz hatchback, and its direct competitor in the market is the Hyundai i20 N Line. With prices of their base variants falling in close quarters, we decided to take a look to figure out which one is better.

Price

Tata Altroz Racer

Ex-showroom Price

Variant

Tata Altroz Racer R1

Hyundai i20 N Line N6

Manual

Rs 9.49 lakh*

Rs 9.99 lakh

Automatic

N.A.

Rs 11.15 lakh

* Prices of the Altroz Racer are introductory

When the entry-level variants of the two hatchbacks are considered, it’s Tata’s sporty hatchback that is more accessible than the Hyundai one by Rs 50,000. Also, with the i20 N Line, you get a base-spec automatic variant for a premium of Rs 1.16 lakh.

Powertrain

Hyundai i20 N Line Engine

Specifications

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20 N Line

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

120 PS

120 PS

Torque

170 Nm

172 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

Both models get turbocharged petrol engines with almost the same output figures and both get a 6-speed manual as standard. In terms of performance, there isn’t much difference on paper, but the i20 N Line gets the option of a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) which not only makes it more convenient, but also makes it more fun to drive with paddle shifters (missing on the Altroz Racer).

Also Read: Hyundai Creta CVT vs Honda Elevate CVT: Real World Performance Comparison

Features

Tata Altroz Racer 10.25-inch Touchscreen

Features

Tata Altroz Racer R1

Hyundai i20 N Line N6

Exterior

  • Auto-projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • Front fog lamps

  • White pinstripes on the bonnet and roof

  • Racer badges on the front fenders

  • 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

  • Dual-tip exhaust

  • Rear spoiler

  • Halogen headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • Front projector fog lamps

  • Red accents all around

  • N Line badges in the grille, front fenders, and wheels

  • Dual-tip exhaust

  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Rear spoiler

Interior

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • Leather wrapped front sliding armrest

  • All-black cabin theme with orange highlights

  • Leatherette seats with “N” logo

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

  • All-black cabin theme with red highlights

  • Paddle shifters (DCT)

  • Metal pedals

  • Day/Night IRVM

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker sound system

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Comfort & Convenience

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Automatic climate control with rear vents

  • Push button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Ambient lighting

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Automatic climate control with rear vents

  • Sunroof

  • Electrically adjustable and auto folding ORVMs

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Cruise control

Safety

  • 6 Airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability program

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • 6 Airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Hill start assist

  • Vehicle stability management

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • Rearview camera

  • Rear wiper and washer

When it comes to features, the Altroz Racer R1 is ahead with a better infotainment package, and a few extra amenities. Both models get similar comfort and convenience features, while it’s the i20 N Line N6 that has a slight edge when it comes to the safety kit.

Verdict

Hyundai i20 N Line

Choosing between these two can be hard, but it all depends on your needs. For Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), the i20 N Line N6 offers a sporty design, premium interiors, a decent infotainment package and a good feature list. Also, if you are willing to put down another lakh, then you can get the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz Racer

Altroz Racer R1, on the other hand, comes with a similar sporty exterior and interior, and also brings a better infotainment package into the mix. If features are a priority for you, and you want a manual transmission, then going for the Altroz Racer will be better, making it a more economical purchase. 

Also Read: Tata Altroz Racer vs Tata Altroz: 5 Key Differences Explained

But if you want the convenience of an automatic transmission with paddle shifters, with a good mix of features, then the i20 N Line N6 is the one for you.

