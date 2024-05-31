Modified On May 31, 2024 05:55 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Creta

Both Creta and Elevate gets 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CVT, but how they performed in acceleration and braking test, let's find out

The Hyundai Creta has been among the top choices in the compact SUV segment for many years now. In recent years, it has got new and modern rivals including the Honda Elevate, which is a petrol-only offering. Both compact SUVs get a naturally aspirated petrol unit, coupled with a CVT automatic. We have sampled both these SUVs with their CVT automatic, and so we thought of comparing the performance of these two SUVs, to see which model comes out on top in the real-world tests.

Powertrain Specifications

Specs Hyundai Creta Honda Elevate Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre N/A petrol Power 115 PS 121 PS Torque 144 Nm 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/CVT

We are focusing on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engines of both the SUVs and it can be seen from the table that it’s the Honda SUV here with a slightly more powerful engine under its hood. Regarding transmission options, both SUVs are provided a choice between a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT paired with their naturally aspirated engines.

Acceleration Test

Tests Hyundai Creta CVT Honda Elevate CVT Difference 0-100kmph 13.36 seconds 12.35 seconds +1.01 seconds Quarter Mile 19.24s at 119.92kmph 18.64 seconds at 125.11kmph +0.6 seconds Kickdown (20-80kmph) 7.3 seconds 7.2 seconds +0.1 seconds

In the 0-100 kmph acceleration test, Honda’s compact SUV was found to be quicker by 1.01 seconds than the Creta. In the quarter mile test also, Elevate was slightly ahead of the Creta by a difference of only 0.6 seconds. However, in the kickdown from 20 to 80 kmph, the difference between their timings is almost zero.

Braking Test

Tests Hyundai Creta CVT Honda Elevate CVT Difference 100-0kmph 38.12 metres 37.98 metres +0.14 metres 80-0kmph 24.10 metres 23.90 metres +0.2 metres

In the braking test, the difference in stopping distance from 100 kmph to 0 kmph was merely 0.14 meters, with the Honda Elevate covering 37.98 metres when the brakes were engaged as compared to Creta which took 38.12 metres to come to a halt. Talking about the braking from 80kmph to 0, the Elevate still takes less distance than the Hyundai Creta and the difference reduces to just 0.2 metres. Both the SUVs get 17-inch wheels but Creta gets all-disc brakes whereas Elevate gets disc brakes only at the front.

Price Comparison

Hyundai Creta CVT Honda Elevate CVT Rs 15.86 lakh to Rs 18.88 lakh Rs 13.71 lakh to Rs 16.51 lakh

When it comes to pricing, the petrol-CVT bundle of the Elevate saves you Rs 2.15 lakh compared to the Creta petrol-CVT. Both the SUVs rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Citroen C3 Aircross.

