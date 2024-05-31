English | हिंदी

Hyundai Creta CVT vs Honda Elevate CVT: Real World Performance Comparison

Modified On May 31, 2024 05:55 PM By Samarth for Hyundai Creta

Both Creta and Elevate gets 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CVT, but how they performed in acceleration and braking test, let's find out

The Hyundai Creta has been among the top choices in the compact SUV segment for many years now. In recent years, it has got new and modern rivals including the Honda Elevate, which is a petrol-only offering. Both compact SUVs get a naturally aspirated petrol unit, coupled with a CVT automatic. We have sampled both these SUVs with their CVT automatic, and so we thought of comparing the performance of these two SUVs, to see which model comes out on top in the real-world tests. 

2024 Hyundai Creta
Honda Elevate

Powertrain Specifications

Specs

Hyundai Creta

Honda Elevate

Engine

1.5-litre N/A petrol

1.5-litre N/A petrol

Power

115 PS

121 PS

Torque

144 Nm

145 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT/CVT

6-speed MT/CVT

We are focusing on the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engines of both the SUVs and it can be seen from the table that it’s the Honda SUV here with a slightly more powerful engine under its hood. Regarding transmission options, both SUVs are provided a choice between a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT paired with their naturally aspirated engines.

Acceleration Test

2024 Hyundai Creta

Tests

Hyundai Creta CVT

Honda Elevate CVT

Difference

0-100kmph

13.36 seconds

12.35 seconds

+1.01 seconds

Quarter Mile

19.24s at 119.92kmph

18.64 seconds at 125.11kmph

+0.6 seconds

Kickdown (20-80kmph)

7.3 seconds

7.2 seconds

+0.1 seconds

In the 0-100 kmph acceleration test, Honda’s compact SUV was found to be quicker by 1.01 seconds than the Creta. In the quarter mile test also, Elevate was slightly ahead of the Creta by a difference of only 0.6 seconds. However, in the kickdown from 20 to 80 kmph, the difference between their timings is almost zero.

Braking Test

Honda Elevate

Tests

Hyundai Creta CVT

Honda Elevate CVT

Difference

100-0kmph

38.12 metres

37.98 metres

+0.14 metres

80-0kmph

24.10 metres

23.90 metres

+0.2 metres

In the braking test, the difference in stopping distance from 100 kmph to 0 kmph was merely 0.14 meters, with the Honda Elevate covering 37.98 metres when the brakes were engaged as compared to Creta which took 38.12 metres to come to a halt. Talking about the braking from 80kmph to 0, the Elevate still takes less distance than the Hyundai Creta and the difference reduces to just 0.2 metres. Both the SUVs get 17-inch wheels but Creta gets all-disc brakes whereas Elevate gets disc brakes only at the front. 

Price Comparison 

Hyundai Creta CVT

Honda Elevate CVT

Rs 15.86 lakh to Rs 18.88 lakh

Rs 13.71 lakh to Rs 16.51 lakh

When it comes to pricing, the petrol-CVT bundle of the Elevate saves you Rs 2.15 lakh compared to the Creta petrol-CVT. Both the SUVs rivals the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Citroen C3 Aircross.

