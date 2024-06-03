Published On Jun 03, 2024 12:18 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer will come with cosmetic revisions inside and out to set it apart from the standard model

Bookings for the Altroz Racer are already open both online and at Tata’s dealerships.

To get revised styling elements like dual exhaust tips and ‘Racer’ graphics.

Will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and six airbags.

To be powered by the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon; to get a 6-speed MT only.

Prices could start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shortly after the bookings were opened for the Tata Altroz Racer, the carmaker has now revealed that the sportier version of the Tata Altroz will be launched on June 7. We first heard about the Altroz Racer at the 2023 Auto Expo, which was followed up by its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2024, although in an updated version. Here’s everything you need to know about it ahead of its launch:

Improved Looks

While the design remains identical to that of the standard Altroz, the Racer will get some styling revisions to add to its sportier nature. Exterior changes will include a revised grille, dual-tip exhaust, blacked-out alloy wheels, dual white stripes running from the hood to the end of the roof, and a ‘Racer’ badge on the front fenders.

Cabin And Feature Updates

While it will not have any changes to the cabin layout, Tata will offer it with black leatherette upholstery with ‘Racer’ graphics to set it apart from the standard model. It will have contrasting orange stitching on the upholstery and orange ambient lighting as well.

The Altroz Racer will get some new features over the regular Altroz. These include a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, and a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display. Its safety net will consist of six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and rain-sensing wipers.

Powertrain On Offer

Tata will provide the Altroz Racer with the same 120 PS/170 Nm 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine sourced from the Nexon. A 6-speed manual transmission will be offered at launch. There’s no word on the possibility of an automatic version.

Expected Price And Competition

The Tata Altroz Racer is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Its only direct rival will be the Hyundai i20 N Line.

