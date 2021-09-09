Select Volkswagen Cars Now Available On Subscription In More Than 10 Indian Cities

Published On Sep 09, 2021 04:21 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Polo

Choose from select variants of the Polo, Vento, and 2021 T-Roc subject to a lease tenure of up to four years

In partnership with auto infrastructure services company ORIX, Volkswagen had rolled out the Power Lease Programme (VW-speak for subscription plan) in 2019. Now, the carmaker has upgraded the same, offering the service at 30 outlets across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Noida, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Volkswagen is offering three models on subscription: Polo, Vento, and the T-Roc. The cars can be leased for a period of 2, 3, or 4 years.

Model Polo Vento T-Roc 2021 Rental plan starting from* Rs 16,500 Rs 27,000 Rs 59,000

*all-inclusive

You can avail two EMI scheme options for the subscription plans: wet lease and dry lease. While the former covers registration, repairs, maintenance, and insurance, the latter only pays for registration and insurance costs. The subscription service is available on either corporate or individual registration.

ORIX, in association with Volkswagen India, is offering you 100 percent on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover, and an option to upgrade or even return the car. You can head to Volkswagen India’s website for more information and check which variants of the three models are included as part of the service.

