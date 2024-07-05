Published On Jul 05, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Maruti Alto K10

Apart from the Ertiga, the carmaker is offering these discounts and offers on all models.

The Maruti Wagon R offers the highest discounts of Rs 63,500, followed by the Alto K10 (Rs 63,100).

Customers can also get an additional exchange bonus on the Wagon R and the old Swift if they trade in a car that is less than 7 years old.

All these offers are valid until the end of July 2024.

If you are planning to buy a Maruti car from its Arena lineup this July, you can avail of several discounts available on most of its models. Except for the Maruti Ertiga MPV, all other Maruti Arena cars are carrying various benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts this month. Here is a model-wise list of discounts available on Maruti Arena models.

Alto K10

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 45,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 63,100

The above mentioned benefits are available only on the AMT variants of the hatchback.

The manual and CNG variants of the Maruti K10 get a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

Exchange bonus and corporate discounts are the same for all variants.

The Maruti Alto K10 is priced between Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 5.96 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 58,100

Benefits mentioned above are for the petrol-AMT variants of the Maruti S-Presso.

The manual and CNG variants come with a slightly lower cash discount of Rs 35,000.

All variants of the Maruti S-Presso get the same corporate and exchange benefits.

It is priced from Rs 4.26 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (<7 years) Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,500 Total Benefits Rs 63,500

The Maruti Wagon R gets the highest discounts for an Arena offering this July, with total savings of up to Rs 63,500.

The above-mentioned benefits apply only to the AMT variants of the Wagon R.

The carmaker additionally offers an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 if you trade your old car (not more than 7 years old) for the new Wagon R.

For the manual variants, there is a cash discount of Rs 35,000, while the CNG trims come with a reduced cash discount of Rs 30,000.

The exchange bonus and corporate discount remain unchanged across all variants.

Maruti retails the Wagon R with prices ranging from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,100

The AMT variants of the Maruti Celerio get the highest cash discount as mentioned above in the table.

The manual and CNG variants are being offered with a cash discount of Rs 35,000.

The exchange bonus is the same across all variants. However, there is no corporate discount on offer with Maruti’s compact hatchback.

It is priced from Rs 5.36 lakh to Rs 7.05 lakh.

Old-gen Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Additional Exchange Bonus (<7 years) Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Rs 42,100

The carmaker is offering benefits on the old-gen Swift as well, till the stock gets cleared.

Here too, it’s the AMT variants that get the highest cash discount of up to Rs 20,000. The manual variants get a lower discount of up to Rs 15,000, and the CNG variants do not offer any cash discount.

All variants get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000, and if you have a car for exchange that is less than 7 years old, then you can also claim an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000.

The special edition of Swift is also available for an extra price of Rs 18,400.

The last recorded price of the old-gen Maruti Swift was from 6.24 lakh to Rs 9.14 lakh.

Swift 2024

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Up to Rs 17,100

The Swift 2024 doesn't offer any other deals apart from the exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 on both its manual and automatic transmission variants, along with a corporate bonus of Rs 2,100.

It is priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,100 Total Benefits Rs 37,100

The petrol variants of Maruti’s van get these benefits. The CNG variant gets a lower cash benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

All variants get the same exchange and corporate benefits.

The Maruti Eeco is priced from Rs 5.32 lakh to Rs 6.58 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 30,000

Maruti’s sub-compact sedan gets the highest benefits on the AMT variants. The manual variants are carrying a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 only. However, both the variants get the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Unfortunately, the Dzire’s CNG variants get no discounts at all.

The Maruti Dzire is priced between Rs 6.57 lakh and Rs 9.39 lakh.

Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 25,000

The higher-spec manual transmission (MT) variant and the automatic transmission (AT) variants of the SUV come with the same total benefits of Rs 25,000. However, the CNG variant of the Maruti Brezza doesn’t offer any benefit.

All other variants are available only with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

The Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. To get more information, we recommend you contact your nearest Maruti Arena dealership.

