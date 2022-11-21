Modified On Nov 22, 2022 12:00 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3

Apart from offering exchange and corporate benefits, the carmaker has also thrown in a two-year maintenance package for free

The Citroen C3 is sold in two trims: Live and Feel.

It does not get any cash discount.

Citroen is offering two years of free maintenance.

The C3 costs from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While other carmakers offer benefits on most models in their lineup, Citroen only provides benefits on the C3, understandably due to the facelifted C5 Aircross being a relatively recent launch. The offers the hatchback comes with are mentioned below.

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Two-Years Maintenance Package Approximately Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 30,000

A corporate/Government employee bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also available.

Buyers can opt for either the corporate discount or the government bonus.

The two-year maintenance package includes two free services (after the first free one) making the first three services free for the customer.

Citroen’s hatchback comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol unit making 82PS and 115Nm paired with a five-speed manual and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 110PS and 190Nm paired with a six-speed manual.

Currently, the carmaker is working on an electric version of the C3, the C3 EV, which might get a 50kWh battery pack and up to 350km of range. Also, an undisguised test mule of the C3 was spied on recently, which could likely become its new top-spec variant.

The Citroen C3 is sold in two broad trims: Live and Feel, priced between Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the likes of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio and Tata Tiago.

Note: These offers may differ based on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact the Citroen dealership nearest to you to get more details.

