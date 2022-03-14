Renault Shuffles Up Kwid Variant Lineup For 2022, Now Starts At Rs 4.5 Lakh

Published On Mar 14, 2022 06:18 PM By Sonny for Renault KWID

It gets a new RXL(O) one-above-base variant and cosmetic updates for the Climber variant

It loses the RXE, RXT 0.8 and RXL AMT trims but gains the RXL(O) variant in the lineup.

With the RXL as the new base variant, the Kwid’s entry price has gone up by Rs 25,000, while prices for other comparable variants have been hiked as well.

The Kwid Climber now gets white accents inside and out, and is available with a mustard yellow and black dual tone finish.

It continues to be offered with both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines.

The Kwid is now priced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Renault Kwid has been given a mild annual update for 2022 to keep the entry-level hatchback fresh for prospective buyers. Its variant list has been reshuffled to include a new RXL (O) trim.

Here are the updated variant-wise prices for the Kwid:

Variant Price (old) Price (new) Difference RXE Rs 4.25 lakh N.A. - RXL 0.8 Rs 4.58 lakh Rs 4.5 lakh Rs 8,000 RXL 1.0 Rs 4.69 lakh Rs 4.6 lakh Rs 9,000 RXL (O) 0.8 N.A. Rs 4.74 lakh - RXL (O) 1.0 N.A. Rs 4.84 lakh - RXT 0.8 Rs 4.88 lakh N.A. - RXL 1.0 AMT Rs 5.09 lakh N.A. - RXT 1.0 Rs 5.1 lakh Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 9,000 Climber Rs 5.31 lakh Rs 5.42 lakh Rs 11,000 RXT 1.0 AMT Rs 5.5 lakh Rs 5.61 lakh Rs 6,000 Climber AMT Rs 5.71 lakh Rs 5.84 lakh Rs 13,000

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

With the updated list, the Kwid has lost a few trims: RXE, RXT 0.8 and RXL AMT. Also, since the RXL 0.8 is the new base-spec trim, it has become pricier by Rs 25,000. However, the RXL variants offer less features than before, so they have become more affordable. Prices for the RXT and Climber variants have gone up by upto Rs 13,000.

The engine options for the Kwid remain the same with a 0.8-litre petrol mated to a 5-speed manual, and a 1-litre petrol with the choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.

In terms of features, the RXL now acts as the base-spec RXE used to but with the choice of both 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines. The RXL(O) offers front power windows, LED taillights, wheel covers, a rear parcel shelf, and an audio system with Bluetooth and two-speakers over the RXL trim. As standard, the Kwid’s safety kit now includes driver’s seatbelt with pre-tensioner and load limiter in addition to dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Other updates for the 2022 Kwid are limited to the Climber variant which now features cosmetic changes such as white accents instead of orange ones inside and out, and new dual-tone flex wheels. The Climber is now also available with the choice of a dual tone finish of Metal Mustard yellow and black roof, in addition to the Icy Cool White with the black roof. The Climber variant is also offered in monotone paint colour choices of Moonlight Silver and Zanskar Blue.

The Renault Kwid continues to rival the likes of the Maruti S-Presso, Datsun redi-GO, and the upcoming new-gen Maruti Alto.

