Renault Kiger RXT Detailed In Pictures

The second-to-top RXT variant comes with all the engine-gearbox combinations

Renault offers the Kiger in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ.

The RXT is offered with halogen headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch wheels with cover, rear wiper, and washer.

Inside, the RXT comes with an all-black layout, an 8-inch touchscreen system, a LED instrument cluster from Kwid/Triber, and manual AC with rear AC vents.

Engine options are a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Renault launched the Kiger in February 2021 with prices ranging between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. We have now got our hands on some images of the second-to-top RXT variant. Let’s take a look:

The Kiger RXT looks quite similar to the top-spec RXZ. It is offered in a total of five exterior shades, including two with the option of a dual-tone paint scheme. Up front, it gets halogen headlamps (with LED DRLs) in lieu of tri-cube LED units seen on the range-topping RXZ. Apart from that, the front end of both variants is identical.

On the sides, the RXT gets black door cladding, blacked-out A-, B-, and C-pillars, functional roof rails (with a load carrying capacity of 50kg), and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. It also comes with 16-inch wheels with covers but its fender badge misses out on the variant inscription.

At the rear, Renault has equipped the RXT variant with a wiper and washer but it has surprisingly skipped on a rear defogger, which is available on the RXZ. The RXT also gets a rear parking camera and a roof-mounted spoiler with the brake light integrated into it. You can also spot the Kiger inscription below the brand’s logo and a chunky dual-tone bumper with a faux rear skid plate design.

Inside, it gets an all-black cabin with golden highlights on the dashboard and doorpads. It features black fabric seats with grey stitching, twin gloveboxes, black inside door handles, and front and rear power windows. You also get a front centre armrest from this variant that has a storage capacity of seven litres.

The RXT packs an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button start/stop, a 12V charging socket (front and rear), a 3.5-inch LED instrument cluster, steering-mounted audio and calling controls, and a manual AC with rear AC vents. If you’re wondering what features the other variants get, check out our story for variant-wise details .

The RXT is the only variant along with the range-topping RXZ to come with all powertrain combinations. Renault offers the Kiger with a choice of two petrol engines: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine (100PS/160Nm). While a 5-speed MT is common for both, the automatic options are a 5-speed AMT and CVT respectively.

Renault’s sub-4m SUV competes with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Ford EcoSport .

