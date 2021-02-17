Renault Kiger Variants And Features Detailed

Modified On Feb 17, 2021 05:00 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

Here’s what you will get with each variant of the Renault Kiger

Renault has launched its sub-compact SUV, the Kiger. Introductory prices start from Rs 5.45 lakh going up to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable in its segment. It rivals the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet, But given the pricing, it also goes up against premium hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. Bookings have started, and we expect deliveries to begin from March.

Variant Petrol-MT Petrol-AMT Turbo-Petrol MT Turbo-petrol CVT RXE Rs 5.45 lakh - - - RXL Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh - RXT Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.60 lakh Rs 8.60 lakh RXZ Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Rs 9.55 lakh

The Kiger will be available in four variants (RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ) and two petrol engine options. It is powered by a 72PS 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. While the naturally aspirated unit gets a 5-speed AMT, the turbo gets a CVT automatic. A 5-speed manual is standard across both the motors.

The Kiger comes in six colour schemes, all of them available as both single-tone and dual-tone options. For the latter, you have to shell out Rs 17,000 more.

The colour options are:

Radiant Red

Caspian Blue

Moonlight Silver

Planet Grey

Ice cool white

Mahogany Brown

The dual-tone Radiant Red is exclusively for the top-spec RXZ. Moreover, all the colours will be available with a gloss black roof, but again, only for the RXZ variant. The other variants get dual-tone Caspian Blue and Moonlight Silver, plus the remaining colours in single-tone options.

Also Read: Renault Kiger SUV Offers Five Accessory Packs; Adds Air Purifier, Front Parking Sensors, Wireless Charger, And More

Here are the variant-wise features, explained in detail:

RXE

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Safety Highlight Features LED DRLs

LED Tail Lamps

Black ORVMs

16-inch steel wheels

Rear spoiler

Silver roof rails High centre console with armrest and open storage LED instrument cluster (Like in Triber)

Front adjustable headrests

Manual AC with heater

100% foldable rear seat

Front power windows

Manual ORVMs

Front and Rear 12V charging socket Rear parking sensors

Front dual airbags

ABS with EBD

Load limiter and pretensioner (Driver only)

RXL (Features in addition to those of RXE)

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlight Features Shark fin antenna

Front chrome grille

Body coloured door handles Piano black door panels with chrome strip

Glossy black inserts on steering wheel Audio system with Bluetooth and USB connection

4 speakers

Intermittent front wipers

Rear AC vents

Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear parcel tray

Day/Night inside rear-view mirror

Tilt adjustable steering Speed sensing door lock

RXT (Features in addition to the above RXL variant)

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlights Silver rear skid plate

Silver functional roof rails

Styled flex wheels (Not alloys) Centre console with closed storage (tambour door)

Steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls

New seat upholstery 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment

Driver seat height adjustment

Front seat back pockets

60:40 rear split seats

Rear centre armrest with cup and mobile holders

Rear wiper and washer

Rear view camera

Push button start/stop

Upper glove box

Smart access key card Additional two airbags (Total 4)

RXZ (Features in addition to the above RXT)

Features Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety Highlights LED headlamps

16-inch diamond cut alloys Leather insert on steering wheel

Quilted emboss seat upholstery

Steering wheel mounted controls for the 7-inch instrument cluster 7-inch fully digital instrument panel

Arkamys tuned sound (4 speakers and 4 tweeters)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

Automatic AC

Driving modes with rotary knob

Ambient lighting

Air purifier

Auto up-down driver window

Electrically folding ORVMs

Cooled glove box

Cruise Control Rear defogger

Read More on : Kiger AMT