Renault Kiger Variants And Features Detailed
Modified On Feb 17, 2021 05:00 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger
Here’s what you will get with each variant of the Renault Kiger
Renault has launched its sub-compact SUV, the Kiger. Introductory prices start from Rs 5.45 lakh going up to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable in its segment. It rivals the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet, But given the pricing, it also goes up against premium hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. Bookings have started, and we expect deliveries to begin from March.
|
Variant
|
Petrol-MT
|
Petrol-AMT
|
Turbo-Petrol MT
|
Turbo-petrol CVT
|
RXE
|
Rs 5.45 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RXL
|
Rs 6.14 lakh
|
Rs 6.59 lakh
|
Rs 7.14 lakh
|
-
|
RXT
|
Rs 6.60 lakh
|
Rs 7.05 lakh
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.60 lakh
|
RXZ
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 8.55 lakh
|
Rs 9.55 lakh
The Kiger will be available in four variants (RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ) and two petrol engine options. It is powered by a 72PS 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. While the naturally aspirated unit gets a 5-speed AMT, the turbo gets a CVT automatic. A 5-speed manual is standard across both the motors.
The Kiger comes in six colour schemes, all of them available as both single-tone and dual-tone options. For the latter, you have to shell out Rs 17,000 more.
The colour options are:
-
Radiant Red
-
Caspian Blue
-
Moonlight Silver
-
Planet Grey
-
Ice cool white
-
Mahogany Brown
The dual-tone Radiant Red is exclusively for the top-spec RXZ. Moreover, all the colours will be available with a gloss black roof, but again, only for the RXZ variant. The other variants get dual-tone Caspian Blue and Moonlight Silver, plus the remaining colours in single-tone options.
Also Read: Renault Kiger SUV Offers Five Accessory Packs; Adds Air Purifier, Front Parking Sensors, Wireless Charger, And More
Here are the variant-wise features, explained in detail:
RXE
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
RXL (Features in addition to those of RXE)
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlight Features
|
|
|
|
RXT (Features in addition to the above RXL variant)
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
RXZ (Features in addition to the above RXT)
|
Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
Highlights
|
|
|
|
Read More on : Kiger AMT
- Renew Renault Kiger Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
1 out of 1 found this helpful