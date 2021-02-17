  • Login / Register
Renault Kiger Variants And Features Detailed

Modified On Feb 17, 2021 05:00 PM By Tarun for Renault Kiger

Here’s what you will get with each variant of the Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

Renault has launched its sub-compact SUV, the Kiger. Introductory prices start from Rs 5.45 lakh going up to Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), making it the most affordable in its segment. It rivals the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet, But given the pricing, it also goes up against premium hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20. Bookings have started, and we expect deliveries to begin from March. 

Variant

Petrol-MT

Petrol-AMT

Turbo-Petrol MT

Turbo-petrol CVT

RXE

Rs 5.45 lakh

-

-

-

RXL

Rs 6.14 lakh

Rs 6.59 lakh

Rs 7.14 lakh

-

RXT

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 7.05 lakh

Rs 7.60 lakh

Rs 8.60 lakh

RXZ

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 8 lakh

Rs 8.55 lakh

Rs 9.55 lakh

The Kiger will be available in four variants (RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ) and two petrol engine options. It is powered by a 72PS 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. While the naturally aspirated unit gets a 5-speed AMT, the turbo gets a CVT automatic. A 5-speed manual is standard across both the motors. 

The Kiger comes in six colour schemes, all of them available as both single-tone and dual-tone options. For the latter, you have to shell out Rs 17,000 more. 

Renault Kiger Colours

The colour options are:

  • Radiant Red

  • Caspian Blue

  • Moonlight Silver

  • Planet Grey

  • Ice cool white

  • Mahogany Brown

The dual-tone Radiant Red is exclusively for the top-spec RXZ. Moreover, all the colours will be available with a gloss black roof, but again, only for the RXZ variant. The other variants get dual-tone Caspian Blue and Moonlight Silver, plus the remaining colours in single-tone options. 

Also Read: Renault Kiger SUV Offers Five Accessory Packs; Adds Air Purifier, Front Parking Sensors, Wireless Charger, And More

Here are the variant-wise features, explained in detail: 

RXE 

Features

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Safety

Highlight Features

  • LED DRLs

  • LED Tail Lamps

  • Black ORVMs

  • 16-inch steel wheels

  • Rear spoiler

  • Silver roof rails

  • High centre console with armrest and open storage

  • LED instrument cluster (Like in Triber)

  • Front adjustable headrests

  • Manual AC with heater

  • 100% foldable rear seat

  • Front power windows

  • Manual ORVMs

  • Front and Rear 12V charging socket

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Front dual airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Load limiter and pretensioner (Driver only)

Renault Kiger

RXL (Features in addition to those of RXE) 

Features

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

Highlight Features

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Front chrome grille

  • Body coloured door handles

  • Piano black door panels with chrome strip

  • Glossy black inserts on steering wheel

  • Audio system with Bluetooth and USB connection

  • 4 speakers

  • Intermittent front wipers

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear power windows

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Day/Night inside rear-view mirror

  • Tilt adjustable steering

  • Speed sensing door lock

Renault Kiger

RXT (Features in addition to the above RXL variant)

Features

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

Highlights

  • Silver rear skid plate

  • Silver functional roof rails

  • Styled flex wheels (Not alloys)

  • Centre console with closed storage (tambour door)

  • Steering wheel mounted audio and phone controls

  • New seat upholstery

  • 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment

  • Driver seat height adjustment

  • Front seat back pockets

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Rear centre armrest with cup and mobile holders

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear view camera

  • Push button start/stop

  • Upper glove box

  • Smart access key card 

  • Additional two airbags (Total 4)

Renault Kiger

RXZ (Features in addition to the above RXT)

Features

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

Highlights

  • LED headlamps

  • 16-inch diamond cut alloys

  • Leather insert on steering wheel

  • Quilted emboss seat upholstery

  • Steering wheel mounted controls for the 7-inch instrument cluster

  • 7-inch fully digital instrument panel

  • Arkamys tuned sound (4 speakers and 4 tweeters)

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

  • Automatic AC

  • Driving modes with rotary knob

  • Ambient lighting

  • Air purifier

  • Auto up-down driver window

  • Electrically folding ORVMs

  • Cooled glove box

  • Cruise Control

  • Rear defogger

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Renault Kiger

1 comment
1
K
krishnakumar s kinnan
Feb 17, 2021 5:25:26 PM

I think it includes wrong info. may b by mistake Kiger is not coming with Cruise Control feature. Please re-check

