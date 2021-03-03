Renault Kiger Deliveries Now Underway

Published On Mar 03, 2021 05:10 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Renault says it delivered over 1,100 units of the Kiger on the very first day

The Renault Kiger is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ

The Kiger gets two petrol engines: 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

Features include auto climate control, a touchscreen unit, and a digital instrument cluster.

Priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).

Rivals the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Nexon.

Renault has entered the sub-4m-SUV space with the Kiger , which is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. Priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi), the Kiger’s customer deliveries began today, with the carmaker confirming it has already despatched over 1,100 units.

Renault’s sub-4m SUV currently has a waiting period of up to eight weeks across the major cities of India.

The Kiger is equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, push-button-start/stop, a PM 2.5 air filter, and an optional wireless charger. Safety is taken care of by up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, and front parking sensors.

Under the bonnet, the Renault sub-4m SUV gets a choice between a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former churns out 72PS/96Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT. Whereas, the turbo-petrol unit is good for 100PS/160Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT gearbox.

The Kiger must battle it out with other sub-4m SUVs, including the Kia Sonet , Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon , and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. You can head to the ‘ compare cars’ section to see how the Renault Kiger fares against its rivals.

