Renault Kiger Deliveries Now Underway

Published On Mar 03, 2021 05:10 PM By Rohit for Renault Kiger

Renault says it delivered over 1,100 units of the Kiger on the very first day

Renault Kiger

  • The Renault Kiger is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ

  • The Kiger gets two petrol engines: 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol.

  • Features include auto climate control, a touchscreen unit, and a digital instrument cluster.

  • Priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi).

  • Rivals the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, and Tata Nexon.

Renault has entered the sub-4m-SUV space with the Kiger, which is available in four variants: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. Priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi), the Kiger’s customer deliveries began today, with the carmaker confirming  it has already despatched over 1,100 units. 

Renault’s sub-4m SUV currently has a waiting period of up to eight weeks across the major cities of India.

Renault Kiger cabin

The Kiger is equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, push-button-start/stop, a PM 2.5 air filter, and an optional wireless charger. Safety is taken care of by up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, and front parking sensors.

Renault Kiger 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

Under the bonnet, the Renault sub-4m SUV gets a choice between a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former churns out 72PS/96Nm and is mated to either a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT. Whereas, the turbo-petrol unit is good for 100PS/160Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT gearbox.

Renault Kiger rear

The Kiger must battle it out with other sub-4m SUVs, including the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. You can head to the ‘compare cars’ section to see how the Renault Kiger fares against its rivals.

