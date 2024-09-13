All
Renault Cars Get Savings Of Up To Rs 70,000 This September

Modified On Sep 13, 2024 06:18 PM By Dipan for Renault KWID

These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars Brands In August 2024Renault is offering an optional rural discount of Rs 4,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount

  • A maximum benefit of up to Rs 70,000 is being provided with the Kiger and the Triber.

  • Benefits worth up to Rs 60,000 are being provided with the Renault Kwid hatchback.

  • Offers for the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa are valid till September 15, 2024.

  • The other Indian states carry these offers till the end of September 2024.

Renault India is offering up to Rs 70,000 off on the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in September 2024. The discounts include cash benefits, exchange offers, and loyalty bonuses, plus options for corporate or rural discounts. If you're considering a Renault car this month, here is a detailed bifurcation of the model-wise offers:

Disclaimer: These offers are only applicable till September 15, 2024, for the states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. The other states are carrying these discounts till the end of September 2024.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid gets a split-headlight design

Offer

All India

Kerala

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa 

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Up to Rs 10,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

Up to Rs 60,000

Up to Rs 50,000
  • The above discounts apply to all Kwid variants, except the RXE and RXL (O) variants.

  • For the pan-India category, the benefits on the RXE and RXL (O) variants of the Kwid only include the loyalty bonus and vehicle scrappage discount. Other offers, including cash discounts, and exchange bonuses, do not apply.

  • The Renault Kwid hatchback starts from Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 6.45 lakh.

Also Read: Renault Cars Are Almost Readily Available For Delivery This September

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger gets 16-inch alloy wheels

Offer

All India

Kerala

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa 

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 70,000

Up to Rs 60,000
  • The above discounts apply to all Kiger variants, save for its lower-spec RXE and RXL variants.

  • In the pan-India category, only loyalty benefits are available for the RXE and RXL variants. No other benefit is given for these two variants.

  • Prices of the Renault Kiger range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber gets a projector-based halogen headlight setup

Offer

All India

Kerala

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa 

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 15,000

Up to Rs 25,000

Up to Rs 15,000

Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Up to Rs 20,000

Maximum Benefits

Up to Rs 50,000

Up to Rs 70,000

Up to Rs 60,000
  • The above discounts apply to all the variants of the Triber, except the RXE variant.

  • For the RXE variant only loyalty benefit (up to Rs 20,000) is available.

  • Prices of the Renault Triber range between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.

Also Read: These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars Brands In August 2024

Notes:

  • Corporate discounts of up to Rs 8,000 (or up to Rs 18,000 in Kerala) are available on all Renault offerings for employees of select corporate entities and public sector units.

  • Farmers, Sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can get a Rs 4,000 rural discount. However, you can only use either this rural discount or the corporate discount, not both.

  • A ‘RELIVE’ discount for vehicle scrappage and a loyalty bonus is also being provided for all cars. 

  • Discounts mentioned above may differ based on the state and city. Please contact your nearest Renault for the exact details.

  • All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

