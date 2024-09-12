All
Renault Cars Are Almost Readily Available For Delivery This September

Published On Sep 12, 2024 11:11 AM By Yashika for Renault Triber

The maximum waiting period for all three Renault cars – Kwid, Kiger, and Triber – extends up to 1.5 months

Waiting Period for Renault Cars In September

If you are  planning to buy a Renault car this month, you might experience a waiting time of over 1 month on all three models: Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. To assist you in making an informed decision, we’ve outlined the waiting periods for all three Renault models in the top 20 cities of India for September 2024.

City

Renault Kwid

Renault Kiger

Renault Triber

New Delhi

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Bengaluru

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Mumbai

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Hyderabad

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

Pune

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Chennai

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Jaipur

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

Ahmedabad

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

0.5-1 month

Gurugram

1 month

1 month

1 month

Lucknow

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

Kolkata

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Thane

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Surat

1 month

1 month

1 month

Ghaziabad

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Chandigarh

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Coimbatore

0.5 month

0.5 month

No waiting

Patna

0.5 month

0.5 month

No waiting

Faridabad

1 month

1 month

1 month

Indore

0.5 month

0.5 month

0.5 month

Noida

No waiting

No waiting

No waiting

Key Takeaways:

  • All three models – Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger – have a maximum waiting period of up to 1 month in cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Surat, and Faridabad. 

  • Buyers living in Lucknow may experience the highest waiting period of up to 1.5 months on all three Renault cars. 

  • Renault Triber is readily available in Coimbatore and Patna. While buyers looking for the Kwid and Kiger might have to wait up to half a month in these cities. 

  • All three cars are readily available for delivery in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Noida, and Thane.

Disclaimer: The waiting period may vary depending on factors such as the city/state, and variant, engine option, or colour you choose. For specific details, it is recommended to contact your nearest dealership.

