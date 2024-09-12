Published On Sep 12, 2024 11:11 AM By Yashika for Renault Triber

The maximum waiting period for all three Renault cars – Kwid, Kiger, and Triber – extends up to 1.5 months

If you are planning to buy a Renault car this month, you might experience a waiting time of over 1 month on all three models: Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. To assist you in making an informed decision, we’ve outlined the waiting periods for all three Renault models in the top 20 cities of India for September 2024.

City Renault Kwid Renault Kiger Renault Triber New Delhi No waiting No waiting No waiting Bengaluru No waiting No waiting No waiting Mumbai No waiting No waiting No waiting Hyderabad 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Pune No waiting No waiting No waiting Chennai No waiting No waiting No waiting Jaipur 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Ahmedabad 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month Gurugram 1 month 1 month 1 month Lucknow 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months Kolkata No waiting No waiting No waiting Thane No waiting No waiting No waiting Surat 1 month 1 month 1 month Ghaziabad No waiting No waiting No waiting Chandigarh No waiting No waiting No waiting Coimbatore 0.5 month 0.5 month No waiting Patna 0.5 month 0.5 month No waiting Faridabad 1 month 1 month 1 month Indore 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month Noida No waiting No waiting No waiting

Key Takeaways:

All three models – Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger – have a maximum waiting period of up to 1 month in cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Surat, and Faridabad.

Buyers living in Lucknow may experience the highest waiting period of up to 1.5 months on all three Renault cars.

Renault Triber is readily available in Coimbatore and Patna. While buyers looking for the Kwid and Kiger might have to wait up to half a month in these cities.

All three cars are readily available for delivery in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Noida, and Thane.

Disclaimer: The waiting period may vary depending on factors such as the city/state, and variant, engine option, or colour you choose. For specific details, it is recommended to contact your nearest dealership.

