The offers include benefits such as cash discount, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount

The Renault Kiger can be had with maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

Customers can save up to Rs 62,000 on the Renault Kwid and Renault Triber.

All offers are valid till the end of January 2024.

If you had plans to purchase a Renault car last month but missed out on the year-end offers, you're in luck! The automaker has now rolled out its January offers, extending to all three models: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. The Kiger is carrying most benefits this month. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:

Renault Kwid

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

Save for the base-spec RXE variant, the offers mentioned above are applicable on all variants of the Renault Kwid.

The Urban Night edition of the hatchback can be had with loyalty and exchange bonuses.

For the RXE variant, only loyalty bonus is applicable.

Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh.

Renault Triber

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

Offers mentioned above are applicable on all variants of the Renault Triber, except for its base-spec RXE variant.

The Urban Night edition of the MPV misses out on cash and corporate discounts, though it gets exchange and loyalty bonuses.

The base-spec RXE variant of the Triber is only available with a loyalty bonus.

Prices for the Renault Triber range from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Maximum Benefits Up to Rs 65,000

The Kiger is being offered with the highest cash benefit of up to Rs 25,000.

The maximum benefits mentioned above are valid across all the variants of the subcompact SUV, save for its base-spec RXE trim.

For the Urban Night edition of the Kiger, customers can avail exchange and loyalty bonuses, while the RXE variant can only be had with a loyalty bonus.

The Renault Kiger is priced from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.

Notes:

Renault is offering a rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.

A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars under the ‘R.E.Li.V.E’ scrappage program.

Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

