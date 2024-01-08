Renault Cars Are Being Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 65,000 This January
The offers include benefits such as cash discount, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, and corporate discount
-
The Renault Kiger can be had with maximum benefits of up to Rs 65,000.
-
Customers can save up to Rs 62,000 on the Renault Kwid and Renault Triber.
-
All offers are valid till the end of January 2024.
If you had plans to purchase a Renault car last month but missed out on the year-end offers, you're in luck! The automaker has now rolled out its January offers, extending to all three models: Renault Kwid, Renault Triber, and Renault Kiger. The Kiger is carrying most benefits this month. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details:
Renault Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 62,000
-
Save for the base-spec RXE variant, the offers mentioned above are applicable on all variants of the Renault Kwid.
-
The Urban Night edition of the hatchback can be had with loyalty and exchange bonuses.
-
For the RXE variant, only loyalty bonus is applicable.
-
Renault Kwid is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh and Rs 6.45 lakh.
Renault Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 62,000
-
Offers mentioned above are applicable on all variants of the Renault Triber, except for its base-spec RXE variant.
-
The Urban Night edition of the MPV misses out on cash and corporate discounts, though it gets exchange and loyalty bonuses.
-
The base-spec RXE variant of the Triber is only available with a loyalty bonus.
-
Prices for the Renault Triber range from Rs 6.33 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh.
Renault Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Maximum Benefits
|
Up to Rs 65,000
-
The Kiger is being offered with the highest cash benefit of up to Rs 25,000.
-
The maximum benefits mentioned above are valid across all the variants of the subcompact SUV, save for its base-spec RXE trim.
-
For the Urban Night edition of the Kiger, customers can avail exchange and loyalty bonuses, while the RXE variant can only be had with a loyalty bonus.
-
The Renault Kiger is priced from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 11.23 lakh.
Notes:
-
Renault is offering a rural discount of Rs 5,000 on all cars, but it cannot be combined with the corporate discount.
-
A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars under the ‘R.E.Li.V.E’ scrappage program.
-
Discounts mentioned above may vary depending on the state and city, please contact your nearest Renault dealership for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
