While the new XUV500 was expected to arrive in the second half of 2020, its launch has now been pushed to early-2021

The new XUV500 was previewed by the Funster concept showcased at the Auto Expo.

It will be powered by a set of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

Expected to be priced in a similar range as the current model -- Rs 12.3 lakh to Rs 18.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It will continue to rival the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Jeep Compass.

The second-gen Mahindra XUV500 has been in the works for quite some time now. While we were expecting it to be launched in the second half of 2020, Mahindra’s Managing Director, Dr Pawan Goenka, has now given us an official timeline. According to him, the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be launched in the fourth quarter of the 2020-21 financial year, that is January-March 2021.

The next-gen XUV500 was previewed by the Funster roadster concept that Mahindra showcased at Auto Expo 2020. Going by the concept, we expect the new XUV500 to be heavily redesigned. We believe it will be relatively less quirkier than the current model.

Inside, the second-gen of Mahindra’s mid-size SUV is likely to get a flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, and dual-zone climate control. It is also likely to feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system housed alongside the instrument cluster, just like the Kia Seltos.

Under the hood, the next-gen XUV500 will be powered by new 2.0-litre BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines. Mahindra showcased its new turbocharged direct-injection mStallion petrol engine family, including the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol that is good for 190PS and 380Nm, at Auto Expo 2020. This engine should come paired to a 6-speed MT and AT options. The new 2.0-litre diesel has not been revealed yet. The new XUV500 could also be offered with all-wheel-drive just like the current model.

The second-gen XUV500’s prices are expected to remain close to that of the current model -- Rs 12.3 lakh to Rs 18.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will take on the likes of the upcoming Tata Gravitas and MG Gloster, while rekindling its rivalry with the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, MG Hector , and Tata Harrier.

