Mahindra XUV300 Electric Spied Testing For The First Time

Published On Feb 28, 2020 05:18 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The Nexon EV-rival with a range of at least 350km will be launched in 2021

XUV300 Electric spied testing in camouflage.

The test mule does not feature any of the design cues seen on the model at Auto Expo 2020.

Test prototype is likely wearing the top-hat of the regular XUV300 so it looks exactly the same.

XUV300 Electric will be underpinned by the brand's new EV powertrain, MESMA 350.

It will likely offer a range of at least 350km and rival the likes of the Tata Nexon EV.

The Mahindra XUV300 Electric will be the first long-range EV from the Indian carmaker. Announced shortly after the launch of the regular XUV300, it made its public debut at Auto Expo 2020 and has now been spied testing on the road.

The XUV300 Electric spied here is covered in camouflage but its proportions and fuel filler cap seem to be identical to the current ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) version of the XUV300. However, it is likely that the spied prototype test mule is simply wearing the same top-hat as the current XUV300 . It was identified as the EV version due to the lack of a visible tailpipe. Also, the owner of the images claims it was running silently. Another telltale sign are the blue-ish alloys.

While the technical specifications of the XUV300 Electric have not been disclosed, it will be based on the brand’s new EV architecture, MESMA350 (Mahindra Electric Scalable Modular Architecture). As the name suggests, the XUV300 Electric will likely offer a range of at least 350km from a single charge. It will be capable of fast charging as well.

The final production-spec model of the XUV300 Electric will likely feature some of the design cues as showcased at Auto Expo 2020. These are expected to debut later on the XUV300 facelift in a similar fashion like the Nexon. It is expected to launch in the second half of 2021 with a likely price tag of around Rs 15 lakh. The XUV300 Electric will be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV .

