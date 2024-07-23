All
Our Mahindra Thar Roxx Name Instagram Poll Has Given Interesting Results

Modified On Jul 23, 2024 01:36 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The poll gives us an insight into what our followers think about the Thar Roxx nomenclature, while we also check out other potential names that could have been considered by Mahindra

Poll On Mahindra Thar Roxx name

The Mahindra Thar 5-door has officially been named the ‘Thar Roxx’, creating quite a buzz in the automotive industry. It came on top from a set of six other patented names that were the potential contenders for the final model. The new name had mixed reactions amongst the masses, so we decided to ask our Instagram followers if they agreed that ‘Roxx’ was the perfect fit for the upcoming Thar 5-door. Our followers felt this:

The Public’s Opinion

The poll was a simple question – “Do you like the Thar Roxx name?”, offering two options to choose from. The results were as follows:

Poll on is the Thar Roxx name good

Out of all the respondents, 72 percent liked the name ‘Roxx’ for the new Thar 5-door. However, 28 percent felt that another name would have been a better fit.

What Other Names Were Trademarked By Mahindra? 

If Mahindra were to choose another name for the Thar Roxx, there were six other names trademarked for the Thar 5-door SUV. These names are detailed here:

More About The Thar Roxx

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is set to be unveiled on August 15, 2024. This elongated version of the Thar will maintain a similar silhouette as the 3-door model, while featuring new headlights, LED tail lights with C-shaped internal elements, and a longer wheelbase with two additional doors.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Headlights
Mahindra Thar Roxx Tail light

Inside, the Thar Roxx can get black and beige upholstery, and the feature suite can include two 10.25-inch screens (one for the touchscreen and the other for the driver’s display), a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and a 360-degree camera. For safety, it will offer up to six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Mahindra Thar Roxx cabin spy shot

Under the hood, the Thar Roxx is likely to come with the Thar 3-door model’s engines: a 132 PS 2.2-litre diesel and a 150 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol. Both 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions are expected to be available.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Expected Engine

Expected Price and Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door while being a bigger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

What do you think about the Mahindra Thar Roxx’s name? Tell us in the comments below.

