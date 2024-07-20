Modified On Jul 20, 2024 04:30 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Mahindra Thar ROXX gets a handful of design changes over the Thar 3-door for a more premium and upmarket look

Mahindra Thar 5-door now christened “Thar ROXX.”

Exterior design teased ahead of August 15 debut.

Gets redesigned grille, new LED headlights and tail lamps as well as dual-tone alloys.

Features include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, panoramic sunroof and probably, ADAS.

Will get 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive.

Mahindra has announced that the Thar 5-door will now be called the “Thar ROXX.” Along with this announcement, the SUV marque had dropped the first teaser for the elongated Thar and has given a clear first look ahead of its unveiling. The Thar ROXX will make its India debut on August 15, where we’ll be getting to see it in its flesh for the first time.

Mahindra Thar ROXX: Exterior Design Changes Detailed

To give the Mahindra Thar ROXX its own unique identity over the three-door model, the SUV brand has given it a handful of design changes. The first one that catches your eye is the new body-coloured slatted grille that makes the front-end look more menacing. Another upgrade is the new LED headlights which get C-motif LED DRLs. The bumpers now having a contrasting silver finish as opposed to the Thar 3-door’s all-black one.

In profile, what instantly catches your eye is the new 18-inch dual-tone alloys that give the off-roader a premium look. Obviously, the biggest update here is the elongated wheelbase and the two extra doors to access the rear seats. Keen Thar enthusiasts will also notice that the rear wheel arches are squared out as opposed to the round ones of the Thar 3-door.

At the rear, the Thar ROXX features new LED tail lamps with an inverted C-motif. Apart from that, previous spy shots have hinted that it will get a new spare wheel cover as well.

Mahindra Thar ROXX: Expected Features Onboard

While the spy shots of the Thar ROXX have shown that the overall dashboard layout is identical to the Thar 3-door, it will get beige coloured upholstery for a more upmarket experience. Apart from that, it will boast plentiful premium features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry with push button start and a 360-degree camera.

Passenger safety should be taken care of by up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and ADAS.

Mahindra Thar ROXX: Engine Options

Mahindra will offer the Thar ROXX with the 3-door model’s 132 PS 2.2-litre diesel and 150 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, but probably with more power. You can expect it to be offered with both 6-speed manual and torque converter automatic transmissions. The Thar ROXX should also get both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options as well.

Mahindra Thar ROXX: Expected Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar ROXX is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the Force Gurkha 5-door and will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar Automatic