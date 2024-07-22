Modified On Jul 22, 2024 05:35 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

In addition to the two extra doors, the Thar Roxx also offers some additional exterior features compared to the standard Thar

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, the 5-door version of the Thar, is making its debut on August 15. The Indian automaker has begun teasing the upcoming SUV, and we have the first look at the exterior design of the elongated Thar. Here are the 5 key differences that make the Thar Roxx stand apart from the standard Thar.

A New Front Grille Design

To give it a more aggressive look, Mahindra has redesigned the grille, replacing the smaller six-slat grille on the three-door model with a new, bolder design. The grille on the Thar Roxx also features a front camera, hinting at the provision of a 360-degree setup.

New LED Headlights

The current-spec 3-door Thar comes with a halogen headlight setup, while the Thar Roxx will be equipped with new LED headlights and C-shaped LED DRLs that wrap around them.

Extended Wheelbase

The major differentiator between the two iterations of the Thar is the elongated wheelbase, which allows for the addition of extra doors on the Thar Roxx. This will likely allow the long-wheelbase Thar to have more legroom for the extra row of seats present in it.

New Alloy Wheels

The Thar Roxx will get a dapper set of 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, instead of the monotone 18-inch alloy wheels on the 3-door version of the offroader. It also gets squarish wheel-arches instead of round one present on the three-door model.

New Tail Light Setup

Although the rear profile has not been fully teased, we got a glimpse of the new 5-door Thar's tail light setup. It will get LED tail lights with an inverted ‘C’ motif. You can also notice that the wheel arches are squared off on the Thar Roxx while the Thar 3-door has rounded wheel housings.

Expected Features and Safety

Mahindra has not yet teased the interior of the longer-wheelbase SUV, but recent spy shots reveal a beige-coloured cabin theme on the Thar Roxx. In terms of features it is expected to get a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, and push start/stop button.

Its safety set is expected to include six airbags (likely as standard), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The upcoming Thar 5-door will use the same petrol and diesel engines as available on the standard Thar, but likely with improved outputs. It will get the option of a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is expected to be offered with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is likely to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while directly going up against the 5-door Force Gurkha.

