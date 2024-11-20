Old vs New Maruti Dzire: Global NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

While the old Dzire scored a 2-star crash safety rating in its Global NCAP test, the 2024 Dzire has scored a 5-star safety rating

Maruti has often faced criticism for safety concerns, with many of its cars receiving poor safety ratings in the past. However, the 2024 Maruti Dzire has changed the narrative by scoring an impressive 5-star rating in its recent Global NCAP crash test. This makes it the first Maruti car to achieve a full 5-star rating. In contrast, the previous-generation Dzire had a disappointing 2-star rating in its Global NCAP test. Let’s compare the crash test results of both generations to understand how much safer the new Dzire is.

Global NCAP Results

Parameters New Maruti Dzire Old Maruti Dzire Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) 31.24/34 22.22/34 Adult Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ Child Occupant Protection (COP) 39.20/49 24.45/49 Child Safety Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐ Bodyshell Integrity Stable Unstable

2024 Maruti Dzire (Fourth-generation)

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test of the 2024 Maruti Dzire, the driver’s chest received ‘marginal’ protection, while the passenger’s chest had ‘adequate’ protection. Both the driver’s and passenger’s knees and heads got ‘good’ protection, and their tibias showed ‘adequate’ protection.

In the side impact test, the head, chest, abdomen, and pelvis all received ‘good’ protection. During the side pole impact test, the head, abdomen, and pelvis got ‘good’ protection, but the chest only received 'marginal’ protection.

The child seat for the 3-year-old dummy was placed forward-facing during the frontal impact test, which provided full protection to the head and chest, but limited protection to the neck. The 18-month-old dummy’s seat was installed facing rearwards which prevented head exposure, thereby protecting it fully. In the side impact test, the child seats of both dummies provided full protection.

Also See: 2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Variant Explained In 7 Images

Old Maruti Dzire (Third-generation)

The third-generation Maruti Dzire was also tested by Global NCAP where it scored a 2-star safety rating for both AOP and COP. Starting with the frontal offset deformable barrier test, only the head and neck of both driver and passenger received ‘good’ protection. Protection to the driver’s chest, thighs and right tibia was rated ‘marginal’, while for the left tibia, it was ‘adequate’. Protection to the driver’s feet was rated ‘weak’. In comparison, the passenger’s chest, the entire left leg and the right tibia were rated ‘adequate’, but the right thigh was marked ‘marginal’.

In the side moveable deformable barrier test, protection to the head and pelvis was rated ‘good’, for the chest it was ‘weak’, and for the abdomen it was ‘adequate’. The side pole impact test was not carried out as it is not fitted with side and curtain airbags, even in its top-spec variant.

The child seats for both the 3-year-old and 18-month-old dummies were placed rearward-facing during the frontal impact test, which provided full protection to all parts of the dummies. In the side impact test, the child seat of the 18-month-old offered full protection but the 3-year-old dummy’s seat showed head contact during the crash.

Safety Features On Offer

The old Dzire’s safety kit includes standard features like dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seat belts for all passengers. The higher variants also get a hill hold assist, a reverse parking camera and a rear defogger.

The 2024 Maruti Dzire takes the safety suite a notch higher by offering six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera. It also has a rear defogger, hill hold assist and 3-point seatbelts for all seats with seatbelt reminders for all passengers.

Also Check Out: New Maruti Dzire Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed

2024 Maruti Dzire: Price And Rivals

Prices of the new Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with other sub-4m sedans such as the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, and will also face competition from the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Dzire AMT