2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi Variant Explained In 7 Images

The Dzire ZXi comes with amenities like 7-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and auto AC

By now, you must already be aware that a new-generation Maruti Dzire has been launched, with prices ranging from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The 2024 Dzire is available in four broad variants like the previous-gen model: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. In this story, let’s see how the 1-below-top ZXi looks like with the help of these 7 images.

Front

The most prominent addition in the ZXi variant over the lower trims is the inclusion of all-LED headlights with LED DRLs. It carries over the chrome strip, which is placed right above the grille, that connects the two headlight housings from the VXi variant. The only thing which makes it look like a 1-below-top variant is the absence of LED fog lights.

Side

The ZXi variant of the Dzire looks almost identical to its top-spec counterpart from this angle. It features body-coloured ORVMs, which also integrate the turn indicators, as well as door handles finished in body paint. The windowlines are blacked out, and it is fitted with 15-inch black painted alloy wheels.

Being the 1-below-top top variant, the 2024 Dzire ZXi misses out on a single-pane sunroof.

Rear

This particular variant of the Dzire doesn’t feature any visual differences compared to the top-spec ZXi variant at the rear. It gets the same Y-shaped LED tail lights, which are connected by a chrome strip. That said, Maruti offers the rear defogger across all variants of the new Dzire.

Interior

Inside, the ZXi variant of the 2024 Dzire gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with beige fabric seat upholstery. In terms of features, it gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted audio controls, auto AC, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features on board the Dzire ZXi include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear parking camera.

For the comfort and convenience of rear passengers, it gets a centre armrest with cupholders and AC vents.

Available In Both Petrol And CNG

The ZXi variant of the Dzire can be had in both petrol and CNG versions. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km/kg

Price Range And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire ZXi is priced between Rs 8.89 lakh and Rs 9.84 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and new-generation Honda Amaze. The automaker is also offering the 2024 Dzire on a subscription basis, with plans starting at Rs 18,248 per month. This includes registration, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

