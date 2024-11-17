All
New Maruti Dzire Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed

Published On Nov 17, 2024 10:01 AM By Dipan for Maruti Dzire

Maruti is offering two curated accessory packs, Chromico and Copperico, along with a range of a-la-carte accessories for the new Dzire

2024 Maruti Dzire accessories detailed

  • Exterior accessories for the Dzire include cosmetic upgrades such as a body cover, spoiler, and alloy wheels.

  • Interior accessories for the Dzire include door sill guards, seat covers, floor mats, and a wireless phone charger.

  • Other utility accessories like tyre inflator, child seat and dashcam are also being offered.

  • The new Maruti Dzire is available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

  • The new Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India).

The new Maruti Dzire marks a departure from its previous design similarities with the Maruti Swift, embracing its own identity. For those who want to make their Dzire even more unique, Maruti provides a variety of exterior and interior accessory packs, enabling owners to customise the sedan to match their preferences. Let us first talk about the exterior accessories that are being offered with the new Dzire:

New Maruti Dzire: Exterior Accessories

New Maruti Dzire exterior accessories

Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered with the new Maruti Dzire:

Accessory

Price

Body cover

Rs 1,690

Front parking sensors

Rs 7,990

Dual-tone alloy wheels

Rs 34,400

Black alloy wheels

Rs 32,400

Body side moulding- chrome

Rs 2,990

Body side moulding- copper

Rs 1,890

Body side moulding- Midnight Black + chrome insert

Rs 2,690

Body side moulding- Midnight Black + copper insert

Rs 2,190

Door visor

Rs 1,490

Door visor with chrome insert

Rs 2,390

Window beltline chrome

Rs 1,690

Headlight garnish

Rs 400

Tail light garnish (2 nos.)

Rs 450

Fog lamp (ZXi, ZXi Plus)

Rs 7,590

Fog lamp (LXi, VXi)

Rs 5,690

Upper grille garnish

Rs 499

Lower grille garnish- chrome

Rs 1,490

Lower grille garnish- copper

Rs 1,150

Front underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + chrome insert

Rs 4,200

Front underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + copper insert

Rs 4,100

Boot door garnish

Rs 625

Boot lid garnish

Rs 850

Trunk lid protector

Rs 1,590

Rear underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + chrome insert

Rs 4,600

Rear underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + copper insert

Rs 4,500

Rear windshield spoiler

Rs 1,690

Side underbody spoiler

Rs 4,900

Rear windshield spoiler

Rs 1,690

Bumper corner protector

Rs 1,250

Mud flaps

Rs 490

These are the exterior accessories available with the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Now, let’s explore the range of interior accessories offered for this sub-4m sedan.

New Maruti Dzire: Interior Accessories

New Maruti Dzire interior accessories

Accessory

Price

Door ambient lighting

Rs 4,990 to Rs 6,990

Interior styling kit (on door pads)

Rs 6,500 

Interior styling kit (on the dashboard for LXi and VXi variants)

Rs 1,990

Ambient light door sill guard with access lamp

Rs 6,590 to Rs 8,500

Illuminated door sill guard

Rs 2,250

Stainless steel door sill guard

Rs 2,150

All-weather 3D floor mats

Rs 3,690

Floor mats

Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,790

3D boot mat

Rs 1,690

Wireless phone charger (VXi variant)

Rs 5,999

Window sunshade

Rs 650 to Rs 1,150

Seat covers

Rs 8,790 to Rs 9,250

In addition to the option of selecting individual accessories, Maruti Suzuki offers two specially curated accessory packs for the Dzire, namely Chromico and Copperico.

New Maruti Dzire: Other Utility Accessories

New Maruti Dzire utlity accessories
New Maruti Dzire utlity accessories

The carmaker is offering a range of accessories for added convenience and safety, the list is as follows:

Accessory

Price

Multimedia screen

Rs 14,990 to Rs 24,990

Speakers

Rs 2,590 to Rs 3,355

Tyre inflator with digital display

Rs 2,111

12V socket charger

Rs 285 to Rs 3,890

Vacuum cleaner

Rs 1,990 to Rs 2,499

Dashcam

Rs 4,990

Door-mounted projector light

Rs 1,349

ISOFIX child seat

Rs 29,990

Boot organiser

Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,399

Ganesha idol

Rs 590

Neck cushion- beige

Rs 920

Back cushion- beige

Rs 1,070

Perfume

Rs 183 to Rs 799

Tissue box

Rs 499 to Rs 699

Tyre repair kit

Rs 575

Seat belt cover

Rs 449

Seat back organiser

Rs 1,190

Smart key finder

Rs 990

Anti-skid mat

Rs 119

Cupholder trash can

Rs 199

Key cover

Rs 449

New Maruti Dzire car care accessories

Additionally, Maruti is offering car care accessories for the Dzire, including car shampoo, car polish, and glass cleaner, with prices ranging from Rs 102 to Rs 1,975.

New Maruti Dzire: Powertrain

Maruti Dzire engine

The new Maruti Dzire gets the Swift’s 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG

Power

82 PS

70 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

5-speed MT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

New Maruti Dzire: Price And Rivals

Maruti Dzire rear

Prices of the new Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with other sub-4m sedans such as the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, and will also face competition from the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze.

