New Maruti Dzire Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed

Maruti is offering two curated accessory packs, Chromico and Copperico, along with a range of a-la-carte accessories for the new Dzire

Exterior accessories for the Dzire include cosmetic upgrades such as a body cover, spoiler, and alloy wheels.

Interior accessories for the Dzire include door sill guards, seat covers, floor mats, and a wireless phone charger.

Other utility accessories like tyre inflator, child seat and dashcam are also being offered.

The new Maruti Dzire is available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

The new Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India).

The new Maruti Dzire marks a departure from its previous design similarities with the Maruti Swift, embracing its own identity. For those who want to make their Dzire even more unique, Maruti provides a variety of exterior and interior accessory packs, enabling owners to customise the sedan to match their preferences. Let us first talk about the exterior accessories that are being offered with the new Dzire:

New Maruti Dzire: Exterior Accessories

Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered with the new Maruti Dzire:

Accessory Price Body cover Rs 1,690 Front parking sensors Rs 7,990 Dual-tone alloy wheels Rs 34,400 Black alloy wheels Rs 32,400 Body side moulding- chrome Rs 2,990 Body side moulding- copper Rs 1,890 Body side moulding- Midnight Black + chrome insert Rs 2,690 Body side moulding- Midnight Black + copper insert Rs 2,190 Door visor Rs 1,490 Door visor with chrome insert Rs 2,390 Window beltline chrome Rs 1,690 Headlight garnish Rs 400 Tail light garnish (2 nos.) Rs 450 Fog lamp (ZXi, ZXi Plus) Rs 7,590 Fog lamp (LXi, VXi) Rs 5,690 Upper grille garnish Rs 499 Lower grille garnish- chrome Rs 1,490 Lower grille garnish- copper Rs 1,150 Front underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + chrome insert Rs 4,200 Front underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + copper insert Rs 4,100 Boot door garnish Rs 625 Boot lid garnish Rs 850 Trunk lid protector Rs 1,590 Rear underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + chrome insert Rs 4,600 Rear underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + copper insert Rs 4,500 Rear windshield spoiler Rs 1,690 Side underbody spoiler Rs 4,900 Rear windshield spoiler Rs 1,690 Bumper corner protector Rs 1,250 Mud flaps Rs 490

These are the exterior accessories available with the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Now, let’s explore the range of interior accessories offered for this sub-4m sedan.

New Maruti Dzire: Interior Accessories

Accessory Price Door ambient lighting Rs 4,990 to Rs 6,990 Interior styling kit (on door pads) Rs 6,500 Interior styling kit (on the dashboard for LXi and VXi variants) Rs 1,990 Ambient light door sill guard with access lamp Rs 6,590 to Rs 8,500 Illuminated door sill guard Rs 2,250 Stainless steel door sill guard Rs 2,150 All-weather 3D floor mats Rs 3,690 Floor mats Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,790 3D boot mat Rs 1,690 Wireless phone charger (VXi variant) Rs 5,999 Window sunshade Rs 650 to Rs 1,150 Seat covers Rs 8,790 to Rs 9,250

In addition to the option of selecting individual accessories, Maruti Suzuki offers two specially curated accessory packs for the Dzire, namely Chromico and Copperico.

New Maruti Dzire: Other Utility Accessories

The carmaker is offering a range of accessories for added convenience and safety, the list is as follows:

Accessory Price Multimedia screen Rs 14,990 to Rs 24,990 Speakers Rs 2,590 to Rs 3,355 Tyre inflator with digital display Rs 2,111 12V socket charger Rs 285 to Rs 3,890 Vacuum cleaner Rs 1,990 to Rs 2,499 Dashcam Rs 4,990 Door-mounted projector light Rs 1,349 ISOFIX child seat Rs 29,990 Boot organiser Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,399 Ganesha idol Rs 590 Neck cushion- beige Rs 920 Back cushion- beige Rs 1,070 Perfume Rs 183 to Rs 799 Tissue box Rs 499 to Rs 699 Tyre repair kit Rs 575 Seat belt cover Rs 449 Seat back organiser Rs 1,190 Smart key finder Rs 990 Anti-skid mat Rs 119 Cupholder trash can Rs 199 Key cover Rs 449

Additionally, Maruti is offering car care accessories for the Dzire, including car shampoo, car polish, and glass cleaner, with prices ranging from Rs 102 to Rs 1,975.

New Maruti Dzire: Powertrain

The new Maruti Dzire gets the Swift’s 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

New Maruti Dzire: Price And Rivals

Prices of the new Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with other sub-4m sedans such as the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, and will also face competition from the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze.

