New Maruti Dzire Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed
Published On Nov 17, 2024
Maruti is offering two curated accessory packs, Chromico and Copperico, along with a range of a-la-carte accessories for the new Dzire
Exterior accessories for the Dzire include cosmetic upgrades such as a body cover, spoiler, and alloy wheels.
Interior accessories for the Dzire include door sill guards, seat covers, floor mats, and a wireless phone charger.
Other utility accessories like tyre inflator, child seat and dashcam are also being offered.
The new Maruti Dzire is available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.
The new Dzire is priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India).
The new Maruti Dzire marks a departure from its previous design similarities with the Maruti Swift, embracing its own identity. For those who want to make their Dzire even more unique, Maruti provides a variety of exterior and interior accessory packs, enabling owners to customise the sedan to match their preferences. Let us first talk about the exterior accessories that are being offered with the new Dzire:
New Maruti Dzire: Exterior Accessories
Here is the detailed exterior accessory list offered with the new Maruti Dzire:
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Body cover
|
Rs 1,690
|
Front parking sensors
|
Rs 7,990
|
Dual-tone alloy wheels
|
Rs 34,400
|
Black alloy wheels
|
Rs 32,400
|
Body side moulding- chrome
|
Rs 2,990
|
Body side moulding- copper
|
Rs 1,890
|
Body side moulding- Midnight Black + chrome insert
|
Rs 2,690
|
Body side moulding- Midnight Black + copper insert
|
Rs 2,190
|
Door visor
|
Rs 1,490
|
Door visor with chrome insert
|
Rs 2,390
|
Window beltline chrome
|
Rs 1,690
|
Headlight garnish
|
Rs 400
|
Tail light garnish (2 nos.)
|
Rs 450
|
Fog lamp (ZXi, ZXi Plus)
|
Rs 7,590
|
Fog lamp (LXi, VXi)
|
Rs 5,690
|
Upper grille garnish
|
Rs 499
|
Lower grille garnish- chrome
|
Rs 1,490
|
Lower grille garnish- copper
|
Rs 1,150
|
Front underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + chrome insert
|
Rs 4,200
|
Front underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + copper insert
|
Rs 4,100
|
Boot door garnish
|
Rs 625
|
Boot lid garnish
|
Rs 850
|
Trunk lid protector
|
Rs 1,590
|
Rear underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + chrome insert
|
Rs 4,600
|
Rear underbody spoiler- Midnight Black + copper insert
|
Rs 4,500
|
Rear windshield spoiler
|
Rs 1,690
|
Side underbody spoiler
|
Rs 4,900
|
Rear windshield spoiler
|
Rs 1,690
|
Bumper corner protector
|
Rs 1,250
|
Mud flaps
|
Rs 490
These are the exterior accessories available with the 2024 Maruti Dzire. Now, let’s explore the range of interior accessories offered for this sub-4m sedan.
New Maruti Dzire: Interior Accessories
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Door ambient lighting
|
Rs 4,990 to Rs 6,990
|
Interior styling kit (on door pads)
|
Rs 6,500
|
Interior styling kit (on the dashboard for LXi and VXi variants)
|
Rs 1,990
|
Ambient light door sill guard with access lamp
|
Rs 6,590 to Rs 8,500
|
Illuminated door sill guard
|
Rs 2,250
|
Stainless steel door sill guard
|
Rs 2,150
|
All-weather 3D floor mats
|
Rs 3,690
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 1,100 to Rs 2,790
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 1,690
|
Wireless phone charger (VXi variant)
|
Rs 5,999
|
Window sunshade
|
Rs 650 to Rs 1,150
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 8,790 to Rs 9,250
In addition to the option of selecting individual accessories, Maruti Suzuki offers two specially curated accessory packs for the Dzire, namely Chromico and Copperico.
New Maruti Dzire: Other Utility Accessories
The carmaker is offering a range of accessories for added convenience and safety, the list is as follows:
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Multimedia screen
|
Rs 14,990 to Rs 24,990
|
Speakers
|
Rs 2,590 to Rs 3,355
|
Tyre inflator with digital display
|
Rs 2,111
|
12V socket charger
|
Rs 285 to Rs 3,890
|
Vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 1,990 to Rs 2,499
|
Dashcam
|
Rs 4,990
|
Door-mounted projector light
|
Rs 1,349
|
ISOFIX child seat
|
Rs 29,990
|
Boot organiser
|
Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,399
|
Ganesha idol
|
Rs 590
|
Neck cushion- beige
|
Rs 920
|
Back cushion- beige
|
Rs 1,070
|
Perfume
|
Rs 183 to Rs 799
|
Tissue box
|
Rs 499 to Rs 699
|
Tyre repair kit
|
Rs 575
|
Seat belt cover
|
Rs 449
|
Seat back organiser
|
Rs 1,190
|
Smart key finder
|
Rs 990
|
Anti-skid mat
|
Rs 119
|
Cupholder trash can
|
Rs 199
|
Key cover
|
Rs 449
Additionally, Maruti is offering car care accessories for the Dzire, including car shampoo, car polish, and glass cleaner, with prices ranging from Rs 102 to Rs 1,975.
New Maruti Dzire: Powertrain
The new Maruti Dzire gets the Swift’s 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
82 PS
|
70 PS
|
Torque
|
112 Nm
|
102 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*
|
5-speed MT
*AMT = Automated manual transmission
New Maruti Dzire: Price And Rivals
Prices of the new Maruti Dzire range between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It competes with other sub-4m sedans such as the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, and will also face competition from the upcoming 2024 Honda Amaze.
