HomeNew CarsNewsNovember 2021: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon And Hyundai Venue Lead In Post Diwali Sales Of Sub 4-metre SUVs
English | हिंदी

November 2021: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon And Hyundai Venue Lead In Post Diwali Sales Of Sub 4-metre SUVs

Published On Dec 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Vitara Brezza

  • 12849 Views
  • Write a comment

Only the Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser witnessed a positive growth over the Diwali month

The sub 4-metre SUV segment is among the highest-selling segments in the mass market. It accounted for more than 40,000 units sold for two consecutive months (October and November), but model-wise figures varied significantly. Here’s a breakdown on how each SUV performed on the sales chart:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers
 

November 2021

October 2021

MoM Growth

Market share current (%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Maruti Vitara Brezza

10760

8032

33.96

24.2

18.05

6.15

8495

Tata Nexon

9831

10096

-2.62

22.11

13.86

8.25

9012

Hyundai Venue

7932

10554

-24.84

17.84

21.33

-3.49

7458

Kia Sonet

4719

5443

-13.3

10.61

26.29

-15.68

6319

Mahindra XUV300

4005

4203

-4.71

9

10.26

-1.26

4108

Toyota Urban Cruiser

2850

2100

35.71

6.41

6.52

-0.11

1829

Nissan Magnite

2292

3389

-32.36

5.15

0

5.15

2871

Renault Kiger

2062

2643

-21.98

4.26

0

4.26

2424

Total

44451

46460

-4.32

99.58

      

Key Takeaways

  • Maruti’s Vitara Brezza continues to be a crowd favourite despite it being a petrol-only model, and being available with a decade-old automatic transmission that would have a hard time measuring up to the AMTs of today. After a slump in demand for October, the Brezza recovered towards its usual monthly performance and is one of the two cars that enjoyed a positive Month-on-Month (MoM) result.

  • The Tata Nexon retained second spot between the first and third best-sellers who swapped positions. Nevertheless, it fell just shy of the 10,000 units mark, which it managed to breach in October, bagging a market share of just over 22 percent.

  • The Venue fell from first to third position, witnessing a dramatic fall in numbers. It registered a 25 percent decline in month-on-month sales. Overall, the Hyundai SUV holds a little under 18 percent of the market share.

  • The Sonet also saw a fall in its sales and stayed below its Hyundai cousin. Kia only managed to ship a little over 4,700 units as its month-on-month sales fell by a little over 13 percent, and it managed a market share of 10.61 percent.

  • The Mahindra XUV300 continues to cruise comfortably in fifth position, with 4,005 units sold. The XUV300 has stayed above the 4,000 unit mark for the second month in a row. Overall, it commands a nine-percent market share.

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser saw a considerable increase in its month-on-month numbers, chalking a 35 percent increase. It is only the second car on the list to see positive M-o-M growth in November, and managed a total market share of 6.41 percent.

  • Nissan’s Magnite failed to replicate its Diwali numbers and saw a sharp decline of 32 percent in its month-on-month numbers. It was able to hold onto a market share of just over 5 percent.

  • The Renault Kiger came in last but still sold 2,000 units in November, and saw a considerable fall in its month-on-month numbers as well. Its overall market share stood at a little over 4 percent.

In the overall scheme of things, the sub4-metre SUV segment shrunk by 4.32 percent compared to last month. This is however expected as Diwali meant October saw a huge spike in sales.

Read More on : Vitara Brezza on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Vitara Brezza

Read Full News
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Tata Nexon
  • Maruti Vitara Brezza
  • Kia Sonet
  • Renault Kiger
  • Nissan Magnite
Big Saving !!
Save upto 33% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Vitara Brezza In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience