November 2021: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon And Hyundai Venue Lead In Post Diwali Sales Of Sub 4-metre SUVs
Published On Dec 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Vitara Brezza
Only the Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser witnessed a positive growth over the Diwali month
The sub 4-metre SUV segment is among the highest-selling segments in the mass market. It accounted for more than 40,000 units sold for two consecutive months (October and November), but model-wise figures varied significantly. Here’s a breakdown on how each SUV performed on the sales chart:
|
Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers
|
November 2021
|
October 2021
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current (%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
10760
|
8032
|
33.96
|
24.2
|
18.05
|
6.15
|
8495
|
Tata Nexon
|
9831
|
10096
|
-2.62
|
22.11
|
13.86
|
8.25
|
9012
|
Hyundai Venue
|
7932
|
10554
|
-24.84
|
17.84
|
21.33
|
-3.49
|
7458
|
Kia Sonet
|
4719
|
5443
|
-13.3
|
10.61
|
26.29
|
-15.68
|
6319
|
Mahindra XUV300
|
4005
|
4203
|
-4.71
|
9
|
10.26
|
-1.26
|
4108
|
Toyota Urban Cruiser
|
2850
|
2100
|
35.71
|
6.41
|
6.52
|
-0.11
|
1829
|
Nissan Magnite
|
2292
|
3389
|
-32.36
|
5.15
|
0
|
5.15
|
2871
|
Renault Kiger
|
2062
|
2643
|
-21.98
|
4.26
|
0
|
4.26
|
2424
|
Total
|
44451
|
46460
|
-4.32
|
99.58
Key Takeaways
-
Maruti’s Vitara Brezza continues to be a crowd favourite despite it being a petrol-only model, and being available with a decade-old automatic transmission that would have a hard time measuring up to the AMTs of today. After a slump in demand for October, the Brezza recovered towards its usual monthly performance and is one of the two cars that enjoyed a positive Month-on-Month (MoM) result.
-
The Tata Nexon retained second spot between the first and third best-sellers who swapped positions. Nevertheless, it fell just shy of the 10,000 units mark, which it managed to breach in October, bagging a market share of just over 22 percent.
-
The Venue fell from first to third position, witnessing a dramatic fall in numbers. It registered a 25 percent decline in month-on-month sales. Overall, the Hyundai SUV holds a little under 18 percent of the market share.
-
The Sonet also saw a fall in its sales and stayed below its Hyundai cousin. Kia only managed to ship a little over 4,700 units as its month-on-month sales fell by a little over 13 percent, and it managed a market share of 10.61 percent.
-
The Mahindra XUV300 continues to cruise comfortably in fifth position, with 4,005 units sold. The XUV300 has stayed above the 4,000 unit mark for the second month in a row. Overall, it commands a nine-percent market share.
-
The Toyota Urban Cruiser saw a considerable increase in its month-on-month numbers, chalking a 35 percent increase. It is only the second car on the list to see positive M-o-M growth in November, and managed a total market share of 6.41 percent.
-
Nissan’s Magnite failed to replicate its Diwali numbers and saw a sharp decline of 32 percent in its month-on-month numbers. It was able to hold onto a market share of just over 5 percent.
-
The Renault Kiger came in last but still sold 2,000 units in November, and saw a considerable fall in its month-on-month numbers as well. Its overall market share stood at a little over 4 percent.
In the overall scheme of things, the sub4-metre SUV segment shrunk by 4.32 percent compared to last month. This is however expected as Diwali meant October saw a huge spike in sales.
