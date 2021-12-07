November 2021: Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon And Hyundai Venue Lead In Post Diwali Sales Of Sub 4-metre SUVs

Published On Dec 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Vitara Brezza

Only the Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser witnessed a positive growth over the Diwali month

The sub 4-metre SUV segment is among the highest-selling segments in the mass market. It accounted for more than 40,000 units sold for two consecutive months (October and November), but model-wise figures varied significantly. Here’s a breakdown on how each SUV performed on the sales chart:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers November 2021 October 2021 MoM Growth Market share current (%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Vitara Brezza 10760 8032 33.96 24.2 18.05 6.15 8495 Tata Nexon 9831 10096 -2.62 22.11 13.86 8.25 9012 Hyundai Venue 7932 10554 -24.84 17.84 21.33 -3.49 7458 Kia Sonet 4719 5443 -13.3 10.61 26.29 -15.68 6319 Mahindra XUV300 4005 4203 -4.71 9 10.26 -1.26 4108 Toyota Urban Cruiser 2850 2100 35.71 6.41 6.52 -0.11 1829 Nissan Magnite 2292 3389 -32.36 5.15 0 5.15 2871 Renault Kiger 2062 2643 -21.98 4.26 0 4.26 2424 Total 44451 46460 -4.32 99.58

Key Takeaways

Maruti’s Vitara Brezza continues to be a crowd favourite despite it being a petrol-only model, and being available with a decade-old automatic transmission that would have a hard time measuring up to the AMTs of today. After a slump in demand for October, the Brezza recovered towards its usual monthly performance and is one of the two cars that enjoyed a positive Month-on-Month (MoM) result.

The Tata Nexon retained second spot between the first and third best-sellers who swapped positions. Nevertheless, it fell just shy of the 10,000 units mark, which it managed to breach in October, bagging a market share of just over 22 percent.

The Venue fell from first to third position, witnessing a dramatic fall in numbers. It registered a 25 percent decline in month-on-month sales. Overall, the Hyundai SUV holds a little under 18 percent of the market share.

The Sonet also saw a fall in its sales and stayed below its Hyundai cousin. Kia only managed to ship a little over 4,700 units as its month-on-month sales fell by a little over 13 percent, and it managed a market share of 10.61 percent.

The Mahindra XUV300 continues to cruise comfortably in fifth position, with 4,005 units sold. The XUV300 has stayed above the 4,000 unit mark for the second month in a row. Overall, it commands a nine-percent market share.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser saw a considerable increase in its month-on-month numbers, chalking a 35 percent increase. It is only the second car on the list to see positive M-o-M growth in November, and managed a total market share of 6.41 percent.

Nissan’s Magnite failed to replicate its Diwali numbers and saw a sharp decline of 32 percent in its month-on-month numbers. It was able to hold onto a market share of just over 5 percent.

The Renault Kiger came in last but still sold 2,000 units in November, and saw a considerable fall in its month-on-month numbers as well. Its overall market share stood at a little over 4 percent.

In the overall scheme of things, the sub4-metre SUV segment shrunk by 4.32 percent compared to last month. This is however expected as Diwali meant October saw a huge spike in sales.

