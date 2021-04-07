  • Login / Register
Nissan Magnite Now Costlier By Up To Rs 33,000

Published On Apr 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The price hike applies to all the Magnite’s turbo and non-turbo variants

Nissan Magnite

  • It is the third price increment for the SUV in 2021.

  • Nissan has hiked the prices of the non-turbo variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 33,000.

  • The Magnite Turbo’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 20,000.

  • The Magnite is now priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Nissan Magnite entered the market in December 2020 with prices starting just under Rs 5 lakh. While these prices were introductory, Nissan has bumped them up twice already in the first quarter of 2021. As part of the first increase in January this year, only the price of the base spec XE went up by Rs 50,000. The SUV’s prices have now shot up for the third time in the same period. Let’s take a look:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.0-litre petrol XE

Rs 5.49 lakh

Rs 5.59 lakh

+Rs 10,000

1.0-litre petrol XL

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 6.32 lakh

+Rs 33,000

1.0-litre petrol XV

Rs 6.68 lakh

Rs 6.99 lakh

+Rs 31,000

1.0-litre petrol XV DT

Rs 6.82 lakh

Rs 7.15 lakh

+Rs 33,000

1.0-litre petrol XV Premium

Rs 7.55 lakh

Rs 7.68 lakh

+Rs 13,000

1.0-litre petrol XV Premium DT

Rs 7.69 lakh

Rs 7.84 lakh

+Rs 15,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL

Rs 7.29 lakh

Rs 7.49 lakh

+Rs 20,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV

Rs 7.98 lakh

Rs 8.09 lakh

+Rs 11,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV DT

Rs 8.12 lakh

Rs 8.25 lakh

+Rs 13,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium

Rs 8.75 lakh

Rs 8.89 lakh

+Rs 14,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT

Rs 8.89 lakh

Rs 9.05 lakh

+Rs 16,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT

Rs 8.19 lakh

Rs 8.39 lakh

+Rs 20,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT

Rs 8.88 lakh

Rs 8.99 lakh

+Rs 11,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT

Rs 9.02 lakh

Rs 9.15 lakh

+Rs 13,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT

Rs 9.65 lakh

Rs 9.74 lakh

+Rs 9,000

1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 9.90 lakh

+Rs 11,000

  • However, Nissan hasn’t revealed the prices of the range-topping XV Premium (O) under the turbo-petrol lineup as yet. The primary difference between the XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants is that the latter gets Nissan’s connected car tech.

Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

The Magnite is a petrol-only offering and is provided with the choice of two engines: a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets a choice of either a 5-speed MT or CVT (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).

Also Read: These Are The 7 Petrol-Automatic Sub-compact SUVs For Less Than Rs 10 Lakh

Nissan Magnite rear

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV competes with the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

