Nissan Magnite Now Costlier By Up To Rs 33,000
The price hike applies to all the Magnite’s turbo and non-turbo variants
It is the third price increment for the SUV in 2021.
Nissan has hiked the prices of the non-turbo variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 33,000.
The Magnite Turbo’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 20,000.
The Magnite is now priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Nissan Magnite entered the market in December 2020 with prices starting just under Rs 5 lakh. While these prices were introductory, Nissan has bumped them up twice already in the first quarter of 2021. As part of the first increase in January this year, only the price of the base spec XE went up by Rs 50,000. The SUV’s prices have now shot up for the third time in the same period. Let’s take a look:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.0-litre petrol XE
|
Rs 5.49 lakh
|
Rs 5.59 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
1.0-litre petrol XL
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Rs 6.32 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
|
1.0-litre petrol XV
|
Rs 6.68 lakh
|
Rs 6.99 lakh
|
+Rs 31,000
|
1.0-litre petrol XV DT
|
Rs 6.82 lakh
|
Rs 7.15 lakh
|
+Rs 33,000
|
1.0-litre petrol XV Premium
|
Rs 7.55 lakh
|
Rs 7.68 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
1.0-litre petrol XV Premium DT
|
Rs 7.69 lakh
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL
|
Rs 7.29 lakh
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV
|
Rs 7.98 lakh
|
Rs 8.09 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV DT
|
Rs 8.12 lakh
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium
|
Rs 8.75 lakh
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
+Rs 14,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.05 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT
|
Rs 9.02 lakh
|
Rs 9.15 lakh
|
+Rs 13,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT
|
Rs 9.65 lakh
|
Rs 9.74 lakh
|
+Rs 9,000
|
1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 9.90 lakh
|
+Rs 11,000
Nissan has hiked the prices of the non-turbo variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 33,000, which were offered at introductory prices (except the base-spec XE) until the end of March.
The turbo-petrol variants, on the other hand, have become costlier by up to Rs 20,000. So, they are now pricier by up to Rs 50,000 compared to their launch prices.
However, Nissan hasn’t revealed the prices of the range-topping XV Premium (O) under the turbo-petrol lineup as yet. The primary difference between the XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants is that the latter gets Nissan’s connected car tech.
The Magnite is a petrol-only offering and is provided with the choice of two engines: a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets a choice of either a 5-speed MT or CVT (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).
Also Read: These Are The 7 Petrol-Automatic Sub-compact SUVs For Less Than Rs 10 Lakh
Nissan’s sub-4m SUV competes with the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
