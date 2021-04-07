Nissan Magnite Now Costlier By Up To Rs 33,000

Published On Apr 07, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for Nissan Magnite

The price hike applies to all the Magnite’s turbo and non-turbo variants

It is the third price increment for the SUV in 2021.

Nissan has hiked the prices of the non-turbo variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 33,000.

The Magnite Turbo’s prices have gone up by up to Rs 20,000.

The Magnite is now priced between Rs 5.59 lakh and Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Nissan Magnite entered the market in December 2020 with prices starting just under Rs 5 lakh. While these prices were introductory, Nissan has bumped them up twice already in the first quarter of 2021. As part of the first increase in January this year, only the price of the base spec XE went up by Rs 50,000. The SUV’s prices have now shot up for the third time in the same period. Let’s take a look:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.0-litre petrol XE Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 5.59 lakh +Rs 10,000 1.0-litre petrol XL Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.32 lakh +Rs 33,000 1.0-litre petrol XV Rs 6.68 lakh Rs 6.99 lakh +Rs 31,000 1.0-litre petrol XV DT Rs 6.82 lakh Rs 7.15 lakh +Rs 33,000 1.0-litre petrol XV Premium Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.68 lakh +Rs 13,000 1.0-litre petrol XV Premium DT Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.84 lakh +Rs 15,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh +Rs 20,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Rs 7.98 lakh Rs 8.09 lakh +Rs 11,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV DT Rs 8.12 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh +Rs 13,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 14,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium DT Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh +Rs 16,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL CVT Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh +Rs 20,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT Rs 8.88 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh +Rs 11,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV CVT DT Rs 9.02 lakh Rs 9.15 lakh +Rs 13,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT Rs 9.65 lakh Rs 9.74 lakh +Rs 9,000 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 9.90 lakh +Rs 11,000

Nissan has hiked the prices of the non-turbo variants of the Magnite by up to Rs 33,000, which were offered at introductory prices (except the base-spec XE) until the end of March.

The turbo-petrol variants, on the other hand, have become costlier by up to Rs 20,000. So, they are now pricier by up to Rs 50,000 compared to their launch prices.

However, Nissan hasn’t revealed the prices of the range-topping XV Premium (O) under the turbo-petrol lineup as yet. The primary difference between the XV Premium and XV Premium (O) variants is that the latter gets Nissan’s connected car tech.

The Magnite is a petrol-only offering and is provided with the choice of two engines: a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre (72PS/96Nm) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). While the former is mated to a 5-speed MT only, the latter gets a choice of either a 5-speed MT or CVT (152Nm with the CVT gearbox).

Also Read: These Are The 7 Petrol-Automatic Sub-compact SUVs For Less Than Rs 10 Lakh

Nissan’s sub-4m SUV competes with the Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and Tata Nexon.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Magnite Automatic