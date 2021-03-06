These Are The 7 Petrol-Automatic Sub-compact SUVs For Less Than Rs 10 Lakh

Modified On Mar 06, 2021 10:02 AM By Sonny for Renault Kiger

Want the convenience of an automatic transmission with a small SUV at a reasonable price? Here are your options

The convenience of an automatic transmission is quickly becoming apparent to those who commute in heavy city traffic. Given the popularity of the sub-compact SUV segment, it is no surprise that all nine of these SUVs we have here are offered with the choice of a petrol-automatic transmission. The type of automatic transmission varies between models and some are more expensive than others. Let’s take a look at what petrol-automatic sub-compact SUVs are priced under Rs 10 lakh:

Renault Kiger

Petrol Engine Transmission Price Range 1.0-litre 5-speed AMT Rs 6.59 lakh to Rs 8 lakh 1.0-litre turbo CVT Rs 8.60 lakh to Rs 9.55 lakh

The newest sub-4m SUV offering was recently launched with aggressive pricing that undercuts most rivals. It offers the 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated (N.A.) petrol engine with the choice of an AMT. Starting from Rs 6.59 lakh, it is the most affordable petrol-automatic option in the segment by a margin of Rs 1.3 lakh. The Renault Kiger also gets the option of a 1.0-litre turbo engine that is mated to a more refined CVT automatic. With the Renault, you can even have the top-variant with a petrol-automatic within the Rs 10 lakh price bracket.

Nissan Magnite

Petrol Engine Transmission Price Range 1.0-litre turbo CVT Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 9.75 lakh

Sibling to the Kiger, the Nissan Magnite has the same engine options but only offers the CVT automatic with the turbo-petrol engine. This is the most affordable CVT option in the segment and even the top-spec is priced comfortably under the Rs 10 lakh cut off. Magnite’s top variant offers segment-first features like a 360-degree camera and a 7.0-inch TFT digital driver’s instrument cluster. For a small premium, you can also have the Tech Pack which adds features like an air purifier, JBL sound system and wireless charging, all without crossing the Rs 10 lakh price tag.

Tata Nexon

Petrol Engine Transmission Price Range 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 6-speed AMT Rs 8.6 lakh to Rs 11.3 lakh

Until the launch of the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, the Tata Nexon was the most affordable petrol-automatic option in the sub-4m SUV space. Its 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol is mated to a 6-speed AMT from the one-above-base XM trim onwards and only the XM(S) is the next variant priced under Rs 10 lakh. The XM(S) is also the most affordable option in the segment to offer a sunroof.

Hyundai Venue

Petrol Engine Transmission Price Range 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7-speed DCT Rs 9.68 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh

The Hyundai Venue is also offered with the choice of two petrol engines but only the more powerful 120PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol gets the option of an automatic transmission. It is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, which is one of the most refined and quick-shifting options in the segment. The mid-spec Turbo S trim is the entry-level automatic option and falls within the budget with a price tag lower than Rs 10 lakh. As the Venue’s sibling, the Kia Sonet offers the same petrol-automatic option as well but it starts from Rs 10.49 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza/ Toyota Urban Cruiser

Petrol Engine Transmission Price Range 1.5-litre with mild-hybrid tech 4-speed AT Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh/ Rs 9.90 lakh to Rs 11.35 lakh

Since the Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser are pretty much the same car with the same powertrains, features and very similar pricing, we’ve clubbed them together in this list. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is paired to a torque converter automatic and these two are the only ones with that option priced for less than Rs 10 lakh. It is the only powertrain in this segment to include mild-hybrid tech which makes it more fuel efficient.

The only other sub-compact SUV to offer the choice of a torque-converter with a petrol engine is the Ford EcoSport which is restricted to the top variant that is priced over Rs 11 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Petrol Engine Transmission Price Range 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 6-speed AMT Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 11.77 lakh

Even though the XUV300 has been on sale since 2019, Mahindra only introduced the option of the petrol-AMT in February 2021. It is available from the one-above-base W6 variant which is priced just below our Rs 10 lakh budget. The XUV300 W6 is the only other sub-Rs 10 lakh petrol-automatic sub-4m SUV to feature a sunroof.

*All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

