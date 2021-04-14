Nissan And Datsun Cars Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 80,000 This April
The Nissan-Datsun duo is offering additional discounts on the Kicks and redi-GO based on the customer’s CIBIL score
Maximum discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on the Nissan Kicks.
The redi-GO comes with total benefits of up to Rs 37,000.
Datsun is offering the same savings of up to Rs 40,000 on both the GO and GO+.
All offers are valid until April 30, 2021.
Both Nissan and Datsun have introduced various benefits on multiple models for the month of April. While Nissan is offering savings only on the Kicks, buyers looking for a Datsun model can grab discounts on all cars in its Indian portfolio.
Let’s look at the model-wise offers valid until the end of April 2021:
Nissan Kicks
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 50,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 80,000
Nissan is also offering additional benefits based on the CIBIL score of customers.
The Kicks is priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh.
Datsun redi-GO
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Additional Offers
|
Rs 7,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 37,000
Datsun retails the redi-GO between Rs 3.83 lakh and Rs 4.95 lakh.
The redi-GO also gets additional offers based on the CIBIL score of buyers.
Datsun GO
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,000
The Datsun GO misses out on the additional offers provided on the redi-GO.
It is priced from Rs 4.02 lakh to Rs 6.51 lakh.
Datsun GO+
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 40,000
Datsun has priced the GO+ between Rs 4.25 lakh and Rs 6.99 lakh.
Note: The exchange offers are available only at NIC-enabled dealerships. Since the offers are likely to vary from state to state and based on the variant chosen, we request you to contact your nearest Nissan or Datsun dealership for the exact details.
