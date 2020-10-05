Next-gen Mahindra XUV500 Looks Production-ready, Well Almost

Modified On Oct 05, 2020 03:17 PM By Dhruv.A for Mahindra XUV500 2020

It’s expected to borrow the new 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine from the Mahindra Thar

Almost production-ready XUV500 spied again, revealing the head and tail light clusters of the second-gen mid-size SUV.

Previous sightings confirmed premium flush-fitting door handles, a bigger touchscreen, and flat-bottomed steering unit.

Engine options could comprise a 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.2-litre diesel unit from the Thar, albeit in a higher state of tune.

Expected to launch in early-2021 with prices between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

If this new spy image is to be believed, Mahindra has finally smoothened the rough edges of the new-gen XUV500. A near-production spec example of the mid-size SUV was spotted testing recently, giving us glimpses of the changes it has undergone.

These images give us a fleeting glimpse of the next-gen Mahindra XUV500’s tail lamp cluster which seems equipped with wraparound LED units. A high-mounted brake light and bumper-mounted reflectors round off the rear illumination proceedings of the vehicle. Confirmed earlier and also visible in this image are the flush-fitting door handles which should add up to the premium experience. We also had a view of the camouflaged front end of the SUV last week. It was seen bearing fang-shaped accompaniments for the headlamps which have been a design quirk in the XUV500 since its inception.

While we’re short of interior information, it is likely to feature a longer wheelbase and as a result, a roomier cabin, especially for the third row. Previous images have revealed a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a minimalistic dashboard with a large touchscreen infotainment unit.

Expect Mahindra to use the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine along with 2.2-litre diesel unit. These engines debuted with the second-gen Thar but will get a higher state of tune in the XUV500 (closer to the 200PS mark). Expect the manual to be accompanied by an automatic transmission along with an AWD (all-wheel-drive) option.

It will rekindle its rivalry with the MG Hector (Plus), Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass when launched in early-2021. Expect prices to range between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

Source image 1

Source image 2

Read More on : Mahindra XUV500 diesel