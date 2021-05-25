New-Generation Force Gurkha Spied Again; To Get More Features

Modified On May 26, 2021 11:40 AM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The new Force Gurkha will have a formidable rival in the Mahindra Thar

Gets a major design overhaul, yet retains classic G-Class inspired silhouette .

Will likely be available in three-door and five-door configurations as before.

New features include, dual-front airbags, a touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlamps with DRLs.

It will use a 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new-generation Force Gurkha has been spied yet again ahead of its launch in the coming months. It was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020 in full flesh and was supposed to be launched last year itself. However, its debut was delayed possibly due to the COVID-19 situation.

The will offer a redesigned bodyshell and Force claimed at the Expo that every panel in the Gurkha is new. While you can spot modern touches like pasted windscreens and rear fixed window and smoothed out edges, it retains the classic Mercedes G-Class inspired styling. There’s a redesigned front grille, new LED headlamps with DRLs and tail lamps. The rear windscreen has also undergone a major revision. Overall, the distinctive boxy stance, however, hasn’t been disturbed.

This test mule was spied with steel wheels, which might be provided in the base-spec variant. The top-spec variant will likely come with alloy wheels. The SUV is expected to continue with both three and five-door configurations.

The new 5-seater SUV’s cabin has been revamped as well. It now gets an all-black theme along with rear captain seats and jump seats in the boot. Other likely features should include power windows, manual AC, a touchscreen infotainment, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The new-gen SUV will come with a 90PS/260Nm 2.6-litre diesel engine paired with a 5-speed manual. The more powerful 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine could be introduced later. The Gurkha will continue with the 4X4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and manual (front and rear) locking differentials as standard.

The BS4 Gurkha retailed from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The upcoming BS6-compliant model will sell at a premium but could still undercut the Mahindra Thar, which is currently priced from Rs 12.11 lakh to Rs 14.16 lakh. That said, the Mahindra SUV offers more features and an automatic gearbox with both its petrol and diesel engines.

Source