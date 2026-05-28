New Tata Tiago EV Facelift Launched At Rs 6.99 Lakh, Here’s A DETAILED Look At What’s New

Published On May 28, 2026 12:41 PM By Yashein

Tata Motors has officially launched the 2026 Tiago EV facelift in India, with prices starting at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric hatchback now gets a much more futuristic design, an upgraded cabin experience, and several premium features that were missing earlier.

It continues to be one of the most affordable electric cars in the country, while dialing up the desirability quotient. The updates help it offer a more premium experience, especially for buyers looking for an urban EV for their daily commutes.

If you are planning to switch to an electric car without splurging a lot, then the Tiago EV facelift is definitely worth a closer look. Here’s everything you need to know:

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Variants And Price

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV facelift in as many as three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s the variant-wise pricing:

Variant 19 kWh Medium Range 24 kWh Long Range Smart Rs 6.99 lakh — Pure Plus Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Creative Plus — Rs 9.99 lakh

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Exterior

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India The Tiago EV is also being offered with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) scheme, ex-showroom prices of which starts at Rs 4.69 lakh + Rs 2.6 per km.

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift gets a significantly more futuristic design compared to the outgoing model. Tata has adopted a cleaner and more minimalistic styling approach, which helps the electric hatchback stand out better on our roads.

Up front, you get a completely blanked-off fascia finished in body colour, replacing the older black grille setup. This takes away some of the sportiness but gives it a cleaner look.

The bumper has also been redesigned and now looks smoother and cleaner than before.

The LED headlamps are now slimmer and more angular, giving the hatchback a sharper appearance.

Unlike the previous model that featured projector headlamps, the facelift now gets reflector-style LED units.

Smaller Details: The position of the LED DRLs has been changed. It is now integrated inside the headlamp units, unlike before, where they were positioned lower down near the fog lamp housing.

In profile, you will realize that the silhouette remains largely unchanged.

Tata has given it redesigned 14-inch wheels that look more aerodynamic and modern.

The hatchback continues with blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, and Tata EV badging on the doors.

At the rear, the Tiago EV facelift gets revised LED tail lamps connected by a faux red strip, giving it a connected taillamp effect.

The tail lamps also feature a new vertical slat-style lighting motif that looks much more modern than before.

Similar to the front, the rear bumper has been tweaked slightly and now appears sharper and cleaner.

It also continues with the roof-mounted spoiler integrated with a stop lamp.

The new Tiago EV measures 3825 mm in length, 1684 mm in width, and 1562 mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2400 mm.

Smaller Details: The reverse camera for the new 360-degree camera system has now been repositioned lower down near the number plate housing.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Colour Options

The Tata Tiago EV facelift is offered in a total of six options. Here’s a look at all the options:

Dehradun Dew

Pangong Pulse

Sobo Surge

Matheran Monsoon

Pure Gray

Pristine White

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Interior

Tata has given massive upgrades inside the cabin of the Tiago EV, making it a much more premium and pleasant place to be.

The dashboard now gets a new dual-tone black and light grey theme, making the cabin feel more spacious and airy.

Tata has also redesigned the dashboard layout with cleaner horizontal elements and gloss-black detailing.

The steering wheel has also been updated and now gets Tata EV branding instead of the regular illuminated Tata logo.

It gets a new floating touchscreen infotainment system and the updated digital driver’s display. Both of these together make the dashboard feel very modern.

Tata has retained physical AC controls, instead of shifting everything to the infotainment. You get proper tactile buttons and rotary knobs for the climate control system.

Due to the redesign and smarter integration of the infotainment, you now get more space in the lower centre console. The lower console houses your charging ports and storage spaces.

A noteworthy change is the switch to fabric upholstery. The fabric material makes the seats feel more comfortable than the leather ones that were available with the pre-facelift.

Subtle textured dashboard inserts, redesigned window switches, and the overall placement of key touchpoints make the cabin feel practical and more premium now.

Unlike the outgoing model, the facelift comes with rear AC vents along with rear charging ports.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Features And Safety

The Tiago EV facelift gets a significant upgrade in terms of features.

It now comes with dual wireless phone chargers, an automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and front and rear Type-C charging ports.

You now get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

You get an four-speaker audio system, cooled glovebox as well as connected car technology.

Other convenience features include auto-fold ORVMs, automatic headlamps and wipers, cruise control, and push-button start/stop.

Safety has also seen a major leap forward with the addition of a segment-first 360-degree camera.

Other safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold assist, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors.

A safe hatchback: Being a Tata car, we expect the Tiago facelift to score a perfect 5-star rating in crash tests. The hatchback also offers all the safety features that you could ask for at this price point.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Boot Space

The Tata Tiago EV facelift offers a boot capacity of 240 litres, which is sufficient for everyday city use and weekend luggage requirements.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Powertrain

Battery specifications 19.2 kWh 24 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Acceleration (0 to 60 kmph) 6.2 seconds 5.7 seconds Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 226 km 285 km Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger) 35 minutes 35 minutes

The Tiago EV continues with the same battery pack options as before.

The smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack is aimed at buyers looking for an affordable urban EV, while the larger 24 kWh battery pack offers better range for those with slightly longer usage requirements.

The electric hatchback continues to deliver a smooth and silent driving experience, making it ideal for daily commutes and city driving conditions.

It is important to note that your highway trips might require proper planning if you are keen on taking the Tiago EV for a longer journey.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift Rivals

The Tata Tiago EV facelift rivals the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the Tata Punch EV.

Stay tuned as we will soon bring you a detailed comparison of the Tiago EV facelift against its rivals. Till then, let us know what you think about the updated electric hatchback in the comments section below.