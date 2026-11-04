5 Most Affordable EVs You Can Bring Home This Diwali 2026!

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The Indian electric car market has expanded significantly in the last couple of years. What was once limited to expensive cars with only decent range now includes cars which offer good range and premium features at an easily accessible price.

This festive season, if you are looking to buy an electric car, there are many options to choose from. But if your purchase has to be within a budget or if you're looking for a second or third car to buy for your daily city runs, we have compiled a list of the five most affordable electric cars you can buy in India, which offer you enough range to manage your daily commutes without any hassle.

Some electric cars now come with BaaS (Battery as a Service) pricing, where you have the option to rent the battery and get the car at a more affordable price. But we have taken the ex-showroom prices of all models to keep it fair. So let’s start with the most affordable EV you can get, which is the Tata Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV

Ex-showroom Price Variant 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Smart Rs 6.99 Lakh - Pure + Rs 8.64 Lakh Rs 9.64 Lakh Creative + - Rs 10.09 Lakh

If you go for BaaS, the prices will start from Rs 4.69 lakh, and you’ll have to pay battery rental starting from Rs 2.5 per km.

After getting a recent facelift, Tata slashed the prices of the Tiago EV, which made it the most affordable electric car that you can buy in our country. The Tiago EV is available with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. Both battery packs are paired with a single electric motor and deliver MIDC (Part 1 + 2) claimed ranges of 226 km and 285 km, respectively.

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 226 km 285 km C75 Range (Claimed) 160 km - 170 km 205 km - 215 km

With the Tiago EV, you also get multi-level regenerative braking, and you get DC fast charging capabilities of up to 30 kW, which can charge both batteries from 10 to 80 percent in just 35 minutes.

The Tiago EV gets a modern design with stylish-looking elements, and it is one of the few cars in the market which comes with quirky colour options. Even on the inside, the Tiago EV gets a very premium-looking cabin with soft-touch fabric padding on the dashboard and doors, something you don’t expect in an entry-level model.

In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, a 5-inch semi-digital driver’s display, push-button start/stop, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor.

MG Comet EV

Ex-showroom Price Variant 17.3 kWh 17.4 kWh Executive Rs 7.90 Lakh - Excite Rs 9 Lakh - Excite FC - Rs 9.27 Lakh Exclusive Rs 9.90 Lakh - Exclusive FC - Rs 10.17 Lakh

The BaaS pricing of the Comet EV starts from Rs 4.99 lakh, and rental starts from Rs 3.3 per km.

If you are looking for a secondary or a tertiary car which will serve only as a city commuter, the MG Comet EV is a very good option, as it has been made purely for that purpose. The MG Comet EV is available with a 17.2 kWh battery pack (17.4 kWh in the fast-charging variants) and here the power is delivered to the rear wheels, making it a little more fun to drive.

Battery Pack 17.3 kWh / 17.3 kWh (FC Variants) Power 42 PS Torque 110 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 230 km

With a claimed range of 230 kms and a real-world range of about 180 kms, the Comet EV can easily handle your daily commutes and depending on how much you drive, you will have to charge once or twice a week. However, there is no DC fast charging support with the Comet EV. There are two AC fast charging options: 3.3 kW and 7.4 kW, and charging from 0 to 100 percent will take 7 hours and 3.5 hours, respectively.

The Comet EV is a quirky and somewhat different-looking car which stands out thanks to its shape and design. But on the inside, you get a premium cabin with enough space for two adults and two kids.

In terms of features, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, three regenerative braking levels, manual AC, electrically adjustable ORVMs, four airbags, and a rearview camera.

Tata Punch EV

Ex-showroom Price Variant 30 kWh 40 kWh Smart Rs 9.79 Lakh - Smart + Rs 10.39 Lakh Rs 11.19 Lakh Adventure - Rs 11.94 Lakh Empowered - Rs 12.69 Lakh Empowered + S - Rs 12.99 Lakh

The BaaS pricing of the Punch EV starts from Rs 6.59 lakh, with the battery rental starting from Rs 2.6 per km.

The second car from Tata in this list is also Tata’s second most affordable electric car on offer, and you can consider the Punch EV if you’re looking for something with a bigger stance and more space.

Just like the Tiago EV, the Punch EV also gets two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 40 kWh. Both battery packs are paired with a single electric motor that powers the front wheels, and you get claimed ranges of 375 km and 468 km, respectively. Here is a more detailed breakdown of the specifications.

Battery Pack 30 kWh 40 kWh Power 88 PS 129 PS Torque 154 Nm 154 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 365 km - 375 km 468 km C75 Range (Claimed) 260 km - 275 km 335 km - 355 km

With the bigger battery pack of the Punch EV, you get enough range to easily do intercity commutes without any major range anxiety. It gets multi-level regenerative braking too and supports DC fast charging of up to 65 kW, which can top up both batteries from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

With the Punch EV, you get an SUV stance with a modern design and on the inside the cabin has a premium feeling as well. In terms of features, it comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and Arcade.ev.

Other features include a single-pane electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, push-button start/stop, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

Citroen eC3 X

Ex-showroom Price Variant 29.2 kWh Live Rs 12.09 Lakh Live (O) Rs 12.45 Lakh Shine Rs 13.36 Lakh

The BaaS pricing for the eC3 X starts from Rs 6.99 lakh, and battery rental cost starts from Rs 2.26 per km.

Next up on our list is the Citroën eC3 X, which used to be a basic electric hatchback with a focus on comfort, but after a recent update which added the “X” moniker, the eC3 X has become a much more premium and desirable offering with additional features and more premiumness.

It comes with a single 29.2 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor which powers the front wheels. With this setup, the eC3 gives you an ARAI-certified claimed range of 330 km. Here are more details about its powertrain:

Battery Pack 29.2 kWh Power 57 PS Torque 143 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 330 km Tested Range (eC3) 232 km

The eC3 X also gets regenerative braking, and while Citroen has not given an exact number for DC fast charging support, it is known that with DC fast charging it can be topped up from 10 to 80 percent in just 57 minutes.

The Citroen eC3 X has a micro-SUV design with a traditional look. Even on the inside, it gets leatherette seat upholstery, which makes the cabin feel more premium, which it should for the price you’ll pay.

In terms of features, it comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, a 7-inch instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, manual AC, 6 airbags, and a rearview camera.

Tata Nexon EV

Ex-showroom Price Variant 30 kWh 45 kWh Creative + MR Rs 12.49 Lakh - Fearless MR Rs 13.29 Lakh - Creative - Rs 14.34 Lakh Fearless - Rs 15.34 Lakh Empowered - Rs 16.34 Lakh Empowered + A - Rs 17.69 Lakh Empowered + A Red #DARK - Rs 17.89 Lakh Empowered + A #DARK - Rs 17.89 Lakh

For the Nexon EV, the BaaS pricing starts at Rs 8.99 lakh with a battery rental cost starting at Rs 4.4 per km.

The last model on our list is one of the most popular electric cars on sale in India, and it is the Tata Nexon EV. Just like the Tiago EV and Punch EV, the Nexon EV is also available with two battery pack options: 30 kWh and 45 kWh. Both battery packs are paired with a single electric motor that powers the front wheels, and you can get claimed ranges of 275 km and 489 km, respectively. Here are more details of its powertrains:

Battery Pack 30 kWh 45 kWh Power 129 PS 144 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 275 km 489 km C75 Range (Claimed) 210 km - 230 km 350 km - 375 km

The Nexon EV also offers multi-level regenerative braking, and you get DC fast charging capabilities of up to 60 kW with the bigger battery, which can top it up from 10 to 80 percent in 40 minutes. The smaller battery gets DC fast charging of up to 50 kW, which does the same task in 56 minutes.

The Nexon EV is one of the more premium EVs in the market, which you can still buy at an affordable price. It gets a minimal design inside and out with modern design elements, and the cabin features premium materials which justify the price.

It comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a powered driver seat, front seat ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and 6 airbags.

EV-specific features include Arcade.ev, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging support, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities.

It also gets a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor along with Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

CarDekho Says…

If you are considering switching to a new car or you’re about to buy your first car and want it to be electric, the Tata Punch EV and Tata Nexon EV are both good options as they give you good space, good features, and a premium overall package, all with real-world ranges that can support intercity commutes. The Citroen eC3 X is also a good option if you want to save some money and are willing to miss out on some features.

However, if you are looking to buy a second car which will only be used for your city commutes, you should look at the Tata Tiago EV or the MG Comet EV. Both these models offer a good package for their price and offer enough range to take care of your daily or even weekly needs.

Which EV will you be bringing home this Diwali? Let us know in the comments below!