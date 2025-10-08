Nissan Tekton vs New Renault Duster: Design Compared In Images

Both the Nissan Tekton and the new Renault Duster will make their India debut in 2026

Nissan has recently shared some exterior design touches of the Tekton ahead of its launch in the second quarter of 2026. There is no doubt that the upcoming Tekton will share a lot with the new Renault Duster, which is also expected to launch next year. We compare the design of both the SUVs to find out what design touches are the same and what are different.

Front

The Nissan Tekton looks like a baby version of the Nissan Patrol, whereas the Renault Duster also boasts a boxy SUV design with rugged looking design elements.

While the Tekton gets a full-width LED light bar that forms a C-motif and LED headlights, the Duster, on the other hand, gets Y-shaped units. The Duster also features a bold ‘RENAULT’ branding on the grille, whereas Nissan has done a similar treatment with the ‘TEKTON’ nameplate on the hood.

Both vehicles get completely distinct grille and bumper designs, but if you look closely, the bonnet with the muscular haunches look very similar between the two.

Side

There are a few similarities in profile of both Tekton and Duster. The rear door handles on both have been placed on the C-pillar, while the windowline get a tapered effect. Both SUVs get roof rails, chunky wheel arches, however, the alloy wheel design differentiates them. There's a Himalayas-inspired trim on the front doors of the Tekton, whereas the Duster features a blacked-out trim that is vertically stacked on the front doors.

Rear

The SUVs can easily be differentiated from the rear. The Tekton gets C-shaped connected LED tail lights, whereas the Duster features Y-shaped LED tail lights. Both SUVs get rugged looking bumper that have their own bespoke design at the rear.

Interior

Nissan only gave us a sneak peek of the Tekton’s cabin, which reveals a multi-layered design featuring a gloss black element and a copper accent running across the width of the dashboard. The Duster, on the other hand, gets a black and grey interior theme with a ‘Duster’ insignia on the co-driver’s side. So it’s likely that there will be a lot of visual changes on the inside to set them apart.

Nissan has yet to reveal the features of the Tekton. However, the global-spec Duster boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system, and cruise control. Passenger safety kit includes 6 airbags, an electronic parking brake, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

One can expect a similar features set with the Nissan Tekton.

Powertrain

Nissan is yet to disclose the powertrain options for the Tekton, however we expect it to come with multiple options, including a hybrid. Even Renault is yet to announce powertrain options for the India-spec Duster.

However, the international-spec Duster comes with multiple options including a LPG, mild-hybrid and strong-hybrid options.

Expected Price & Rivals

Nissan Tekton New Renault Duster Rs 10.5 Lakh onwards Rs 10 lakh onwards

All prices are ex-showroom

In case you are interested in bringing home a new Renault car, you’d be happy to know that prices have been reduced after the GST rate cut.

Both the upcoming Nissan Tekton and Renault Duster can be regarded as a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Volkswagen Taigun.