Tata Curvv Spotted On Test Again Ahead Of Launch In Second Half Of 2024

Modified On Apr 01, 2024

The ICE version of the Tata Curvv will be available with both petrol and diesel engines with a choice of both manual and automatic transmissions

Tata showcased the Curvv ICE in a near-production form at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

New spy shots show the front split-lighting setup and connected LED taillights.

Inside, it will likely have dual digital displays and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

Features on board could include a panoramic sunroof, ADAS and six airbags.

To have an EV derivative as well which will go on sale ahead of the Curvv ICE.

Prices of the Curvv ICE could start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv is one of the most anticipated new model launches from the Indian carmaker, and it is slated to go on sale sometime in the second half of 2024. Now, a fresh set of spy shots of the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the SUV-coupe has surfaced online once again. Do note that the EV derivative of the SUV-coupe will be launched ahead of the Curvv ICE.

What Do The Spy Shots Show?

While the Curvv ICE was still seen wearing heavy camouflage, we can still make out the split-lighting setup with the LED DRL strip that sits just below the bonnet line as prevalent on newer Tata offerings. Based on the near-production version showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the Curvv will have a triangular-ish housing for the headlights and fog lamps while featuring embellishments in the bumper.

Other noticeable details include the coupe-like roofline, flush-fitting door handles, and the same design for the alloy wheels observed on previously spied test mules. The main point of attraction at the back will be its connected LED taillights.

Interior And Features

Although the interior of the production-spec Tata Curvv hasn’t been seen just yet, we expect it to have the Harrier-like 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo as seen on the model showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It will also have a touch-based climate control panel as offered on the new Tata SUVs including the facelifted Nexon and Punch EV.

Other features on board the Curvv are expected to include a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Tata is expected to equip the Curvv with up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC). The SUV-coupe will also borrow the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) from the Harrier-Safari duo. We can also spot the radar mounted on the windscreen in these spy shots suggesting this was a top-level variant test mule.

Powertrain Choices In Plenty

The Curvv will be available with both petrol and diesel engines as mentioned below:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* (expected) 6-speed MT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

That said, Tata will first launch the Curvv EV, which is based on Tata’s Gen2 platform for electric offerings, with a claimed range of up to 500 km. However, no other details of the electric powertrain are known so far.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Tata Curvv ICE is expected to launch in the second half of 2024, with prices expected to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as an SUV-coupe alternative to compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Image credits- Rohit S. Shinde