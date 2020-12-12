New Hyundai i20 vs Hyundai Venue: Which Car To Buy?
Published On Dec 12, 2020 02:15 PM By Saransh for Hyundai i20
Both the Hyundai cars are powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines
Hyundai recently launched the new i20 at an introductory price of Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). At this price point, it not only takes on the likes of the premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz but also rivals sub-4m SUVs like its sibling, the Venue. So if you are in the market to buy a premium compact of Hyundai-make with no specific body type in mind, you might find it hard to choose between the i20 and the Venue. Here is a detailed comparison to help you decide which of the two Hyundai cars offer better value at similar prices.
Let’s start with the dimensions.
|
Hyundai i20
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Length
|
3995mm
|
3995mm
|
Width
|
1775mm
|
1770mm
|
Height
|
1505mm
|
1605mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2580mm
|
2500mm
-
Both the cars are identical in length but the i20 has a longer wheelbase.
-
In terms of height, the Venue being an SUV takes the lead while the i20 is wider.
-
The Venue’s extra height should result in more headroom for the occupants while the i20 being the wider car should be more comfortable in seating three at the back.
Engines: Both the cars are offered with the same set of petrol and diesel engines.
Petrol
|
Hyundai i20
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre
|
1.0-litre turbo
|
1.2-litre
|
1.0-litre turbo
|
Power
|
83PS/88PS
|
120PS
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
Torque
|
115Nm
|
172Nm
|
114Nm
|
172Nm
|
Transmission
|
5MT/CVT
|
6iMT*/7DCT
|
5MT
|
6MT/6iMT*/7DCT
*clutchless manual
-
Although both cars are powered by the same set of engines, there are some minor differences between the two.
-
The 120’s 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 5PS more here when paired to a CVT. The Venue’s 1.2-litre engine is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.
-
The 1.0-litre turbo engine has identical power and torque figures in both the cars but where the Venue gets an option of a 6MT, 6iMT (clutchless manual) and 7DCT, the i20 is available only with 6iMT and 7DCT gearbox options.
Price Comparison: We will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars. The price difference will NOT be more than Rs 50,000.
|
Hyundai i20
|
Hyundai Venue
|
Petrol
|
Petrol
|
1.2L Magna Rs 6.80 lakh
|
1.2L E Rs 6.75 lakh
|
1.2L Sportz Rs 7.60 lakh/Rs 7.75 lakh (DT)
|
1.2L S Rs 7.47 lakh
|
1.2L Asta Rs 8.70 lakh/ Rs 8.85 lakh (DT)
|
1.2L S+ Rs 8.38 lakh
|
1.0T S Rs 8.52 lakh
|
1.2L Asta(O) Rs 9.20 lakh/ Rs 9.35 lakh (DT)
|
1.0T SX Rs 9.85 lakh
|
1.0T SX(O) Rs 10.91 lakh
|
iMT (Clutchless Automatic)
|
iMT (Clutchless Automatic)
|
1.0T Sportz iMT Rs 8.80 lakh/ Rs 8.95 lakh (DT)
|
1.0T Asta iMT Rs 9.90 lakh/ 10.05 lakh (DT)
|
1.0T SX iMT Rs 10 lakh/ Rs 10.27 lakh (Sport DT)
|
1.0T SX(O) iMT Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.27 lakh (Sport DT)
|
Automatic
|
Automatic
|
1.2L Sportz CVT Rs 8.60 lakh/ Rs 8.75 lakh (DT)
|
1.2L Asta CVT Rs 9.70 lakh/ Rs 9.85 lakh (DT)
|
1.0T S DCT Rs 9.66 lakh
|
1.0T Asta DCT Rs 10.67 lakh/ Rs 10.82 lakh (DT)
|
1.0T Asta(O) DCT Rs 11.18 lakh/ Rs 11.33 lakh (DT)
|
1.0T SX+ DCT 11.47 lakh/ 11.65 lakh (DT Sport)
|
Diesel
|
Diesel
|
Magna Rs 8.20 lakh
|
E Rs 8.16 lakh
|
Sportz Rs 9.0 lakh/ Rs 9.15 lakh (DT)
|
S Rs 9.07 lakh
|
SX Rs 10 lakh/ Rs 10.37 lakh (DT Sport)
|
Asta(O) Rs 10.60 lakh/ Rs 10.75 lakh (DT)
|
SX(O) Rs 11.47 lakh/ Rs 11.59 lakh (DT Sport)
Petrol-Manual Variants
Hyundai i20 1.2L Magna vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L E
|
Hyundai i20 1.2L Magna
|
Rs 6.80 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue 1.2L E
|
Rs 6.75 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 5,000 (i20 is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Magna
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
No
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
15-inch steel with wheel covers
|
15-inch steel with wheel covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
Defogger
|
No
|
No
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable
|
Manually adjustable
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front only
|
Front only
|
Front armrest
|
Yes with storage
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
2-din music system with Bluetooth
|
No
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
No
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Air purifier
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
No
|
No
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
No
Verdict: The i20 is our natural pick here. It gets more features than the Venue at an almost identical price. The base-spec Venue even misses out on basic features like rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. That said, if you have a small kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.
Hyundai i20 1.2L Sportz vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L S
|
Hyundai i20 1.2L Sportz
|
Rs 7.60 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue 1.2L S
|
Rs 7.47 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 13,000 (i20 is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz
|
Hyundai Venue S
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Tyre-pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
No
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rain-sensing wipers
|
No
|
No
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
No
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
16-inch styled wheels
|
15-inch steel wheels with covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
Rear defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable with auto fold
|
Electrically adjustable
|
Interior
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start
|
No
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Yes
|
Front
|
Front armrest
|
Yes with storage
|
Yes with storage
|
Rear centre armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
2-din music system with Bluetooth
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Wireless
|
No
|
Parking camera
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
No
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front & rear
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
No
|
No
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The i20 continues its lead with offers more features than the Venue and the premium for it is justified in our opinion. That said, if you have a small kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.
Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L S+
|
Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta
|
Rs 8.70 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue 1.2L S+
|
Rs 8.38 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 32,000 (i20 is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Asta
|
Hyundai Venue S+
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Tyre-pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
No
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
LED projectors
|
Projector
|
Cornering lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain-sensing wipers
|
No
|
No
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
Projector
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch alloys
|
15-inch steel wheels with covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable and foldable
|
Electrically adjustable and foldable
|
Puddle lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Interior
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front and rear
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding) with storage
|
Yes with storage
|
Rear centre armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Ambient lighting
|
Yes
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Bose sound system
|
Yes
|
No
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes
|
No
|
Parking camera
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front & rear
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
Yes
|
No
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The Venue is on top here. The i20 does get some extra features over the Venue such as a larger touchscreen, wireless charging and LED headlamps but the premium it attracts for these features is not fair in our opinion.
iMT (Clutchless Manual Transmission) Variants:
Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta iMT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX iMT
|
Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta iMT
|
Rs 9.90 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX iMT
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 10,000 (Venue is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Asta
|
Hyundai Venue SX
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Tyre-pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
No
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
LED projectors
|
Projector
|
Cornering lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rain-sensing wipers
|
No
|
No
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
Projector
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch alloys
|
16-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable and foldable
|
Electrically adjustable and foldable
|
Puddle lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Interior
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front and rear
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding) with storage
|
Yes with storage
|
Rear centre armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Ambient lighting
|
Yes
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Bose sound system
|
Yes
|
No
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes
|
No
|
Parking camera
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
Yes
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front & rear
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
Yes
|
No
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Air purifier
|
Yes
|
No
Verdict: The i20 aces here as well as it offers more useful features than the Venue despite being more affordable. However, we would have appreciated, if Hyundai had also offered ISOFIX child seat anchors on this trim of the i20.
Petrol-Automatic Variants:
Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta CVT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T S DCT
|
Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta CVT
|
Rs 9.70 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue 1.0T S DCT
|
Rs 9.66 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 4,000 (i20 is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Asta
|
Hyundai Venue S
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Tyre-pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
No
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
LED projectors
|
Halogen
|
Cornering lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rain-sensing wipers
|
No
|
No
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
No
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch alloys
|
15-inch steel wheels with covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable and foldable
|
Electrically adjustable
|
Puddle lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Interior
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front
|
Front
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding) with storage
|
Yes with storage
|
Rear centre armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Ambient lighting
|
Yes
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
2-din music system with Bluetooth
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes
|
No
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes
|
No
|
Parking camera
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
No
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front & rear
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
Yes
|
No
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The i20 is the obvious winner here as it offers a lot more features than the Venue for a premium of just Rs 4,000. That said, it is to be noted that the Venue offers a more powerful engine with the more refined dual-clutch automatic than the CVT i20 in this comparison.
Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta(O) DCT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX+ DCT
|
Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta(O) DCT
|
Rs 11.18 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX+ DCT
|
Rs 11.47 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 29,000 (Venue is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Asta(O)
|
Hyundai Venue SX+
|
Airbags
|
6
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electronic stability control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill launch assist
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Tyre-pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
LED projectors
|
Projector
|
Cornering lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
Projector
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
16-inch alloys
|
16-inch alloys
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable and foldable
|
Electrically adjustable and foldable
|
Puddle lamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Interior
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
AC
|
Auto
|
Auto
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Front and rear
|
Front and rear
|
Front armrest
|
Yes (sliding) with storage
|
Yes with storage
|
Rear centre armrest
|
yes
|
No
|
Ambient lighting
|
Yes
|
No
|
Paddle shifters
|
No
|
Yes
|
Infotainment
|
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Connected car tech
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Parking camera
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cruise control
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front & rear
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Air purifier
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The top-spec i20 emerges on the top here as well with more features than the top-spec Venue-automatic despite being more affordable.
Diesel Variants:
Hyundai i20 Magna vs Hyundai Venue E
|
Hyundai i20 Magna
|
Rs 8.20 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Rs 8.16 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 4,000 (i20 is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Magna
|
Hyundai Venue E
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
No
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
15-inch steel with wheel covers
|
15-inch steel with wheel covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
Defogger
|
No
|
No
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable
|
Manually adjustable
|
Interior
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
No
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Yes (front only)
|
Front (front only)
|
Front armrest
|
Yes with storage
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
2-din music system with Bluetooth
|
No
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
No
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Air purifier
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
No
|
No
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
No
Verdict: Between these two base-spec diesel models, the i20 is our obvious choice. It gets more features than the Venue at a very similar price. The Venue even misses out on basic features such as rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. That said, if you have a kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.
Hyundai i20 Sportz vs Hyundai Venue S
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Hyundai Venue S
|
Rs 9.07 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 7,000 (Venue is more expensive)
Features:
|
Safety
|
Hyundai i20 Sportz
|
Hyundai Venue S
|
Airbags
|
2
|
2
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ISOFIX child seat anchors
|
No
|
Yes
|
Day/night IRVM
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Central locking
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Yes with remote keyless entry
|
Tyre-pressure monitoring system
|
Yes
|
No
|
Exterior
|
Headlamps
|
Halogen
|
Halogen
|
Auto headlamps
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rain-sensing wipers
|
No
|
No
|
Fog lamps
|
Projector
|
No
|
DRLs
|
Yes
|
No
|
Wheels
|
16-inch styled wheels
|
15-inch steel wheels with covers
|
Rear washer and wiper
|
No
|
No
|
Rear defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVM
|
Electrically adjustable with auto fold
|
Electrically adjustable
|
Interior
|
Digital instrument cluster
|
Yes
|
No
|
Height-adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
AC
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear AC vents
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Push-button start
|
No
|
No
|
Adjustable headrest
|
Yes
|
Front
|
Front armrest
|
Yes with storage
|
Yes with storage
|
Rear centre armrest
|
No
|
No
|
Infotainment
|
8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|
2-din music system with Bluetooth
|
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|
Wireless
|
No
|
Parking camera
|
Yes with a rearview monitor
|
No
|
Steering-mounted controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Sunroof
|
No
|
No
|
Cruise control
|
No
|
No
|
Power windows
|
Front & rear
|
Front & rear
|
Adjustable steering
|
Tilt & Telescopic
|
Tilt
|
Wireless charging
|
No
|
No
|
Cooled glovebox
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict: The i20 continues its winning streak with more features than the Venue despite being less pricier. But if you have a kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.
In most similarly priced comparisons between the new i20 and the Venue, the hatchback offers better value. However, it is worth noting the absence of ISOFIX child seat anchors till the very top variant of the i20 while being offered as standard in the Venue. The hatchback also doesn’t get a split-folding rear seat.
Read More on : Hyundai i20 on road price
- Renew Hyundai i20 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)