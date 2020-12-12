  • Login / Register
New Hyundai i20 vs Hyundai Venue: Which Car To Buy?

Published On Dec 12, 2020 02:15 PM By Saransh for Hyundai i20

Both the Hyundai cars are powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines

Hyundai recently launched the new i20 at an introductory price of Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). At this price point, it not only takes on the likes of the premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz but also rivals sub-4m SUVs like its sibling, the Venue. So if you are in the market to buy a premium compact of Hyundai-make with no specific body type in mind, you might find it hard to choose between the i20 and the Venue. Here is a detailed comparison to help you decide which of the two Hyundai cars offer better value at similar prices.

Let’s start with the dimensions.

 

Hyundai i20

Hyundai Venue

Length

3995mm

3995mm

Width

1775mm

1770mm

Height

1505mm

1605mm

Wheelbase

2580mm

2500mm

  • Both the cars are identical in length but the i20 has a longer wheelbase.

  • In terms of height, the Venue being an SUV takes the lead while the i20 is wider.

  • The Venue’s extra height should result in more headroom for the occupants while the i20 being the wider car should be more comfortable in seating three at the back.  

Engines: Both the cars are offered with the same set of petrol and diesel engines.

Petrol

 

Hyundai i20

Hyundai Venue

Engine

1.2-litre 

1.0-litre turbo

1.2-litre 

1.0-litre turbo

Power

83PS/88PS

120PS

83PS

120PS

Torque

115Nm

172Nm

114Nm

172Nm

Transmission

5MT/CVT

6iMT*/7DCT

5MT

6MT/6iMT*/7DCT

*clutchless manual

  • Although both cars are powered by the same set of engines, there are some minor differences between the two.

  • The 120’s 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 5PS more here when paired to a CVT. The Venue’s 1.2-litre engine is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

  • The 1.0-litre turbo engine has identical power and torque figures in both the cars but where the Venue gets an option of a 6MT, 6iMT (clutchless manual) and 7DCT, the i20 is available only with 6iMT and 7DCT gearbox options. 

Price Comparison: We will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars. The price difference will NOT be more than Rs 50,000.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai Venue

Petrol

Petrol

1.2L Magna Rs 6.80 lakh

1.2L E Rs 6.75 lakh

1.2L Sportz Rs 7.60 lakh/Rs 7.75 lakh (DT)

1.2L S Rs 7.47 lakh

1.2L Asta Rs 8.70 lakh/ Rs 8.85 lakh (DT)

1.2L S+ Rs 8.38 lakh
 

1.0T S Rs 8.52 lakh

1.2L Asta(O) Rs 9.20 lakh/ Rs 9.35 lakh (DT)

  
 

1.0T SX Rs 9.85 lakh
 

1.0T SX(O) Rs 10.91 lakh

iMT (Clutchless Automatic)

iMT (Clutchless Automatic)

1.0T Sportz iMT Rs 8.80 lakh/ Rs 8.95 lakh (DT)

  

1.0T Asta iMT Rs 9.90 lakh/ 10.05 lakh (DT)

1.0T SX iMT Rs 10 lakh/ Rs 10.27 lakh (Sport DT)
 

1.0T SX(O) iMT Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.27 lakh (Sport DT)

Automatic

Automatic

1.2L Sportz CVT Rs 8.60 lakh/ Rs 8.75 lakh (DT)

  

1.2L Asta CVT Rs 9.70 lakh/ Rs 9.85 lakh (DT)

1.0T S DCT Rs 9.66 lakh

1.0T Asta DCT Rs 10.67 lakh/ Rs 10.82 lakh (DT)

  

1.0T Asta(O) DCT Rs 11.18 lakh/ Rs 11.33 lakh (DT)

1.0T SX+ DCT 11.47 lakh/ 11.65 lakh (DT Sport)
   

Diesel

Diesel

Magna Rs 8.20 lakh

E Rs 8.16 lakh

Sportz Rs 9.0 lakh/ Rs 9.15 lakh (DT)

S Rs 9.07 lakh
 

SX Rs 10 lakh/ Rs 10.37 lakh (DT Sport)

Asta(O) Rs 10.60 lakh/ Rs 10.75 lakh (DT)

  
 

SX(O) Rs 11.47 lakh/ Rs 11.59 lakh (DT Sport)

Petrol-Manual Variants

Hyundai i20 1.2L Magna vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L E

Hyundai i20 1.2L Magna 

Rs 6.80 lakh

Hyundai Venue 1.2L E

Rs 6.75 lakh

Difference

Rs 5,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Magna

Hyundai Venue E

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Fog lamps

Projector

No

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes 

Exterior

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Halogen

DRLs

Yes

No

Wheels

15-inch steel with wheel covers

15-inch steel with wheel covers

Rear washer and wiper

No

No

Defogger

No

No

ORVM

Electrically adjustable

Manually adjustable

Interior

    

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

No

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Rear AC vents

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Front only

Front only

Front armrest

Yes with storage

No

Infotainment

2-din music system with Bluetooth

No

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

No

Sunroof

No

No

Cruise control

No

No

Air purifier

No

No

Power windows

Front & rear

Front

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

No

No

Cooled glovebox

Yes

No

Verdict: The i20 is our natural pick here. It gets more features than the Venue at an almost identical price. The base-spec Venue even misses out on basic features like rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. That said, if you have a small kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

Hyundai i20 1.2L Sportz vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L S

Hyundai i20 1.2L Sportz 

Rs 7.60 lakh

Hyundai Venue 1.2L S

Rs 7.47 lakh

Difference

Rs 13,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Sportz

Hyundai Venue S

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes with remote keyless entry

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Yes

No

Exterior

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Halogen

Auto headlamps

Yes

No

Rain-sensing wipers

No

No

Fog lamps

Projector

No

DRLs

Yes

No

Wheels

16-inch styled wheels

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Rear washer and wiper

No

No

Rear defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Electrically adjustable with auto fold

Electrically adjustable 

Interior

    

Digital instrument cluster

Yes

No

Height-adjustable driver’s seat    

Yes

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Push-button start

No

No

Adjustable headrest

Yes 

Front

Front armrest

Yes with storage

Yes with storage

Rear centre armrest

No

No

Infotainment

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

2-din music system with Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless

No

Parking camera

Yes with a rearview monitor

No

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

No

No

Cruise control

No

No

Power windows

Front & rear

Front & rear

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

No

No

Cooled glovebox

Yes

Yes

Verdict: The i20 continues its lead with offers more features than the Venue and the premium for it is justified in our opinion. That said, if you have a small kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L S+

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta 

Rs 8.70 lakh

Hyundai Venue 1.2L S+

Rs 8.38 lakh

Difference

Rs 32,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Asta

Hyundai Venue S+

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes with remote keyless entry

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Yes

No

Exterior

    

Headlamps

LED projectors 

Projector

Cornering lamps

Yes

Yes

Auto headlamps

Yes

Yes

Rain-sensing wipers

No

No

Fog lamps

Projector

Projector

DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch alloys

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

No

Rear defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Electrically adjustable and foldable

Electrically adjustable and foldable 

Puddle lamps

Yes

No

Interior

    

Digital instrument cluster

Yes

No

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

AC

Auto

Auto

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Push-button start

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front and rear

Front armrest

Yes (sliding) with storage

Yes with storage

Rear centre armrest

No

No

Ambient lighting

Yes

No

Infotainment

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes

Yes

Bose sound system

Yes

No

Connected car tech

Yes

No

Parking camera

Yes with a rearview monitor

Yes with a rearview monitor

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

No

No

Cruise control

No

No

Power windows

Front & rear

Front & rear

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

Yes

No

Cooled glovebox

Yes

Yes

2020 Hyundai Venue S+ Explained: Pros, Cons and Should You Buy This 1.2-litre Petrol-only Variant?

Verdict: The Venue is on top here. The i20 does get some extra features over the Venue such as a larger touchscreen, wireless charging and LED headlamps but the premium it attracts for these features is not fair in our opinion.

iMT (Clutchless Manual Transmission) Variants: 

Hyundai Venue iMT vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta iMT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX iMT

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta iMT

Rs 9.90 lakh

Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX iMT

Rs 10 lakh

Difference

Rs 10,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Asta

Hyundai Venue SX

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes with remote keyless entry

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Yes

No

Exterior

    

Headlamps

LED projectors 

Projector

Cornering lamps

Yes

Yes

Auto headlamps

Yes

Yes

Rain-sensing wipers

No

No

Fog lamps

Projector

Projector

DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch alloys

16-inch alloys

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

No

Rear defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Electrically adjustable and foldable

Electrically adjustable and foldable 

Puddle lamps

Yes

No

Interior

    

Digital instrument cluster

Yes

No

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

AC

Auto

Auto

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Push-button start

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front and rear

Front armrest

Yes (sliding) with storage

Yes with storage

Rear centre armrest

No

No

Ambient lighting

Yes

No

Infotainment

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes

Yes

Bose sound system

Yes

No

Connected car tech

Yes

No

Parking camera

Yes with a rearview monitor

Yes with a rearview monitor

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

No

Yes

Cruise control

No

Yes

Power windows

Front & rear

Front & rear

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

Yes

No

Cooled glovebox

Yes

Yes

Air purifier

Yes

No

Verdict: The i20 aces here as well as it offers more useful features than the Venue despite being more affordable. However, we would have appreciated, if Hyundai had also offered ISOFIX child seat anchors on this trim of the i20.

Petrol-Automatic Variants:

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta CVT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T S DCT

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta CVT

Rs 9.70 lakh

Hyundai Venue 1.0T S DCT

Rs 9.66 lakh

Difference

Rs 4,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Asta

Hyundai Venue S

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes with remote keyless entry

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Yes

No

Exterior

    

Headlamps

LED projectors 

Halogen

Cornering lamps

Yes

No

Auto headlamps

Yes

No

Rain-sensing wipers

No

No

Fog lamps

Projector

No

DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch alloys

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

No

Rear defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Electrically adjustable and foldable

Electrically adjustable 

Puddle lamps

Yes

No

Interior

    

Digital instrument cluster

Yes

No

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

No

AC

Auto

Manual

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Push-button start

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Front

Front 

Front armrest

Yes (sliding) with storage

Yes with storage

Rear centre armrest

No

No

Ambient lighting

Yes

No

Infotainment

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

2-din music system with Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes

No

Connected car tech

Yes

No

Parking camera

Yes with a rearview monitor

No

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

No

No

Cruise control

No

No

Power windows

Front & rear

Front & rear

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

Yes

No

Cooled glovebox

Yes

Yes

Verdict: The i20 is the obvious winner here as it offers a lot more features than the Venue for a premium of just Rs 4,000. That said, it is to be noted that the Venue offers a more powerful engine with the more refined dual-clutch automatic than the CVT i20 in this comparison.

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta(O) DCT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX+ DCT

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta(O) DCT

Rs 11.18 lakh

Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX+ DCT

Rs 11.47 lakh

Difference

Rs 29,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Asta(O)

Hyundai Venue SX+

Airbags

6

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Yes

Yes

Electronic stability control

Yes

Yes

Hill launch assist

Yes

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes with remote keyless entry

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Yes

Yes

Exterior

    

Headlamps

LED projectors 

Projector

Cornering lamps

Yes

Yes

Auto headlamps

Yes

Yes

Fog lamps

Projector

Projector

DRLs

Yes

Yes

Wheels

16-inch alloys

16-inch alloys

Rear washer and wiper

Yes

No

Rear defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Electrically adjustable and foldable

Electrically adjustable and foldable 

Puddle lamps

Yes

No

Interior

    

Digital instrument cluster

Yes

No

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

Yes

AC

Auto

Auto

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Push-button start

Yes

Yes

Adjustable headrest

Front and rear

Front and rear

Front armrest

Yes (sliding) with storage

Yes with storage

Rear centre armrest

yes

No

Ambient lighting

Yes

No

Paddle shifters

No

Yes

Infotainment

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Yes

Yes

Connected car tech

Yes

Yes

Parking camera

Yes with a rearview monitor

Yes with a rearview monitor

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

Yes

Yes

Cruise control

Yes

Yes

Power windows

Front & rear

Front & rear

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

Yes

Yes

Cooled glovebox

Yes

Yes

Air purifier

Yes

Yes

Verdict: The top-spec i20 emerges on the top here as well with more features than the top-spec Venue-automatic despite being more affordable.

Diesel Variants:

Hyundai i20 Magna vs Hyundai Venue E

Hyundai i20 Magna 

Rs 8.20 lakh

Hyundai Venue E

Rs 8.16 lakh

Difference

Rs 4,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Magna

Hyundai Venue E

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Fog lamps

Projector

No

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes 

Exterior

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Halogen

DRLs

Yes

No

Wheels

15-inch steel with wheel covers

15-inch steel with wheel covers

Rear washer and wiper

No

No

Defogger

No

No

ORVM

Electrically adjustable

Manually adjustable

Interior

    

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

No

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Rear AC vents

Yes

No

Adjustable headrest

Yes (front only)

Front (front only)

Front armrest

Yes with storage

No

Infotainment

2-din music system with Bluetooth

No

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

No

Sunroof

No

No

Cruise control

No

No

Air purifier

No

No

Power windows

Front & rear

Front

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

No

No

Cooled glovebox

Yes

No

Verdict: Between these two base-spec diesel models, the i20 is our obvious choice. It gets more features than the Venue at a very similar price. The Venue even misses out on basic features such as rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. That said, if you have a kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

Hyundai i20 Sportz vs Hyundai Venue S

Hyundai i20 Sportz 

Rs 9 lakh

Hyundai Venue S

Rs 9.07 lakh

Difference

Rs 7,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Features:

Safety 

Hyundai i20 Sportz

Hyundai Venue S

Airbags

2

2

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

No

Yes

Day/night IRVM

Manual

Manual

Central locking

Yes with remote keyless entry

Yes with remote keyless entry

Tyre-pressure monitoring system

Yes

No

Exterior

    

Headlamps

Halogen

Halogen

Auto headlamps

Yes

No

Rain-sensing wipers

No

No

Fog lamps

Projector

No

DRLs

Yes

No

Wheels

16-inch styled wheels

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Rear washer and wiper

No

No

Rear defogger

Yes

Yes

ORVM

Electrically adjustable with auto fold

Electrically adjustable 

Interior

    

Digital instrument cluster

Yes

No

Height-adjustable driver’s seat   

Yes

No

AC

Manual

Manual

Rear AC vents

Yes

Yes

Push-button start

No

No

Adjustable headrest

Yes 

Front

Front armrest

Yes with storage

Yes with storage

Rear centre armrest

No

No

Infotainment

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system 

2-din music system with Bluetooth

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless

No

Parking camera

Yes with a rearview monitor

No

Steering-mounted controls

Yes

Yes

Sunroof

No

No

Cruise control

No

No

Power windows

Front & rear

Front & rear

Adjustable steering

Tilt & Telescopic

Tilt 

Wireless charging

No

No

Cooled glovebox

Yes

Yes

Verdict: The i20 continues its winning streak with more features than the Venue despite being less pricier. But if you have a kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

In most similarly priced comparisons between the new i20 and the Venue, the hatchback offers better value. However, it is worth noting the absence of ISOFIX child seat anchors till the very top variant of the i20 while being offered as standard in the Venue. The hatchback also doesn’t get a split-folding rear seat.

