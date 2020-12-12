New Hyundai i20 vs Hyundai Venue: Which Car To Buy?

Published On Dec 12, 2020 02:15 PM By Saransh for Hyundai i20

Hyundai recently launched the new i20 at an introductory price of Rs 6.80 lakh (ex-showroom India). At this price point, it not only takes on the likes of the premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz but also rivals sub-4m SUVs like its sibling, the Venue. So if you are in the market to buy a premium compact of Hyundai-make with no specific body type in mind, you might find it hard to choose between the i20 and the Venue. Here is a detailed comparison to help you decide which of the two Hyundai cars offer better value at similar prices.

Let’s start with the dimensions.

Hyundai i20 Hyundai Venue Length 3995mm 3995mm Width 1775mm 1770mm Height 1505mm 1605mm Wheelbase 2580mm 2500mm

Both the cars are identical in length but the i20 has a longer wheelbase.

In terms of height, the Venue being an SUV takes the lead while the i20 is wider.

The Venue’s extra height should result in more headroom for the occupants while the i20 being the wider car should be more comfortable in seating three at the back.

Engines: Both the cars are offered with the same set of petrol and diesel engines.

Petrol

Hyundai i20 Hyundai Venue Engine 1.2-litre 1.0-litre turbo 1.2-litre 1.0-litre turbo Power 83PS/88PS 120PS 83PS 120PS Torque 115Nm 172Nm 114Nm 172Nm Transmission 5MT/CVT 6iMT*/7DCT 5MT 6MT/6iMT*/7DCT

*clutchless manual

Although both cars are powered by the same set of engines, there are some minor differences between the two.

The 120’s 1.2-litre petrol engine makes 5PS more here when paired to a CVT. The Venue’s 1.2-litre engine is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The 1.0-litre turbo engine has identical power and torque figures in both the cars but where the Venue gets an option of a 6MT, 6iMT (clutchless manual) and 7DCT, the i20 is available only with 6iMT and 7DCT gearbox options.

Price Comparison: We will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars. The price difference will NOT be more than Rs 50,000.

Hyundai i20 Hyundai Venue Petrol Petrol 1.2L Magna Rs 6.80 lakh 1.2L E Rs 6.75 lakh 1.2L Sportz Rs 7.60 lakh/Rs 7.75 lakh (DT) 1.2L S Rs 7.47 lakh 1.2L Asta Rs 8.70 lakh/ Rs 8.85 lakh (DT) 1.2L S+ Rs 8.38 lakh 1.0T S Rs 8.52 lakh 1.2L Asta(O) Rs 9.20 lakh/ Rs 9.35 lakh (DT) 1.0T SX Rs 9.85 lakh 1.0T SX(O) Rs 10.91 lakh iMT (Clutchless Automatic) iMT (Clutchless Automatic) 1.0T Sportz iMT Rs 8.80 lakh/ Rs 8.95 lakh (DT) 1.0T Asta iMT Rs 9.90 lakh/ 10.05 lakh (DT) 1.0T SX iMT Rs 10 lakh/ Rs 10.27 lakh (Sport DT) 1.0T SX(O) iMT Rs 11.15 lakh/ Rs 11.27 lakh (Sport DT) Automatic Automatic 1.2L Sportz CVT Rs 8.60 lakh/ Rs 8.75 lakh (DT) 1.2L Asta CVT Rs 9.70 lakh/ Rs 9.85 lakh (DT) 1.0T S DCT Rs 9.66 lakh 1.0T Asta DCT Rs 10.67 lakh/ Rs 10.82 lakh (DT) 1.0T Asta(O) DCT Rs 11.18 lakh/ Rs 11.33 lakh (DT) 1.0T SX+ DCT 11.47 lakh/ 11.65 lakh (DT Sport) Diesel Diesel Magna Rs 8.20 lakh E Rs 8.16 lakh Sportz Rs 9.0 lakh/ Rs 9.15 lakh (DT) S Rs 9.07 lakh SX Rs 10 lakh/ Rs 10.37 lakh (DT Sport) Asta(O) Rs 10.60 lakh/ Rs 10.75 lakh (DT) SX(O) Rs 11.47 lakh/ Rs 11.59 lakh (DT Sport)

Petrol-Manual Variants

Hyundai i20 1.2L Magna vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L E

Hyundai i20 1.2L Magna Rs 6.80 lakh Hyundai Venue 1.2L E Rs 6.75 lakh Difference Rs 5,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Magna Hyundai Venue E Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Fog lamps Projector No Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen DRLs Yes No Wheels 15-inch steel with wheel covers 15-inch steel with wheel covers Rear washer and wiper No No Defogger No No ORVM Electrically adjustable Manually adjustable Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat No No AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents Yes No Adjustable headrest Front only Front only Front armrest Yes with storage No Infotainment 2-din music system with Bluetooth No Steering-mounted controls Yes No Sunroof No No Cruise control No No Air purifier No No Power windows Front & rear Front Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging No No Cooled glovebox Yes No

Verdict: The i20 is our natural pick here. It gets more features than the Venue at an almost identical price. The base-spec Venue even misses out on basic features like rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. That said, if you have a small kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

Hyundai i20 1.2L Sportz vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L S

Hyundai i20 1.2L Sportz Rs 7.60 lakh Hyundai Venue 1.2L S Rs 7.47 lakh Difference Rs 13,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Sportz Hyundai Venue S Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes with remote keyless entry Tyre-pressure monitoring system Yes No Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen Auto headlamps Yes No Rain-sensing wipers No No Fog lamps Projector No DRLs Yes No Wheels 16-inch styled wheels 15-inch steel wheels with covers Rear washer and wiper No No Rear defogger Yes Yes ORVM Electrically adjustable with auto fold Electrically adjustable Interior Digital instrument cluster Yes No Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents Yes Yes Push-button start No No Adjustable headrest Yes Front Front armrest Yes with storage Yes with storage Rear centre armrest No No Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system 2-din music system with Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless No Parking camera Yes with a rearview monitor No Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Sunroof No No Cruise control No No Power windows Front & rear Front & rear Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging No No Cooled glovebox Yes Yes

Verdict: The i20 continues its lead with offers more features than the Venue and the premium for it is justified in our opinion. That said, if you have a small kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta vs Hyundai Venue 1.2L S+

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta Rs 8.70 lakh Hyundai Venue 1.2L S+ Rs 8.38 lakh Difference Rs 32,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Asta Hyundai Venue S+ Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes with remote keyless entry Tyre-pressure monitoring system Yes No Exterior Headlamps LED projectors Projector Cornering lamps Yes Yes Auto headlamps Yes Yes Rain-sensing wipers No No Fog lamps Projector Projector DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch alloys 15-inch steel wheels with covers Rear washer and wiper Yes No Rear defogger Yes Yes ORVM Electrically adjustable and foldable Electrically adjustable and foldable Puddle lamps Yes No Interior Digital instrument cluster Yes No Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Auto Auto Rear AC vents Yes Yes Push-button start Yes No Adjustable headrest Front Front and rear Front armrest Yes (sliding) with storage Yes with storage Rear centre armrest No No Ambient lighting Yes No Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes Yes Bose sound system Yes No Connected car tech Yes No Parking camera Yes with a rearview monitor Yes with a rearview monitor Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Sunroof No No Cruise control No No Power windows Front & rear Front & rear Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging Yes No Cooled glovebox Yes Yes

Verdict: The Venue is on top here. The i20 does get some extra features over the Venue such as a larger touchscreen, wireless charging and LED headlamps but the premium it attracts for these features is not fair in our opinion.

iMT (Clutchless Manual Transmission) Variants:

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta iMT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX iMT

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta iMT Rs 9.90 lakh Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX iMT Rs 10 lakh Difference Rs 10,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Asta Hyundai Venue SX Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes with remote keyless entry Tyre-pressure monitoring system Yes No Exterior Headlamps LED projectors Projector Cornering lamps Yes Yes Auto headlamps Yes Yes Rain-sensing wipers No No Fog lamps Projector Projector DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch alloys 16-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes No Rear defogger Yes Yes ORVM Electrically adjustable and foldable Electrically adjustable and foldable Puddle lamps Yes No Interior Digital instrument cluster Yes No Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Auto Auto Rear AC vents Yes Yes Push-button start Yes No Adjustable headrest Front Front and rear Front armrest Yes (sliding) with storage Yes with storage Rear centre armrest No No Ambient lighting Yes No Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes Yes Bose sound system Yes No Connected car tech Yes No Parking camera Yes with a rearview monitor Yes with a rearview monitor Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Sunroof No Yes Cruise control No Yes Power windows Front & rear Front & rear Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging Yes No Cooled glovebox Yes Yes Air purifier Yes No

Verdict: The i20 aces here as well as it offers more useful features than the Venue despite being more affordable. However, we would have appreciated, if Hyundai had also offered ISOFIX child seat anchors on this trim of the i20.

Petrol-Automatic Variants:

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta CVT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T S DCT

Hyundai i20 1.2L Asta CVT Rs 9.70 lakh Hyundai Venue 1.0T S DCT Rs 9.66 lakh Difference Rs 4,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Asta Hyundai Venue S Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes with remote keyless entry Tyre-pressure monitoring system Yes No Exterior Headlamps LED projectors Halogen Cornering lamps Yes No Auto headlamps Yes No Rain-sensing wipers No No Fog lamps Projector No DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch alloys 15-inch steel wheels with covers Rear washer and wiper Yes No Rear defogger Yes Yes ORVM Electrically adjustable and foldable Electrically adjustable Puddle lamps Yes No Interior Digital instrument cluster Yes No Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Auto Manual Rear AC vents Yes Yes Push-button start Yes No Adjustable headrest Front Front Front armrest Yes (sliding) with storage Yes with storage Rear centre armrest No No Ambient lighting Yes No Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 2-din music system with Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes No Connected car tech Yes No Parking camera Yes with a rearview monitor No Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Sunroof No No Cruise control No No Power windows Front & rear Front & rear Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging Yes No Cooled glovebox Yes Yes

Verdict: The i20 is the obvious winner here as it offers a lot more features than the Venue for a premium of just Rs 4,000. That said, it is to be noted that the Venue offers a more powerful engine with the more refined dual-clutch automatic than the CVT i20 in this comparison.

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta(O) DCT vs Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX+ DCT

Hyundai i20 1.0T Asta(O) DCT Rs 11.18 lakh Hyundai Venue 1.0T SX+ DCT Rs 11.47 lakh Difference Rs 29,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Asta(O) Hyundai Venue SX+ Airbags 6 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors Yes Yes Electronic stability control Yes Yes Hill launch assist Yes Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes with remote keyless entry Tyre-pressure monitoring system Yes Yes Exterior Headlamps LED projectors Projector Cornering lamps Yes Yes Auto headlamps Yes Yes Fog lamps Projector Projector DRLs Yes Yes Wheels 16-inch alloys 16-inch alloys Rear washer and wiper Yes No Rear defogger Yes Yes ORVM Electrically adjustable and foldable Electrically adjustable and foldable Puddle lamps Yes No Interior Digital instrument cluster Yes No Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes Yes AC Auto Auto Rear AC vents Yes Yes Push-button start Yes Yes Adjustable headrest Front and rear Front and rear Front armrest Yes (sliding) with storage Yes with storage Rear centre armrest yes No Ambient lighting Yes No Paddle shifters No Yes Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Yes Yes Connected car tech Yes Yes Parking camera Yes with a rearview monitor Yes with a rearview monitor Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Sunroof Yes Yes Cruise control Yes Yes Power windows Front & rear Front & rear Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging Yes Yes Cooled glovebox Yes Yes Air purifier Yes Yes

Verdict: The top-spec i20 emerges on the top here as well with more features than the top-spec Venue-automatic despite being more affordable.

Diesel Variants:

Hyundai i20 Magna vs Hyundai Venue E

Hyundai i20 Magna Rs 8.20 lakh Hyundai Venue E Rs 8.16 lakh Difference Rs 4,000 (i20 is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Magna Hyundai Venue E Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Fog lamps Projector No Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen DRLs Yes No Wheels 15-inch steel with wheel covers 15-inch steel with wheel covers Rear washer and wiper No No Defogger No No ORVM Electrically adjustable Manually adjustable Interior Height-adjustable driver’s seat No No AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents Yes No Adjustable headrest Yes (front only) Front (front only) Front armrest Yes with storage No Infotainment 2-din music system with Bluetooth No Steering-mounted controls Yes No Sunroof No No Cruise control No No Air purifier No No Power windows Front & rear Front Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging No No Cooled glovebox Yes No

Verdict: Between these two base-spec diesel models, the i20 is our obvious choice. It gets more features than the Venue at a very similar price. The Venue even misses out on basic features such as rear power windows and electrically adjustable ORVMs. That said, if you have a kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

Hyundai i20 Sportz vs Hyundai Venue S

Hyundai i20 Sportz Rs 9 lakh Hyundai Venue S Rs 9.07 lakh Difference Rs 7,000 (Venue is more expensive)

Features:

Safety Hyundai i20 Sportz Hyundai Venue S Airbags 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat anchors No Yes Day/night IRVM Manual Manual Central locking Yes with remote keyless entry Yes with remote keyless entry Tyre-pressure monitoring system Yes No Exterior Headlamps Halogen Halogen Auto headlamps Yes No Rain-sensing wipers No No Fog lamps Projector No DRLs Yes No Wheels 16-inch styled wheels 15-inch steel wheels with covers Rear washer and wiper No No Rear defogger Yes Yes ORVM Electrically adjustable with auto fold Electrically adjustable Interior Digital instrument cluster Yes No Height-adjustable driver’s seat Yes No AC Manual Manual Rear AC vents Yes Yes Push-button start No No Adjustable headrest Yes Front Front armrest Yes with storage Yes with storage Rear centre armrest No No Infotainment 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system 2-din music system with Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Wireless No Parking camera Yes with a rearview monitor No Steering-mounted controls Yes Yes Sunroof No No Cruise control No No Power windows Front & rear Front & rear Adjustable steering Tilt & Telescopic Tilt Wireless charging No No Cooled glovebox Yes Yes

Verdict: The i20 continues its winning streak with more features than the Venue despite being less pricier. But if you have a kid in your family, the Venue makes more sense as it gets ISOFIX child seat anchors, unlike the i20.

In most similarly priced comparisons between the new i20 and the Venue, the hatchback offers better value. However, it is worth noting the absence of ISOFIX child seat anchors till the very top variant of the i20 while being offered as standard in the Venue. The hatchback also doesn’t get a split-folding rear seat.

