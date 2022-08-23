New Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Bookings Open Ahead Of Imminent Launch
Modified On Aug 23, 2022 04:48 PM By Tarun for Toyota Land Cruiser
The latest-generation Land Cruiser ditches V8 engines for a new V6 and is more feature-rich than ever
Some Toyota dealerships are now accepting bookings for the 2022 Land Cruiser.
The new model is bigger, more stylish and plush than its predecessor.
The cabin also receives a complete makeover, bringing it up to date.
The SUV will be available with a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine with 4WD as standard.
Likely to be priced around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).
Some Toyota dealerships are now accepting bookings for the 2022 Land Cruiser, indicating an imminent launch. While customers in many foreign markets face a 4-year waiting period (as reported in January 2022), we’re unsure about how much prospects will have to wait in India.
The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser sits on a new platform and is bigger than its predecessor. While the new model retains the traditional boxy look, it comes across as more modern and stylish. Sleeker headlamps, a bigger grille, and an upright tailgate are some of its visual highlights.
The cabin has also undergone a complete makeover, looking plush and modern. While the dual-tone black and beige layout looks simple, it looks premium with certain elements such as the free-standing 12.3-inch touchscreen system.
Safety is covered by 10 airbags, multi-terrain ABS with EBD, pre-tensioners for second-row seatbelts, vehicle stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, crawl control and parking support brake. The Land Cruiser LC300 also features the full-blown ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) suite.
Under the hood, gone are the V8 engines and now you have a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel powertrain, rated at 309PS and paired to a 10-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive (4X4) will be standard as always with new features like E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System) and a Multi-terrain Monitor that shows what is directly ahead of the front wheels but out of view for the driver.
The new Land Cruiser is expected to retail around Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom), rivalling the Range Rover. The leaked brochure shows that Toyota will be offering a warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier.
