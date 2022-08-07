Published On Aug 07, 2022 01:30 PM By Sonny for Toyota Hyryder

It will be the most affordable strong-hybrid offering in India by a margin of a few lakh rupees

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is expected to be launched in the first half of August and we reckon, based on all the details available, that the compact SUV’s entry-level strong-hybrid variant will become the most affordable option of its ilk in India.

Toyota will be offering the choice of the strong hybrid powertrain from the one-above-base ‘S’ trim. We expect this exact variant to be priced at Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) with a premium of Rs 2.5 lakh over the corresponding petrol-automatic variant. Once you include the additional costs such as the road tax, insurance and miscellaneous, you can easily add up to Rs 3 lakh to that ex-showroom price tag. Even with those, the Toyota Urban Cruiser S Hybrid trim will still cost you less than Rs 20 lakh on-road.

In comparison, the current most affordable hybrid car in India is the Honda City e:HEV with an ex-showroom price of Rs 19.5 lakh which translates to over Rs 22 lakh on the road in Delhi. Assuming similar taxes and additional costs, the entry-level Hyryder strong hybrid should, in comparison, be more affordable by around Rs 4.5 lakh.

The one-below-top ‘G’ variant of the Toyota compact SUV with the strong hybrid powertrain should have an on-road price of just around Rs 20 lakh with an expected ex-showroom price tag of Rs 17 lakh. The top-spec Toyota Hyryder strong hybrid ‘V’ variant is likely to cost the same as the fully loaded Honda City Hybrid.

There’s no denying that models with a hybrid powertrain do come with a hefty premium of their own. At prices similar to that of the entry-level Toyota strong-hybrid SUV, one can have better equipped variants of segment rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun.

The entry-level Hyryder strong hybrid ‘S’ variant may not be feature-rich, but it’s not exactly lacking in basic comforts either. It still gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC, 7-inch digital driver display, 60:40 split-folding rear bench seat back, rear parking camera and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Toyota has equipped its compact SUV with dual front airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold control and ISOFIX child anchorage as standard and it will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Kicks and the upcoming Maruti Grand Vitara.