New Audi Q6 e-Tron Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Revealed With More Range

Modified On May 29, 2024 06:22 PM By Samarth for Audi Q6 e-tron

The newly added Performance variant actually offers less power but more range with a RWD configuration

Audi Q6 e-tron gets a new rear-wheel drive variant, with a single motor on offer.

Newly introduced Performance variant to be placed below Q6 e-tron Quattro and SQ6 e-tron

It offers 641 km of range and capable of 0-100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds

Same plush cabin and tech-rich feature set as the standard Q6 e-tron variant to be expected.

India launch likely in 2025, but only for the quattro variants.

The Audi Q6 e-tron made its global premiere in March 2024 and as announced, a single-motor variant has now been revealed as well. Dubbed as the Audi Q6 e-tron Performance as the electric SUV’s entry variant, it offers a higher claimed range than the other variants.

Features

The Q6 e-tron Performance variant is expected to get many of the features offered on the higher variants, such as a three screen setup with an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit for the driver, a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen in the middle and for the passenger a 10.9-inch display with Bang & Olufsen premium 20 speakers system. It can also get a heads-up display unit with Augmented Reality (AR) and ambient lighting, plush interiors with multi-zone climate control and power adjustable front seats.

Powertrain And Range

Audi Q6 e-tron Performance variant will be offered in a rear wheel drive configuration with a single motor. Here’s how the specifications stack up against its better variants in terms of range and performance:

Q6 e-tron Performance Q6 e-tron Quattro SQ6 e-tron Power 326 PS 387 PS 517 PS Battery 100 kWh 100 kWh 100 kWh Range 641 km 625 km 598 kms 0-100 kmph 6.6 sec 5.9 sec 4.3 sec

The battery can be fast charged to add 260 kilometers of range in just 10 minutes using a 270kW DC charger.

Expected launch

The Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to make its way to India sometime in 2025, but we are unlikely to get this new single-motor variant. Like the Audi Q8 e-tron, expect only the dual-motor all-wheel-drive variants only. It will likely be a premium alternative to the likes of the Kia EV6 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

