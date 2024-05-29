Modified On May 29, 2024 11:22 AM By Dipan for Audi e-tron

The dawn of EVs in the country has paved the way for faster charging options

As India's electric vehicle (EV) market grows, so does the demand for fast and efficient charging infrastructure. Major automakers and energy companies are stepping up to meet this demand by establishing high-speed charging stations throughout the country. A recent highlight in this evolving landscape is Hyundai's installation of a 180 kW charger in Chennai, marking the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu.

Following Hyundai's significant development, we decided to compile a list of the fastest EV chargers currently available for use in India. Here's a closer look at the leading facilities that are shaping India's future of electric mobility:

Audi - 450kW

Audi collaborated with ChargeZone to develop the country's most powerful charging station. Located in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, the Audi charging hub has a total capacity of 450kW, delivers 360kW of power to an electric vehicle, and is powered by a 500 amp liquid-cooled gun to ensure high performance and efficiency. In case you’re wondering, the Audi e-tron GT supports fast charging of over 300kW using that ultrafast charger, and adding 100 km of range takes around 5 minutes.

The charging hub includes five charging bays and an integrated lounge with 24-hour access. Furthermore, it is entirely powered by renewable energy and has solar roof panels for additional electrical needs. The chargers are universally compatible and open to electric vehicles with different charging ports.

Kia - 240 kW

Kia has set up a 240 kW DC fast charger in Kochi. When it debuted in 2022, it was India's fastest charging hub. It is worth noting that the Kia DC fast charger in Kochi is not just for Kia customers, but is open to all EV owners, to charge their electric vehicles at this facility by paying per use. For reference, the Kia EV6 is capable of supporting up to 350kW fast charging, so those owners will be able to make the most of these kinds of chargers.

Exicom - 200kW

Exicom has installed more than 5,000 EV charging stations in India. The 200 kW models are the most powerful, capable of charging even electric buses! What is notable here is that the company has gone one step further and introduced 400 kW chargers. However, nothing has been officially announced regarding the installation of such a charger. As a result, it settles for third place on this list.

Hyundai - 180 kW

Hyundai has installed a new 180 kW charger in Chennai, the first in Tamil Nadu. However, the Korean automaker had previously installed 150 kW chargers across the country in 11 places. These chargers, like the Kia one, are universal and open to the public. Hyundai has also announced plans to install 1,000 more chargers in Tamil Nadu. In Hyundai’s lineup, the Ioniq 5 EV can easily make use of this charging speed while the Kona Electric only needs 50kW for a 0-80 percent top up in under an hour.

Shell - 120 kW

Shell is one of the companies with a large number of public EV chargers in the country at many of their fuel stations. These EV chargers offer speeds of up to 120kW, with universal plugs, so they can be used to charge pretty much any EV from any manufacturer. The Shell charging hub is open around the clock, seven days a week, or depending upon the operating hours of each Shell station.

What’s the fastest EV charging station in India you’ve experienced? Let us know in the comments below.

