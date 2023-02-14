Most Mahindra Buyers Preferred A Diesel Powertrain In January 2023
XUV300’s diesel powertrain beats the petrol ones by sales volume, though by a very small margin
Mahindra is known for its SUVs, how butch they are and what they can do on and off the road and this popularity has always helped the carmaker sustain sales. Mahindra offers its SUVs with both petrol and diesel powertrain options, and here, we will take a look at the petrol-diesel sales split for the month of January 2023 of some popular Mahindra SUVs:
Thar
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
1,177
|
334
|
Diesel
|
3,471
|
4,076
Sales of the petrol variants of the Thar have been declining for quite some time now and buyers are more inclined towards getting a diesel-powered Thar. In January 2023, the lifestyle SUV’s diesel variants crossed the 4,000 unit-sales mark, while its petrol variants were hanging in the lower 300 figures.
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
24.4%
|
7.6%
|
Diesel
|
74.6%
|
92.4%
In a span of one year, sales of petrol variants declined from over 24 per cent to under eight per cent, and the sales of its diesel variants jumped to over 92 per cent.
XUV700
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
1,956
|
1,375
|
Diesel
|
2,163
|
4,412
Diesel is popular with the XUV700 as well and has been for some time. While the sales of its petrol variants declined by close to 600 units, the sales of its diesel variants doubled and crossed the 4,000 unit-sales mark.
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
47.5%
|
23.8%
|
Diesel
|
52.5%
|
76.2%
In January 2022, the petrol and diesel variants of the XUV700 had similar sales figures. But in January 2023, sales of diesel variants were more than three times that of petrol with a share of over 76 per cent.
XUV300
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
2,415
|
2,533
|
Diesel
|
2,135
|
2,549
The sales of XUV300 are moreover balanced in terms of the petrol-diesel split. In January 2022, the SUV had more sales of its petrol variants, but in January 2023, the diesel variants took the lead, only by a small margin though.
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
53%
|
49.9%
|
Diesel
|
47%
|
50.1%
As can be seen in the table above, the sales figures of petrol and diesel variants of the XUV300 were close in January 2022, and now they have become even closer. Both powertrains have an almost equal sales split in January 2023.
Scorpio N & Scorpio Classic
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
0
|
654
|
Diesel
|
3,026
|
8,061
There is no comparison here, the diesel variants of the Scorpio range (which includes both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic) are way ahead of the petrol ones. In January 2022, we only had the Scorpio Classic, which comes as a diesel-only option, its sales were a little over 3,000 units and in January 2023, even after the arrival of the Scorpio N, the petrol variant only managed to attract sales of over 650 units, whereas the diesel variants crossed the 8,000 unit-sales mark.
|
Powertrain
|
January 2022
|
January 2023
|
Petrol
|
0
|
7.5%
|
Diesel
|
100%
|
92.5%
In January 2023, the diesel variants of the Scorpio range held over 92 per cent of the total sales of both models.
These were the sales figures of these popular Mahindra models. It is very clear from these figures that Mahindra buyers prefer the carmaker’s diesel powertrains over the petrol ones. Tell us what your preference is in the comments below.
