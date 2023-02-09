Published On Feb 09, 2023 05:06 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

It is only being offered in three broad trims – Z4, Z6 and Z8 – in the Rainbow Nation

Its prices range from Rs 21.67 lakh to Rs 27.50 lakh (converted to INR).

Available only with the 2.2-litre diesel engine (175PS/400Nm) with the six-speed AT.

Mahindra is offering it with both 2WD and 4WD options.

Offered in the same six- and seven-seater configurations.

Feature highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen and a single-pane sunroof.

After causing a stir in India, the extremely popular Mahindra Scorpio N has now landed on South African shores. However, one major difference between the India-spec and South Africa-spec Scorpio N is that the latter is only being offered as a diesel-auto SUV.

The South African Scorpio N gets the more powerful version of the 2.2-litre diesel engine (175PS/400Nm) like the India-spec model. It comes with just the six-speed automatic gearbox but can be had in both the 2WD and 4WD guises. The former comes with drive modes while the latter gets Mahindra’s ‘4XPLOR’ terrain modes.

Back home, the SUV comes with the same engine in a lower output too, making 132PS/300Nm. There’s also an option of a 2-litre turbo-petrol unit (203PS/up to 380Nm). While a six-speed manual is offered as standard with both engines, there’s a six-speed automatic option as well.

Unlike the India-spec Scorpio N, which is offered in four broad trims (Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8), the South Africa-spec model misses the base-spec Z2. That said, the top-spec trim is available with the Luxury pack as available with the India-spec model. The seating configuration stays the same too: six and seven seater, the former coming with only the top trim.

Its features list is nearly the same too and consists of a single-pane sunroof, dual-zone climate control, an eight-inch touchscreen system, power-adjustable driver’s seat, and wireless phone charger. The South African-spec Scorpio N’s safety kit includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking camera, driver drowsiness detection, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Mahindra has priced it from R465,000 to R590,000 in South Africa which translates to Rs 21.67 lakh to Rs 27.50 lakh, respectively. The Scorpio N takes on the Tata Harrier, Safari and Hyundai Creta/Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700 in India. The older Scorpio, not the Scorpio Classic, is also on sale in South Africa.

