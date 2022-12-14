Published On Dec 14, 2022 08:01 AM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar

Its diesel variants had sales of over 3,000 units per month in September, October and in November 2022

Mahindra Thar comes in both diesel and petrol powertrains.

The petrol variants accounted for less than 10 per cent of Thar’s total sales in November.

Its diesel engine churns out 130PS and 300Nm, 20PS and 20Nm lower than the petrol with automatic transmission.

Thar can be had in two trims: AX (O) and LX.

Its prices range from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Mahindra Thar has been ruling the off-roading SUV segment for a long time now. It is one of Mahindra’s top-selling models and has managed to keep its popularity even after the introduction of the XUV700 and the Scorpio N. The diesel variants of the Thar accounted for close to 90 per cent of Thar’s total sales in the last three months, including in November 2022.

Let’s see how the SUV’s diesel-petrol split was in the said period:

Sales Figures

Powertrain September October November Diesel 3,487 3,137 3,759 Petrol 762 529 228

Sales of diesel variants of the Thar are off the charts when compared with petrol variants of the car. In the past three months, its diesel variants have had sales of over 3,000 units per month while the petrol variants haven’t even managed to touch the 1,000-unit sales mark. In fact, with each passing month, the diesel Thar’s popularity has just outshone the petrol variant’s sales.

Powertrain September October November Diesel 82.1% 85.6% 94.3% Petrol 17.9% 14.4% 5.7%

The percentage of petrol sales has dropped significantly in the last three months, the biggest decline of which was faced just last month, where close to 95 per cent of the Thar’s sales were from the diesel variants. The carmaker is also focusing more on diesel variants’ production, maybe due to their popularity.

But Why Diesel?

One of the reasons for this is likely the lower running cost of the diesel variants when compared with petrol trims. And also, diesel engines are preferred in SUVs due to their torquier nature and their tendency to offer better fuel economy.

Also Read: CD Speak: Mahindra Should Name 5-Door Thar The Armada & Here’s Why

Also, as per the carmaker, the larger displacement diesel engines that it uses are suited to meet stringent future emission norms, which was clear when Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division of Mahindra and Mahindra stated, “If you look at it from a CAFE point of view, diesel is better than gasoline (petrol).” It is also true that Mahindra, unlike several other carmakers, has no plans to discontinue its diesel engines.

Waiting Period, Variants and Pricing

There is no doubt that the Thar is a popular vehicle, as its waiting period can go up to five and a half months in the country depending on the location you’re from. The carmaker sells its off-roader in two trims: AX (O) and LX, with two engine options: a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel, both offered with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Its prices range from Rs 13.59 lakh to Rs 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the SUV is a rival to the Force Gurkha and Maruti Jimny.

