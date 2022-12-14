Published On Dec 14, 2022 04:53 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

Between September and November 2022, Mahindra sold over 12,000 units of the diesel-powered XUV700

Mahindra offers the SUV with 200PS petrol and 185PS diesel engine options.

Both get manual and automatic gearboxes, but the all-wheel drivetrain is limited to the diesel-AT trims.

Diesel trims saw maximum sales in November 2022 with them accounting to over 80 percent of the SUV’s sales.

The XUV700 is priced between Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Ever since the Mahindra XUV700 came out in 2021, its popularity has remained unfazed well into 2022 and it’s ruling the midsize SUV segment almost every month. While the carmaker offers it in both petrol and diesel guises, it’s anyone’s guess as to which variant of the SUV has been more popular (read diesel).

The details of the petrol and diesel split of the XUV700’s monthly sales are now available to us and here are the figures:

Powertrain 2021 2022 Sept 2021 Oct 2021 Nov 2021 Sept 2022 Oct 2022 Nov 2022 Petrol 1,074 3,244 2,027 2,234 1,863 1,096 Diesel 296 163 1,180 3,829 3,952 4,605

Given that Mahindra started the deliveries of the petrol variants of the XUV700 first, its figures were higher than that of the diesel variants from September to November 2021. However, for the same period in 2022, the diesel variants have consistently outsold the petrol options with an average of more than 4,000 units a month.

Powertrain 2021 2022 Sept Oct Nov Sept Oct Nov Petrol 78.39% 95.21% 63.21% 36.84% 32.04% 19.22% Diesel 21.61% 4.79% 36.79% 63.16% 67.96% 80.78%

The petrol variants of the XUV700 saw the maximum demand in October 2021, attributing a whopping 95 percent of the SUV’s total sales. They still account for anywhere between 1,000 to 2,000 units a month, but the demand for diesel variants has taken the front seat, accounting for 80 percent of the sales in November 2022.

The immense popularity of the XUV700 also resulted in waiting periods as long as two years. The carmaker has since reduced that wait duration for buyers in many places. Let’s check out the SUV’s waiting time in top 10 Indian cities:

City Waiting Period New Delhi 3.5 to 4 months Bengaluru 4 months Mumbai 5 months Hyderabad 5-7.5 months Pune 7.5-9 months Chennai 15-16 months Jaipur 5 months Ahmedabad 5 months Gurugram 5 months Lucknow 12-14 months

While buyers in Chennai and Lucknow can still expect to wait for over a year before taking delivery of the XUV700, the average wait time has come down to around five months in most other cities. Buyers living in New Delhi have the least amount of waiting time, as little as three months.

The XUV700 is sold in two broad trims: MX and AX, priced in the range of Rs 13.45 lakh to Rs 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is offered in both five- and seven-seater layouts, depending on the variant, and hence faces competition from plethora of similarly sized SUVs including the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Alcazar, and Tata Safari.

