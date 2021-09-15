Published On Sep 15, 2021 11:31 AM By Rohit for MG Astor

The carmaker says the Astor “ stood strong” on the rough terrains and amid the extreme climatic conditions of Ladakh

MG Motor is gearing up to launch the Astor in India soon. To underline the compact SUV’s robust character, the carmaker recently tested it in Ladakh, where it was subjected to the region’s extreme climate, altitude, and challenging terrains.

Here’s what the carmaker had to say:

MG Astor, still in its pre-launch testing phase, has stood strong against the rough terrain and climatic conditions.

The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System amongst others. These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimized for Indian traffic conditions.

The name Astor is derived from Raytheon Sentinel, an airborne battlefield and ground surveillance aircraft formerly operated by the Royal Air Force (RAF), UK. MG Astor shares the popular ZS platform sold by MG across the globe in countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Norway, Netherlands and other countries in Asia too.