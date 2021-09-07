Android Auto And Apple CarPlay To Be A Standard Feature On The Upcoming MG Astor

Modified On Sep 07, 2021 06:02 PM By Tarun for MG Astor

The upcoming compact SUV will feature autonomous technology and a personal AI assistant

The upcoming Astor will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as a standard feature across all variants.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system to be offered as standard, along with JioSaavn and MapMyIndia.

Other features onboard will include panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, rain-sensing wipers, full LED headlamps, and ventilated front seats.

Could be powered by 163PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, possibly paired to a 6-speed manual and an automatic transmission.

Launch expected to happen in the coming weeks.

The upcoming MG Astor will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay standard, JioSaavn and MapMyIndia across all variants. That also means that the 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be a standard feature as well. The difference between the lower and higher-end variants could be the latter being offered with a personal AI assistant.

The Astor’s most highlighted features include autonomous technology (ADAS) and a personal AI assistant. The latter is basically a robot-head type device that will turn to the person speaking and display human-like emotions. You can get information and even command it to perform certain tasks.

The ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) technology will include features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep and departure assist, high-beam assist, and blind-spot detection. It will be the first in its compact SUV segment to offer these features.

MG Astor will also feature a panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat, rain-sensing wipers, full LED headlamps, wireless charging, and ventilated front seats. Safety could be covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and electronic stability programme.

MG is likely to offer the India-spec Astor with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine (163PS/230Nm), possibly paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The Astor could be priced from Rs 12 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) as a well-equipped offering. MG is expected to launch the compact SUV in the coming weeks. The Astor will go up against the Kia Seltos , Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Hyundai Creta , Renault Duster , Nissan Kicks , and the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun. Even the bigger Mahindra XUV700 will feature the ADAS feature, possibly at a similar price range.