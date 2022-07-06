Published On Jul 06, 2022 05:18 PM By Rohit for Maruti Compact SUV

The new compact SUV will become the sixth model to be sold via Maruti’s premium chain of showrooms

Maruti will reveal the SUV on July 20.

Existing NEXA models are the Baleno, S-Cross, Ignis, XL6, and Ciaz.

The new SUV has been co-developed with Toyota.

It will get both mild and strong-hybrid powertrains, with an AWD option.

Expected to go on sale in September; to have a starting price of around Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti recently announced that it will be taking covers off its new compact SUV (likely to be called the ‘Grand Vitara’) on July 20. With the invite for the unveiling event coming in, it has now been confirmed that the SUV will be a NEXA offering. The SUV has been co-developed with Toyota (whose offering has been christened the ‘Urban Cruiser Hyryder’).

The new compact SUV will be the sixth model to be retailed via Maruti’s premium chain of showrooms. Its current lineup includes the Baleno, Ignis, S-Cross, Ciaz, and XL6.

The SUV will mark a lot of firsts for a Maruti model, including a strong-hybrid powertrain. Here’s a look at the engine options that will be on offer:

Engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid powertrain 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain Power 102PS 116PS (combined) Torque 135Nm – Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT

Maruti will equip its SUV with an electric motor, making 80.2PS/141Nm with its strong-hybrid powertrain. While it will be a FWD model, it will also get an AWD option, albeit only with the mild-hybrid manual variants. Maruti will be the only other brand apart from Toyota to offer a choice of an all-wheel drivetrain in this segment.

Toyota Hyryder's cabin image used for representation purposes only

In terms of interior and equipment, the Maruti SUV will share a lot with the Toyota Hyryder, including some features and tech on board.

We expect Maruti to launch the SUV in September, with prices likely to start from Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Apart from the Hyryder, it will also be a rival to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Creta.